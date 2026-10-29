Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

The Fire Certificate And The Smoke Alarm: Why Governance Architecture Isn't Governance Intelligence

Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Contributor
Freeths LLP

Freeths LLP

Freeths is one of the UK’s leading, full-service, commercial law firms, with 1,000+ freethinking,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Freeths LLP

Governance failures rarely stem from missing policies or procedures—most organisations have plenty of paperwork. The real vulnerability lies in the gap between documented systems and actual practice, where warning signs get rationalised, challenge is discouraged, and protecting institutional position trumps establishing truth. This analysis examines why boards miss critical risks, how to test governance systems before crisis strikes, and what separates organisations that recover from catastrophic fail

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
James Hartley
James Hartley

Most organisations that suffer a serious governance failure are not short of paperwork. They have policies, risk registers, reporting lines and board packs. What they usually lack is much harder to build: proof that the system works when it matters, not just that it exists on paper. 

Think of it as the difference between a fire safety certificate and a smoke alarm. The certificate tells you the building met the standard when it was inspected. The smoke alarm tells you, right now, that something is wrong. Both have their place, but only one will wake you up in time. 

How failure happens 

Serious governance failures are rarely traced back to one bad decision. Isolated mistakes get resolved. They cause disruption, sometimes real pain, but they get managed and the business moves on. The bigger problem is cultural: mistakes that are not confronted properly compound, and the damage grows in proportion to how long the nettle goes ungrasped. What starts as a manageable operational issue can, eighteen months later, have a name and a headline. The uncomfortable truth is usually that somebody, somewhere in the organisation, saw it coming. 

Boards miss this for two reasons, and each calls for a different fix. Sometimes it is comfortable distance, a board that has decided it can stay a step removed because external advisors have been engaged and can be blamed if things go wrong. That is short sighted, because responsibility always comes back to the board in the end. 

Other times the picture is genuinely too complex for a board to know where to start, years of accumulated operational detail that nobody has ever had to unpick before. In those moments, the priority is finding someone who can see the wood for the trees: a trusted internal specialist or an external advisor with enough experience to tell the board what questions it actually needs to ask, not simply answer the ones it already knows. 

The blind spot in every risk register 

Ask most businesses what their risk framework focuses on, and the honest answer is high probability, low impact issues: the things everyone can see coming and has already built a process around. What gets under-escalated is the opposite, the unlikely but catastrophic "what if" that feels remote enough to file away rather than confront properly. A three per cent chance of catastrophe deserves more board attention than a near certainty of something minor, and in practice it rarely gets it, because catastrophic feels theoretical until the day it is not. 

Testing the system before you need it 

Response planning and scenario exercises earn their keep here, not because they catch every risk, but because they force a business to name its genuinely high impact scenarios before anyone has a reason to be defensive about them. They also show how the organisation behaves under pressure. The real value appears later, when someone on the front line recognises a live situation because they have role played something like it before, and escalates instead of sitting on it and hoping it resolves itself. 

The trusted advisor trap 

Independent challenge is essential, and boards that rely too heavily on internal reassurance rarely spot their own blind spots. But external advice is only as good as the advisor's willingness to say something the client does not want to hear. Advice that simply reinforces a board's existing direction of travel is not challenge; it is expensive validation, and it can do more damage than no advice at all because it comes wrapped in the appearance of scrutiny. The choice of advisor matters as much as the decision to seek advice, and litigation advisors in particular carry their own biases worth naming honestly: a wish to impress the client, competitiveness and a tendency to overestimate the odds of success. None of that makes external advice less necessary. It makes who you choose the whole game. 

AI raises the stakes on human judgement, not lowers them 

There is a temptation to treat more automated decision-making as a reason to worry less about governance, since the system is doing the thinking. The opposite is true. Where automated decisions touch large numbers of people, even a small error rate can cause serious harm at scale. The more embedded technology becomes in a business, the more essential human oversight and judgement become alongside it, not instead of it. Any process where an automated system's error could seriously harm someone needs a genuine human gate built in, a point where a person can stop the process on nothing more than a live possibility of harm, not wait for certainty before acting. 

Is the UK Corporate Governance Code enough? 

The Code is a strong framework, but the real failure usually occurs in the gap between what an organisation says and how its leaders behave. The missing ingredient is rarely another policy. It is the willingness to recognise patterns, invite challenge and confront uncomfortable facts. 

In practice, governance failures occur despite sound policies because warning signs are rationalised, challenge is discouraged, information remains siloed or protecting the organisation's position becomes more important than establishing the truth.

The Code requires boards to identify their principal and emerging risks, decide what level they are willing to take, explain how those risks are managed, and declare whether their material controls are effective. That maps directly onto probability and impact. Impact tells a board how seriously to take a threat, probability tells it how urgently to prepare, and both need reassessing as new evidence comes in, because repeated anomalies are rarely background noise.

More often they are a sign the organisation misunderstood the situation in the first place. However low a board might have assessed the probability of the Horizon system's data being wrong, the potential consequences for the people affected were severe enough, prosecution and bankruptcy among them, that intervention should have come far earlier. 

The Code applies only to UK listed companies, so extending some of its principles to private companies could be beneficial, particularly where the business's activities may affect the welfare of people. I would also support more explicit board-level responsibility for legal risk, including oversight of major litigation, investigations, disclosure and regulatory responses. 

What grasping the nettle looks like 

CrowdStrike's global outage in July 2024 is a useful recent example.

A defective software update took down Windows systems worldwide, disrupting airlines, hospitals and banks, and the company's share price fell by around 40% in the days that followed. What happened next is the more instructive part. CrowdStrike identified the cause within hours and worked directly with affected customers on recovery, published a technical review and hardened its release and testing processes, and introduced customer-care arrangements rather than retreating behind legal or technical defences. One investment manager called the response as outstanding, and customer retention stayed in the high 90s. 

The share price had returned to its pre-incident level by December 2024 and stood around 55% above that benchmark a year later. Litigation and customer-concession costs carried into 2025, so the harm did not disappear, but revenue still grew 21% over the same period. 

That kind of recovery tends to share a recognisable pattern: acknowledge the scale of the problem early, protect the people affected before you are obliged to, have the most senior leader visibly own it without creating unnecessary legal exposure, offer real redress rather than an apology, and fix the root cause rather than the symptom. 

None of this is proof that every crisis should be met by immediately accepting liability, and that is not the lesson. The stronger governance point is that a board should establish the facts independently and quickly, put public safety ahead of institutional self-protection, and be willing to crystallise a loss when the evidence genuinely warrants it. Handled that way, the response does not just contain the damage. It tends to leave the business more resilient, and more trusted, than it was before.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Takeover Trends In 2026

The UK public M&A market in 2026 has already surpassed 2025's total value in just eight months, driven by large-cap deals and a quest for transformational scale. Hostile tactics have become increasingly prominent as bidders appeal directly to shareholders amid persistent valuation gaps, while target boards leverage pre-offer processes to maximize value. This analysis examines the key trends, strategic themes, and tactical developments shaping this remarkable year for UK takeovers.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

The National Security And Investment Act 2021: Five Years On – What You Need To Know

The National Security and Investment Act 2021 (NSIA) came into force on 4 January 2022, creating a standalone regime giving the UK Government broad powers to scrutinise – and potentially intervene in – acquisitions and investments on the grounds of protecting national security. Nearly five years on, the NSIA regime is well established. It replaced the national security aspects of the UK Government’s intervention powers under the Enterprise Act 2002 and operates alongside the UK merger control regime.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Fox Williams LLP
Fox Williams LLP
Article

Parliament’s Position On SFDR 2.0

The European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs has adopted its position on the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation reform, establishing key divergences with the European Commission and Council on professional investor exemptions and fossil fuel investment criteria. With trilogue negotiations set to begin in October 2026, private markets managers face critical decisions about how to position their funds under the new three-category framework expected to take effect in early 2029.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Proskauer Rose LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Article

Manchester City: Independent Commission Publishes Decision On Premier League Charges

An independent Premier League Commission has found Manchester City in breach of financial rules spanning nine seasons, with findings that the club artificially inflated revenues and reduced costs by over £900 million. The decision marks what the Premier League describes as the most significant case in its history, though Manchester City strongly disputes the findings and intends to appeal, setting the stage for further proceedings that could reshape English football's regulatory landscape.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Corporate Update Bulletin - 3 September 2026

This Corporate Update bulletin examines the most significant UK legal developments of 2026, from capital markets reform and employment rights legislation to corporate criminal liability expansion and competition regime changes. The analysis covers ten major areas of corporate law evolution, alongside recent FCA guidance on regulatory announcements and a High Court decision on shareholder-director settlements.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

Spotlight On Agentic AI | Liability

As businesses increasingly deploy agentic AI systems capable of autonomous decision-making and actions, questions arise about supplier liability when AI agents malfunction or produce unexpected results. This article examines the contractual frameworks governing agentic AI relationships, revealing how standard IT contracts may inadequately address the unique risks of autonomous AI systems and exploring strategies for customers to better protect themselves against potential losses from AI agent failures.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Bristows LLP
Bristows LLP
Article

EU AI Act Transparency Rules Now Apply: What Businesses Need To Know

From 2 August 2026, the EU AI Act introduces mandatory transparency obligations requiring organisations to disclose AI interactions, mark AI-generated content, and inform users about emotion recognition and biometric categorisation systems. These rules apply not only to EU organisations but also to international businesses whose AI systems or outputs reach the EU market, with limited transitional periods for compliance.
European UnionTechnology
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

Beyond Special Category Data: ICO Signals New Era Of Neurodata Regulation

The UK Information Commissioner's Office has published findings from a citizens' jury examining public attitudes toward neurotechnology and neurodata collection. Twenty UK residents deliberated on how to balance the benefits of brain-monitoring devices against privacy risks, revealing strong support for medical applications but significant opposition to workplace productivity monitoring and concerns about discrimination against neurodiverse individuals.
United KingdomPrivacy
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

ICO Executes Search Warrants To Combat Nuisance Marketing Linked To Car Finance Mis-selling Claims

The Information Commissioner's Office has executed search warrants across the UK targeting businesses suspected of sending 170 million unlawful marketing text messages related to car finance mis-selling claims. This enforcement action, part of a joint regulatory task force investigation, signals heightened scrutiny of direct marketing practices and raises critical compliance questions for businesses relying on electronic communications to generate leads.
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

Environmental Law Update | August 2026

This comprehensive environmental law update examines significant regulatory changes across biodiversity net gain, waste tracking, carbon border adjustments, PFAS chemicals, water company enforcement, and infrastructure planning reforms. The analysis explores how new regulations will reshape environmental compliance obligations for businesses, landowners, and developers while examining the balance between regulatory protection and operational flexibility.
United KingdomEnvironment
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

New Right To Work Rules Put Hospitality Staffing Models Under The Spotlight

The UK government is expanding right to work checks beyond traditional employees to include casual workers, contractors, and gig economy workers under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025. This represents the most significant expansion of immigration compliance rules in decades, requiring employers to verify immigration status across a much broader range of working relationships including agency-supplied labour, self-employed contractors, and platform workers.
United KingdomImmigration
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

From Consultation To Publication: What Has Changed In The New NPPF?

The UK Government has published a revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) that introduces significant changes to planning policy, including new provisions for development around well-connected railway stations, expanded Green Belt exceptions, and stricter density requirements. While retaining much of the consultation version's structure, key modifications have been made to transitional arrangements, plan-making timelines...
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP