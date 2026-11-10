Navigating ESG In M&A: A Discussion With JunHe LLP

ESG considerations are increasingly shaping the M&A landscape, creating new risks and opportunities for businesses throughout the transaction process.

In our latest Horizon Scanning podcast, Moira Thompson Oliver and Samantha Brady are joined by Carey Ni, Partner at JunHe LLP in Shanghai, to explore the evolving role of environmental, social and governance considerations in M&A and share practical insights for businesses navigating an increasingly complex landscape.

The discussion covers:

Evolving ESG risks and regulation, from climate change, human rights and supply chains to data privacy, governance and broader regulatory developments in the EU and China.

The role of ESG in M&A due diligence and decision-making, including how ESG considerations can influence risk assessments, business resilience, valuation and investment decisions.

Managing ESG throughout the transaction, from deal structuring, warranties and indemnities to post-completion integration, transition plans and longer-term sustainability strategies.

You can listen to the podcast here or on your preferred podcast app by searching ‘Horizon Scanning by Slaughter and May’.