If you have asked your local Council to review a homelessness decision, being told that your case is “still ongoing” can be worrying. You may be living in temporary accommodation, facing uncertainty about where you will live next or concerned that the accommodation offered to you is unsuitable.

Councils need time to consider evidence and make enquiries, but homelessness reviews are subject to statutory time limits. If the applicable deadline passes without a decision, you may have options to challenge the delay.

Understanding the relevant deadline, the reasons for the delay and the steps available to you can help you protect your position.

How long should a homelessness review take?

Under section 202 of the Housing Act 1996, applicants can request a review of certain homelessness decisions, including decisions about the duty owed to them and the suitability of accommodation.

The Council must notify the applicant of its review decision within the applicable statutory period. In many cases, this is eight weeks from the date the review was requested, although different time limits apply to certain decisions.

A longer period may be agreed in writing between the Council and the applicant. An acknowledgement that a review is “still ongoing” does not, by itself, mean that the deadline has been extended.

It is therefore important to establish which decision is being reviewed, when the review was requested and whether an extension has been agreed.

What happens if the Council misses the deadline?

A delayed review can leave applicants uncertain about their housing situation and the assistance available to them. For those already experiencing homelessness, this uncertainty can have serious practical consequences.

Applicants may remain in temporary accommodation, struggle to plan their next steps or face the prospect of having nowhere suitable to live. These difficulties can be particularly acute for families with children, people with health conditions and others who may be especially vulnerable.

The Council may need to obtain further evidence or make additional enquiries before reaching a decision. However, it is important to distinguish between a review that is still within the applicable time limit and one where the deadline has passed.

If the Council has not notified you of its decision within the relevant period, you may have grounds to consider further legal action. The appropriate response will depend on the circumstances of your case and the decision under review.

Can you appeal if there is no review decision?

Section 204 of the Housing Act 1996 provides for an appeal to the County Court on a point of law in certain circumstances. This includes cases where an applicant has requested a review but has not been notified of the outcome within the applicable period.

The appeal may concern a point of law arising from the original homelessness decision. It is not simply an appeal against the fact that the Council has taken too long.

Time limits are particularly important. An appeal under section 204 must generally be brought within 21 days of the date the applicant is notified of the review decision or, where no decision has been notified, the date on which they should have been notified. The Court can permit an appeal outside this period in certain circumstances, but applicants should not assume that an extension will be granted.

Continuing to chase the Council does not, by itself, preserve your right to appeal. If your review appears to be overdue, seeking legal advice promptly can help you understand whether an appeal or another form of legal action may be appropriate.

What should you do if your homelessness review is delayed?

If the Council has not responded to your review request, there are several practical steps you can take:

Check the deadline. Establish when you requested the review and which statutory time limit applies to the decision. Check for an agreed extension. Review any correspondence to establish whether a longer period has been agreed in writing. Keep records. Retain your review request, the Council's acknowledgement, relevant submissions you provided the Council, evidence and any subsequent correspondence. Explain the impact of the delay. If your accommodation is affecting your health, your family's circumstances or your ability to remain safely housed, make sure the Council is aware of the relevant information. Seek legal advice promptly. A housing solicitor can assess whether the deadline has passed and explain the potential options available to you.

If you are concerned about your current accommodation, you can also seek advice on whether any further steps may be available in relation to your accommodation while the review remains outstanding. The options will depend on the duties owed by the Council and your individual circumstances.

How can Duncan Lewis help with a delayed homelessness review?

At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, our Housing Team advises on homelessness decisions, statutory reviews and appeals, as well as other housing law matters.

We can assess the circumstances of a delayed review, consider the original decision and relevant evidence, and advise on whether an appeal or other legal action may be appropriate. We can also explain the applicable deadlines and help you understand the options available in your particular circumstances.

For applicants and families facing continued uncertainty, early advice can help clarify their legal position and identify the next steps that may be available.

“Waiting for a homelessness review decision can leave families in a difficult position, especially where their accommodation is affecting their health or daily lives. Applicants should not feel they have to keep waiting indefinitely simply because the Council says the review is ongoing. Early advice can help establish whether further action is available and protect their ability to challenge the decision.”

- Amandeep Bains, Housing Solicitor and Supervisor, and author of A Practical Guide to Homelessness Law in England