High Court Orders Third Party Disclosure Of Bulgarian Companies’ Emails Held In England

The High Court has allowed an application for third party disclosure against two Bulgarian companies who had transferred hundreds of thousands of emails to a UK service provider for the purposes of an earlier disclosure exercise: İşbilen v Turk & Ors [2026] EWHC 2635 (BP).

While the English courts do not have jurisdiction to order third party disclosure against foreign respondents in respect of documents held outside the jurisdiction, the Court of Appeal's decision in Gorbachev v Gouriev [2022] EWCA Civ 1270 (considered here) established that documents held in England are subject to the court’s third party disclosure jurisdiction even if the owner is abroad.

This decision is a reminder that the threshold condition for ordering third party disclosure, that the documents are "likely" to support a party's case or adversely affect that of another, is not intended to be a high hurdle. "Likely" in this context means simply that they "may well" do so. Accordingly, where a third party disclosure application is framed by reference to key word searches, the applicant need not show that all responsive documents are more likely than not to support their case or adversely affect that of another, and it does not matter if some turn out to be irrelevant. The court does, however, have to be satisfied that the order is necessary in order to dispose fairly of the claim or to save costs, and that it is appropriate to exercise its discretion to make the order.

The decision also suggests that third party disclosure is a very different exercise to disclosure by a party in the proceedings. While the latter will involve a detailed and extensive review for relevance, confidentiality and privilege, requiring an in-depth knowledge of the case and the issues in dispute, third party disclosure does not. Once it has been established that the documents sought are likely to support the applicant’s case or adversely affect another’s (in the broad sense referred to above), nothing further needs to be done to determine relevance – though the third party may be entitled to screen the documents for irrelevant information which concerns the business of other parties or is commercially sensitive.

Background

The claimant's two fraud claims are being managed and tried together: the first against the claimant’s former adviser, Mr Turk, and the second against a financial services provider and asset manager, Hanson Asset Management Limited (“Hanson”). It is alleged that Mr Turk was entrusted with control of very substantial funds by the claimant, totalling around $90 million, which, in breach of trust, he dealt with in his own interest. It is further alleged that certain of the monies entrusted to Mr Turk were paid into an account at Hanson and later paid out to a Cayman Islands fund. It is said that this transfer was part of a dishonest scheme under which Mr Turk made unauthorised use of the claimant’s capital to benefit Hanson’s owners. The claim against Hanson includes an allegation that it dishonestly assisted in Mr Turk’s breaches of duty.

At the time of the transfer, Hanson was being absorbed into a large corporate group referred to as the Bulgarian Companies. Four senior employees of the Bulgarian Companies had from time to time been directors of Hanson and had used email addresses of the Bulgarian Companies while conducting business on behalf of Hanson. Those emails were stored on overseas servers within the control of the Bulgarian Companies. It was accepted that, where emails had been sent/received by the Bulgarian directors while acting as directors of Hanson, such emails were within the control of Hanson and therefore disclosable.

As part of the disclosure exercise in the Hanson proceedings, some 225,000 emails from the Bulgarian Companies’ servers were collected and transferred to a service provider in the UK. Following the application of key word searches and date ranges, 691 documents were identified for manual review, but only 28 documents were ultimately disclosed to the claimant.

The claimant also sought documents directly from the Bulgarian Companies by way of two Letters of Request issued to the relevant legal authorities in Bulgaria under the 1970 Hague Evidence Convention. The result was the provision of one 13-page PDF and a 3-page email chain.

Disappointed with the results of these exercises, the claimant applied under CPR 31.17, which implements s.34 of the Senior Courts Act 1981, for third party disclosure of all emails held by the UK service provider that responded to specified key word searches and date ranges. The application was made approximately five weeks before trial was due to begin.

Decision

The High Court (Adam Johnson J) granted the application. It noted that CPR 31.17 raises three questions:

are the documents sought “likely to support the case of the applicant or adversely affect the case of one of the other parties to the proceedings” (CPR 31.17(3)(a)); is disclosure “necessary in order to dispose fairly of the claim or to save costs” (CPR 31.17(3)(b)); and as a matter of overall discretion (since CPR 31.17(3) provides that the court “may make an order”), is it appropriate to make the order sought.

The “likely to support or adversely affect” threshold

The respondents argued that, because the request for documents was framed by reference to key word searches, it was in reality a request for production of a number of classes of documents. In those circumstances, they argued, it is well established that the applicant must show that all documents in the class meet the threshold of being “likely to support the case of the applicant or adversely affect the case of one of the other parties”. If not, the court has no power to make the order sought. The respondents pointed to the low conversion rate in the earlier disclosure exercise (where only 28 out of 691 reviewed documents were disclosed) to argue that the proposed categories of documents were too loosely defined and would inevitably contain documents that failed to meet the threshold. Therefore, no order could be made.

The court rejected these arguments. It did not consider the outcome of the earlier disclosure exercise to be a reliable indicator of whether the threshold in CPR 31.17(3)(a) was met. That was an exercise undertaken by a party to litigation, in possession of its own documents, screening for relevance by reference to the issues in the proceedings. An application under CPR 31.17 is not the same – it is an exercise of prediction which is necessarily uncertain, and due allowance must be made for that. The court noted that the test of “likely to” calls for a degree of flexibility; it is not intended to be a high hurdle. The Court of Appeal (Three Rivers No. 4 [2002] EWCA Civ 1182) has held that “likely” in this context does not mean “more probable than not”, but rather means only “may well” (although that connotes a rather higher threshold of probability than “more than fanciful”).

Applying that test, the court concluded that the “likely to support or adversely affect” threshold was met. The background to the application was a wide-ranging allegation of wrongdoing against Mr Turk, involving misuse of the claimant’s assets. The issues to be determined at trial included the assertion that there was an overarching joint venture between Mr Turk, his business partner and the Bulgarian Companies in relation to the acquisition of Hanson and the use of client funds, including those of the claimant. The proposed key words all tied back to that same theme. Although it was impossible at this stage to say what the requested documents would in fact show, the court was satisfied that the test of “likelihood” was met.

The necessity threshold

Neither party contended that disclosure would likely save costs at this late stage in the proceedings; rather the issue was whether disclosure was necessary to dispose fairly of the claim.

The claimant argued that it would be unfair for Hanson to call the Bulgarian directors to give evidence to deny their involvement in a range of matters where only a partial documentary record of their actual involvement was available.

Relying on the low conversion rate in the earlier disclosure exercise once again, the respondents argued that the documents sought were likely to say nothing of real relevance, or at most were likely to provide only background for cross-examination, which is not a proper use of third party disclosure.

In the court’s view, the question of what is necessary to promote fairness at trial is fact sensitive and depends on the circumstances of the case. The present case involves allegations of large scale and systematic fraud. There is a basic asymmetry in terms of the information available to the parties – the respondents are fully aware of the extent of their involvement in dealing with the claimant’s assets; the claimant is not. The current documentary record is fragmentary. This will present an issue at trial not only for the claimant, but for all parties and for the court which will be asked to make findings with potentially serious consequences for all involved. Consequently, fairness in this case requires that the court's decision be made on the basis of the best documentary record achievable.

The court concluded that the documents sought likely represent further pieces in a complex puzzle that is presently incomplete. While it may always remain incomplete, a fairer and more reliable outcome is likely to be achieved if more, rather than less, is known.

The court’s discretion

The respondents focused on the practical effect of late disclosure. The law firm acting for the Bulgarian Companies had estimated that it would take 4-6 weeks to produce documents responsive to the application. This was on the basis that they would need to conduct a full-scale review of all documents responsive to the key words, for relevance, confidentiality and privilege, for which they would need to be educated in the detail of the proceedings. In particular, it was noted that the Bulgarian Companies were subject to duties of confidence under Bulgarian law and other obligations under the Bulgarian Market Abuse Regulation.

The court disagreed. In its view, the respondents’ arguments confused the approach to determining relevance required of a party with the approach to relevance required in the case of a third party. In the latter, relevance will already have been established under the “likely to support or adversely affect” threshold. The order proposed in this case simply required production of all documents responsive to the specific key word searches; nothing further would need to be done to determine relevance.

The court acknowledged that foreign confidentiality obligations, and other foreign law obligations, are relevant to the exercise of the court’s discretion when it comes to third party disclosure. However, in this case, the weight to be attached to those matters had been overstated. While there was a clear risk that at least some of the documents sought might reveal information relevant to the business of other parties, the court concluded that such risk was limited given the nature of the chosen key words. Screening documents with such considerations in mind did not require a full relevance review. Instead, a degree of judgment would need to be exercised as to whether certain documents related to clients or businesses that had nothing to do with the claimant. That was a qualitatively different and much more manageable exercise than the one suggested by the respondents.

The respondents were also concerned about the impact of late-stage disclosure on the progress of the claim and trial timetable. In the court’s view, other tools were available to regulate any possible impact. For example, it was agreed that the disclosure of further documents did not mean they would automatically be admitted to the trial record: the court's permission would be required to rely on any new materials. Any application to amend the pleadings would similarly require permission. Further, given that the trial period is a long one (11 weeks), and the Bulgarian directors are not expected to give evidence until 2027, the court considered that it should be possible to absorb any further documents into the trial process in a way that minimised disruption.

Finally, the respondents criticised the application as “opportunistic”: it had only come about because the Bulgarian Companies had cooperated in moving substantial amounts of data to a UK service provider for the earlier disclosure exercise. The court did not think this sufficient to tip the discretionary balance in favour of refusing the application. The court noted that litigation is an inherently adversarial process and there is a degree of opportunism in much litigation activity. There was nothing illegitimate in the application. In the court’s words “what one person regards as opportunism might equally well be another person’s creative lawyering.”