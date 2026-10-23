ARTICLE · 23 OCTOBER 2026
Global M&A Snapshot: Dealmaking Falls In Q3 Following Record-Breaking Start To 2026
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Global dealmaking in Q3 was down compared to the previous quarter, which is perhaps little surprise given that the period from April to June saw M&A values reach an all-time high.
Global dealmaking in Q3 was down compared to the previous quarter, which is perhaps little surprise given that the period from April to June saw M&A values reach an all-time high. Here we summarize the quarter’s M&A data, identify important developments at country level and feature case studies on some of our most interesting recent transactions. In this issue we explore the increasing willingness of bidders to go public at an earlier stage in UK takeovers, feature our work advising Indonesia’s largest sovereign wealth fund on an investment that will improve the country’s protein intake, and highlight some high-profile deals handled by our market-leading sports practice.
Snapshot is a new M&A publication that will be published every six months in between editions of Global M&A Insights, our deep-dive M&A trends report which is released at the end of each half-year period.
Explore the data
Ready or not: bidders dial up the pressure in UK public M&A
The valuation gap between UK listed companies and their international peers continues to drive interest from strategic and financial buyers. With bidders increasingly willing to go public earlier in the deal process, target boards are having to defend their strategy and long-term value proposition in public, putting a premium on preparation on both sides.
Investor appetite for UK listed companies has remained strong throughout 2026. The value of firm offers announced in the first eight months of the year has already exceeded the total value of UK public M&A transactions for the entirety of 2025.
Foreign bidders have continued to dominate UK takeovers. Inbound bids comprised 86% of total offers between January and August this year, with U.S. strategic and financial investors remaining among the most active foreign acquirers.
More notable, however, is bidders’ increasing willingness to take approaches public at an earlier stage if they believe the target’s shareholders will encourage the board to engage on the proposal. The year to date has seen around a dozen so-called “bear-hug” approaches, where a bidder publicizes its proposal, rather than engaging in, or continuing, private negotiations with the target board, exposing the board’s position to shareholder and wider market scrutiny. In some cases this has extended to outright hostile bids, but more often it is part of the toolkit for a bidder in ultimately obtaining a recommendation. The strategy underlines a broader willingness among bidders to apply public pressure where private engagement with the target board has proved unsuccessful.
Bear hug and hostile strategies in action
The advantages of a private approach in the UK takeover context are clear. A bidder can undertake due diligence and test its valuation assumptions away from market scrutiny. By proceeding privately, the bidder also avoids triggering the 28-day “put up or shut up” (PUSU) deadline under the Takeover Code, preserving control over the transaction timetable and the ability to secure a recommendation from the target board before its interest has been made public.
Bear hug and hostile strategies trade these advantages for the ability to place the target board under greater shareholder and public scrutiny. By announcing its interest in making an offer (typically, after one or more private approaches have been rebuffed), the bidder places its proposal, and, if relevant, the board’s rejection of it, in the public domain, enabling shareholders to form their own view and require the board to justify its position.
Bypassing the boardroom can present a number of strategic advantages:
- Shareholders can formulate their own view on whether the certainty of consideration today is more compelling than the prospect of management delivering on its business plan, and the time that will take.
- Shareholder support for management’s view is not guaranteed—changes in the composition of UK plc share registers (as, for example, domestic pension funds and insurers have shifted their allocations away from UK equities) may mean a lower proportion of shareholders are naturally aligned with the board’s long-term investment thesis.
- Bid premiums may appear attractive to certain investors on the register (particularly where UK-listed companies in the relevant sector trade at lower multiples than peers in other markets), even where the target board maintains that the offer price falls short of the company’s fundamental value.
- A bear hug may compress the timetable available to the target board to articulate the case for an independent strategy (or alternative transaction)—while a well-prepared board with up-to-date financial information, a clearly articulated equity story and established shareholder engagement may be able to respond quickly, a board that is less ready may find itself defending its position under intense public scrutiny before having fully formed its defense case.
The advantages of a public approach come with important trade-offs:
- A bidder that goes public triggers a 28-day PUSU deadline which can only be extended at the request of the target board with the consent of the Takeover Panel.
- The target is also effectively put “in play”, increasing the likelihood of competing interest emerging.
- Any information provided to one bidder must be made available to a bona fide competing bidder under the Takeover Code’s equality of information provisions.
- A bidder that elects not to proceed faces a six-month lockout period.
- By publicly committing to a proposed valuation and strategic rationale at an earlier stage, the bidder exposes its own thesis to shareholder, market and media scrutiny before it has secured the support of the target board.
Notwithstanding this more aggressive strategy, we have seen target boards in the UK take a robust position in defending their view of value and successfully negotiating for a higher price following the initial bear hug announcement, resulting in a recommended offer.
Public approaches in focus
U.S. investment firm Castlelake was first identified as a potential offeror for easyJet on May 29, 2026. easyJet’s board responded publicly, dismissing the approach as “highly opportunistic” given the Iran war’s impact on the airline’s share price. After two private proposals were rejected, on June 22 Castlelake elected to publish details of its proposals together with a third increased offer of GBP6.25 per share in a direct appeal to shareholders. The easyJet board again rejected the approach, but three days later (after a fourth proposal of GBP6.50 per share was also rejected) granted Castlelake a PUSU extension and limited due diligence access—a sign that the bear hug had shifted the dynamic from outright rejection to meaningful engagement. On July 5, the easyJet board indicated it was minded to recommend an improved offer of GBP6.90 per share (valuing the business at c.GBP5.5bn, a 73% premium to easyJet’s undisturbed share price). However, by putting easyJet into play, Castlelake also opened the door to competition. On July 8, Apollo submitted a higher proposal of GBP7.15 per share (c.GBP5.7bn, an 81% premium to the undisturbed share price). The easyJet board switched its support to the Apollo bid, and Castlelake walked away on August 6.
Preparation is paramount
Launching or defending against a bear hug or hostile bid requires careful coordination across legal, financial and communications workstreams. In an environment where approaches can emerge publicly and at short notice, the ability to act quickly and decisively often depends not only on preparation, but also on understanding the groundwork the other side is likely to have undertaken before an approach is made or received.
For target boards, preparation may include:
- Advisor readiness: legal, financial and investor relations/PR advisors identified in advance, with a clear allocation of responsibilities and agreed response protocols should an approach emerge.
- Strategic self-assessment: periodic review of the company’s strategy, valuation, vulnerabilities and long-term investment case, including areas likely to attract challenge from a bidder.
- Shareholder intelligence and engagement: monitoring the register for stakebuilding, activist activity and other changes in shareholder composition, while maintaining regular dialogue with investors and articulating the company’s equity story, supported by the latest valuation analyses.
- Market surveillance: monitoring of unusual trading activity, website traffic and other indicators that may suggest bidder or advisor interest.
- Takeover readiness and training: periodic board-level consideration of takeover preparedness, including director and management training, simulation exercises, and consideration of how decisions would be taken under compressed timelines and public scrutiny.
- Defense playbooks: development of a comprehensive defense playbook setting out anticipated shareholder concerns, likely bidder attack themes, key defense messages, advisor responsibilities and proposed lines of response.
- Supporting materials and verification: identification and maintenance of verifiable information capable of supporting the board’s defense of the company’s standalone value proposition, including valuation analyses and any evidence likely to be relied upon publicly.
For bidders, preparation may include:
- Valuation discipline: a clearly articulated valuation framework, together with a defined price ceiling and a considered understanding of where the board’s expectations are likely to sit.
- Shareholder intelligence and communications planning: analysis of the target register, including key shareholders, likely supporters and potential swing investors, together with consideration of the messages likely to resonate with those investors should an approach become public.
- Regulatory planning: early assessment of antitrust, FDI and other regulatory requirements, together with a credible pathway to obtaining any required approvals, since conditionality is often among the first aspects of an offer scrutinized by a target board.
- Defense anticipation: a clear understanding of the target’s standalone investment case, together with anticipated defense themes and substantiated responses to them.
- Financing and internal approvals: financing arrangements and internal approvals sufficiently advanced to support a compressed timetable.
- Execution readiness: assessment of whether a firm offer could realistically be announced within the 28-day PUSU period (if triggered), including the status of any diligence workstreams and other steps required to support a firm offer announcement.
- Stakebuilding strategy: assessment of whether, when and to what extent a stake should be acquired, taking into account disclosure requirements, tactical considerations and the potential impact on the target board, shareholders and competing bidders.
- Process planning: consideration of the implications of a public approach, including the possibility of competing bidders emerging once the target is put "in play", the role of any existing shareholding, and the effect that competition may have on valuation, timetable and deal certainty.
While bear hugs and hostile bids remain the exception rather than the rule, bidders are showing an increasing willingness to take approaches public and force the pace of engagement. A decision to go public is itself a strategic choice, requiring bidders to be confident in their valuation, financing, regulatory planning and ability to navigate a compressed timetable. For target boards, it increases the importance of being able to defend strategy, value and long-term prospects under public scrutiny. For both sides, the groundwork undertaken before an approach is made or received will often prove as important as the decisions taken once the situation becomes public.
Deal focus: helping Indonesia’s biggest sovereign wealth fund invest to improve nation’s nutrition
Landmark USD2.5bn investment gives Danantara a stake in a major food platform, supporting stronger protein supply chains and future growth across Southeast Asia.
We are advising Danantara, Indonesia’s largest sovereign wealth fund, on its USD2.5bn equity investment into, and partnership with, JBS Australia, the biggest integrated protein and food producer in Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Brazil, JBS Group is the world’s largest meat processor. Signed on August 7, 2026, the transaction remains subject to approval from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and merger clearance from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).
Fund’s first significant cross-border investment
The investment is Danantara’s first major move outside Indonesia and its biggest transaction to date. It gives the fund exposure to a large cash-generative food platform while supporting its objective to build Indonesia’s protein processing sector through future acquisitions and investments across Indonesia and Southeast Asia.
The deal materialized following government-to-government discussions between Brazil and Indonesia around a number of partnership and trade opportunities including food and nutrition. JBS was positioned as a partner able to strengthen protein supply chains into Indonesia and build regional operating capacity.
Novel governance structure gives Danantara enhanced rights
Danantara will acquire an initial 9.64% interest in a new Dutch HoldCo, JBS Australia Holding Company, for USD800 million at completion and then invest a further USD1.7bn through staged capital calls over three years, taking its stake to 25%. This may rise to 30% through a reverse earn-out linked to JBS Australia’s future EBITDA performance. JBS will carve out JBS Australia into the new holding company after the relevant regulatory conditions are satisfied.
From day one Danantara will receive governance rights as if it held 25%, giving it board, committee, reserved matter, dividend, information and business development rights during the build-out period.
The structure reflects a broader trend in Southeast Asia towards Holdco financing and platform investments as sovereign wealth funds and infrastructure investors deploy capital into long-term growth platforms as well as traditional acquisition targets. It drew on lessons from infrastructure platform deals that our Singapore team has led in the region; in both cases, the objective was to align governance with the commitment to inject capital from the outset. However, in the JBS transaction, the platform is being created around an established operating business that can serve as a vehicle for future expansion rather than a new or developing platform.
Danantara’s capital is ring-fenced during the first two years exclusively for acquisitions and investments in the Indonesian protein and food sector. After the sixth anniversary of completion, the parties must pursue best efforts to seek an IPO on mutually acceptable terms. Danantara also has a right to exchange its shares in the platform company for newly issued NYSE-listed shares, giving it a listed equity exit route independent of a flotation.
Addressing complex legal and regulatory hurdles
The transaction documents were drafted such that the initial investment, subsequent tranches and reverse earn-out provisions become binding only after FIRB approval (required due to the importance of JBS Australia to the country’s food sector) has been secured and completion has occurred.
The competition analysis was complex because the joint venture requires aggregation of the parties’ global holdings, which in Danantara’s case encompass all sovereign-owned enterprises in Indonesia. Australian merger review thresholds were triggered by the market capitalization of JBS Australia, while future increases in Danantara’s stake are likely to require further antitrust filings in certain jurisdictions.
Our global team provided M&A, antitrust, foreign direct investment, tax, commercial, real estate, debt finance, sanctions, export controls, environmental, employment, benefits, governance, litigation and restructuring advice, and were instrumental in reconciling differences in business practices between Brazil, the Netherlands, Australia and Indonesia.
Spotlight on sports
Our dedicated sports group advises the biggest names in professional sports, including leading clubs and investors, on M&A, financing, commercial arrangements, IP, disputes and regulatory matters. Here are a few examples of our most recent deals.
Fenway Sports Group sale of a stake in Liverpool FC
We advised Fenway Sports Group on the sale of a minority stake in Liverpool FC to a consortium led and managed by Amit Bhatia, with investments from Amit Bhatia and the Mittal Family Trusts, K5 Sports (with Jeff Bezos as the lead investor) and EE Capital, the family office of Elaine and Eduardo Saverin.
Apollo Sports Capital’s acquisition of Atlético de Madrid
We advised Apollo Sports Capital (ASC) on its acquisition of a majority stake in Atlético de Madrid. The investment by ASC will reinforce the club’s position among football’s elite and support its ambition to deliver long-term success for its millions of fans worldwide.
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