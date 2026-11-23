The review is the first to consider how UK listed companies are reporting against the 2024 version of the UK Corporate Governance Code

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has published its annual review of corporate governance reporting for 2026, which evaluates the quality of reporting against the UK Corporate Governance Code.

This is the first FRC review which looks at reporting against the 2024 version of the Code, which applies to financial years starting on or after 1 January 2025 (other than Provision 29, which applies to financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2026, although the FRC has looked at how companies are preparing for its implementation in this review). The review therefore pays particular attention to disclosures made in areas where the 2024 Code differs from the 2018 Code (eg, malus and clawback arrangements for remuneration, and how culture has been embedded).

The FRC reviewed reporting by 100 listed companies and, in response to feedback, the FRC has included a separate section focused on reporting by smaller cap companies.

Points of interest highlighted by the FRC include:

Comply or explain – the review found that 39 of the 100 companies reviewed reported departing from at least one provision of the Code (up from 25 in last year’s review), with almost all clearly identifying which provision had not been complied with. The provisions most frequently not complied with were Provisions 9 and 19 on chair independence and tenure, and Provision 21 on annual board evaluation. The FRC noted that the quality of explanations could be improved and highlighted the guidance it has produced on good quality explanations (see our blog post here);

– the review found that 39 of the 100 companies reviewed reported departing from at least one provision of the Code (up from 25 in last year’s review), with almost all clearly identifying which provision had not been complied with. The provisions most frequently not complied with were Provisions 9 and 19 on chair independence and tenure, and Provision 21 on annual board evaluation. The FRC noted that the quality of explanations could be improved and highlighted the guidance it has produced on good quality explanations (see our blog post here); Principal risks – the average number of principal risks reported on was 10, with 97 of the 100 companies reviewed including cybersecurity amongst these (either as a standalone risk or grouped). 68 companies considered artificial intelligence (AI) in some form in their risk framework, for example by identifying AI’s potentially significant impact on cyber threats in the cybersecurity risk disclosure; and

– the average number of principal risks reported on was 10, with 97 of the 100 companies reviewed including cybersecurity amongst these (either as a standalone risk or grouped). 68 companies considered artificial intelligence (AI) in some form in their risk framework, for example by identifying AI’s potentially significant impact on cyber threats in the cybersecurity risk disclosure; and Provision 29 preparedness – 92 of the companies reviewed reported some form of preparation for reporting against the revised Provision 29 (which requires the board to report on the effectiveness of material internal controls). The review found that a number of companies had already disclosed weaknesses identified through the monitoring and review of their risk management and internal controls.

This corporate governance reporting review follows the publication in September of the FRC's annual review of corporate reporting during the 2025/26 reporting season more generally (see our blog post here) and the recent publication of its review of reporting against the Stewardship Code, the first review under the revised Stewardship Code which has applied since 1 January 2026.