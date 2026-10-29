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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Corporate Reporting – FRC’s Annual Review Of UK Corporate Reporting

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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The Financial Reporting Council has released its annual review of corporate reporting for 2025/2026, revealing a decline in substantive letters issued and improvements in reporting quality, particularly among FTSE 350 companies. Despite these positive trends, the review identifies persistent challenges in three key areas that continue to draw regulatory scrutiny.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Isobel Hoyle
Isobel Hoyle
Gareth Sykes
Gareth Sykes
James Palmer
James Palmer
Alex Kay
Alex Kay
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The review shows improvements in reporting but the areas most frequently challenged by the FRC remain the same

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has published its annual review of corporate reporting which sets out the findings of its corporate reporting review (CRR) team for the 2025/2026 reporting season.

The CRR team carried out 248 reviews this year, of which 46% related to FTSE 350 companies (compared to 222 in 2024/25, of which 38% were FTSE 350 companies). The FRC says that the higher number of reviews is partly attributable to a higher proportion being thematic reviews, which are less resource-intensive.

The key findings from the report are: 

  • the number of substantive letters issued (where the FRC requires further information or explanations to understand an annual report) has continued to fall (from 37% in 2024/25 to 28% in 2025/26) – the FRC attributes this in part to an improvement in reporting quality; 
  • the quality of reporting amongst FTSE 350 companies has been maintained, and there is some evidence of a narrowing in the gap between the quality of reporting by FTSE 350 companies and other companies; and
  • the top three areas in relation to which the FRC raised queries with companies are the same as last year – with cash flow statements being the most common this year, followed by financial instruments and impairment of assets.

The review also summarises the FRC’s complaints process, which impacts how the FRC selects the reports and accounts to review. The FRC says that there has been a significant increase in the number of complaints it has received about potential reporting breaches over the last year. The FRC is keeping this trend under review and notes the potential use of AI in the drafting of complaints.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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