Government signals intention to introduce mandatory human rights diligence for large businesses

The Government has confirmed, through a written statement by the Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, that it intends to introduce a mandatory human rights due diligence regime for large companies.

The new regime, which will require primary legislation, will operate across the entire UK for services, and in Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales) for goods. It will apply to UK businesses with a global turnover above £350m and to non-UK businesses with a UK-generated turnover above that amount (although the written statement does not specify as much, we assume this turnover threshold will operate on an annual basis).

Businesses within the scope of the new regime will need to identify, assess and address risks of human rights abuses and labour exploitation within their operations and supply chains. The regime will be risk-based, proportionate and aligned with established international standards, including the OECD Guidelines for Responsible Business Conduct and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Under the Government’s proposals, where due diligence is not carried out as required, a new regulator will have the power to investigate and, ultimately, to remove goods from the market.

The proposals bear some similarities to the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), though the scope of that Directive and the scope of the Government’s proposals differ in several respects. In particular, the Government’s proposals extend only to human rights and labour extension, rather than to broader sustainability matters.

The new regime would build on the UK’s current modern slavery reporting regime (set out primarily in the Modern Slavery Act 2015), which requires certain businesses with a turnover above £36m to report on steps taken during their financial year to address slavery and human trafficking.



Read the written statement setting out the Government’s proposals to introduce a mandatory human rights due diligence regime

