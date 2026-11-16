ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026
Corporate Law Update: 7 - 13 November
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The Government has confirmed, through a written statement by the Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, that it intends to introduce a mandatory human rights due diligence regime for large companies.
This week:
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The Government announces its intention to introduce mandatory human rights diligence for large businesses
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The Chartered Governance Institute publishes new digital boardroom guidance
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Draft legislation is published to relieve medium-sized companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries from preparing a strategic report
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The Government intends to proceed with reforms to the tax treatment of distributions and capital repayments from companies
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Government signals intention to introduce mandatory human rights diligence for large businesses
The Government has confirmed, through a written statement by the Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, that it intends to introduce a mandatory human rights due diligence regime for large companies.
The new regime, which will require primary legislation, will operate across the entire UK for services, and in Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales) for goods. It will apply to UK businesses with a global turnover above £350m and to non-UK businesses with a UK-generated turnover above that amount (although the written statement does not specify as much, we assume this turnover threshold will operate on an annual basis).
Businesses within the scope of the new regime will need to identify, assess and address risks of human rights abuses and labour exploitation within their operations and supply chains. The regime will be risk-based, proportionate and aligned with established international standards, including the OECD Guidelines for Responsible Business Conduct and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.
Under the Government’s proposals, where due diligence is not carried out as required, a new regulator will have the power to investigate and, ultimately, to remove goods from the market.
The proposals bear some similarities to the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), though the scope of that Directive and the scope of the Government’s proposals differ in several respects. In particular, the Government’s proposals extend only to human rights and labour extension, rather than to broader sustainability matters.
The new regime would build on the UK’s current modern slavery reporting regime (set out primarily in the Modern Slavery Act 2015), which requires certain businesses with a turnover above £36m to report on steps taken during their financial year to address slavery and human trafficking.
Read the written statement setting out the Government’s proposals to introduce a mandatory human rights due diligence regime
Chartered Governance Institute publishes new digital boardroom guidance
The Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland (CGI) has published new guidance on board meeting hygiene in the digital and AI-enabled boardroom.
The guidance is available for members of the CGI and free subscribers to the CGI’s website.
The intention of the guidance is to provide boards, governing bodies and governance professionals with clear, practical recommendations for managing information throughout the lifecycle of a meeting, including planning, attendance management, record-keeping, retention and follow-up actions.
In particular, the guidance states that it aims to assist organisations with:
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protecting confidential and commercially sensitive information shared during meetings;
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establishing controls and governance arrangements for the use of AI-enabled meeting assistants and generative AI technologies; and
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supporting effective record-keeping, information management and organisational accountability throughout the meeting lifecycle.
The guidance applies to all kinds of meeting, whether held in person, virtually or in a hybrid format. To this end, it rests on seven “core governance concepts” that apply to all types of meeting.
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Technology does not remove accountability.
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Access should be granted on a need-to-know basis.
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Organisations should understand the records they create.
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Transparency is essential.
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AI-generated outputs require human oversight.
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Virtual and hybrid meetings are an extension of the boardroom.
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Governance is a multidisciplinary responsibility.
Access the Chartered Governance Institute’s new digital boardroom guidance (requires subscription to CGI website)
Draft legislation published to alleviate strategic reporting requirements
Draft regulations have been published which, if they become law, would remove the need for medium-sized companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries.
The draft Companies and Partnerships (Strategic Report Exemptions etc.) (Amendment and Consequential Amendments) Regulations 2027 would amend the Companies Act 2006 to the following effect.
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A company that qualifies as medium-sized would be able to elect to dispense with a strategic report (provided the company is not part of an ineligible group).
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Even where a medium-sized company elects to prepare a strategic report, it would no longer be required to file it publicly at Companies House.
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A company (of any size) that is a wholly-owned subsidiary would be able to elect to dispense with a strategic report, provided that its parent undertaking has prepared a group strategic report and the subsidiary identifies that parent undertaking (this exemption would not be available to traded companies (which includes companies admitted to the London Stock Exchange Main Market), AIM companies, banking companies and certain insurance companies).
The regulations apply to each financial year of a company that ends on or after the day the regulations come into force.
Access the draft Companies and Partnerships (Strategic Report Exemptions etc.) (Amendment and Consequential Amendments) Regulations 2027
Access the draft explanatory memorandum to the Companies and Partnerships (Strategic Report Exemptions etc.) (Amendment and Consequential Amendments) Regulations 2027 (opens PDF)
Government to proceed with reforms to tax treatment of distributions and capital repayments
The Government has confirmed that it will proceed with reforms designed to modernise the tax treatment of distributions and repayments of capital from companies.
The announcement follows the Government’s previous consultation on the reforms in October 2026.
The Government had proposed seven areas of reform, all of which will be taken forward. Areas of particular note include the following.
- Reforms to the income tax treatment of distributions from non-UK resident companies (including share buy-backs), which the Government had initially proposed to align fully with the tax treatment for distributions from UK-resident companies.
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New restrictions on demergers carried out by way of capital reduction, which will now be counterbalanced by liberalisation of the statutory demerger conditions.
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Reform of the rules permitting capital gains tax treatment for a purchase of own shares, albeit with more relaxed employment criteria than originally proposed.
Read our colleagues’ separate article for more detail on the Government’s response to its consultation on modernising the taxation of distributions and repayments of capital from companies
Read the Government’s consultation on modernising the taxation of distributions and repayments of capital from companies
Read the summary of responses to the Government’s consultation on modernising the taxation of distributions and repayments of capital from companies
Other items
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ILPA publishes final continuation vehicle guidance. The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) has published its updated final continuation vehicle guidance – Continuation Vehicles: Advancing Alignment Through Best Practices. The new guidance follows a draft published by ILPA in September 2026, designed to update the previous guidance published in 2023. However, many of the more prescriptive requirements in the draft guidance have now been reframed as principles-based standards that provide more flexibility.
Read our colleagues’ detailed article for more information on the new ILPA continuation vehicle guidance
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FRC publishes review of stewardship reporting. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has published a review of reporting against its UK Stewardship Code. The review analyses the first wave of reporting under the revised code, which was published in June 2025 and became effective on 1 January 2026. The FRC has treated 2026 as a “transition year”. It intends to speak to individual signatories on a three-year rolling basis.
Read the FRC’s review of reporting under the 2026 UK Stewardship Code (opens PDF)
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