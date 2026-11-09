Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Corporate Law Update - 31 October - 6 November 2026

Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Contributor
Macfarlanes LLP

Macfarlanes LLP

Macfarlanes is a distinctive London-based law firm with a unique combination of services built and...

View firm profile
Explore more from Macfarlanes LLP

FCA launches new NSM interface. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced, in Primary Market Bulletin 67, that it has launched a new interface for the National Storage Mechanism (NSM), the UK’s public archive for market disclosures.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Richard Burrows
Richard Burrows
Dominic Sedghi
Dominic Sedghi

This week:

  • FCA launches new NSM interface. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced, in Primary Market Bulletin 67, that it has launched a new interface for the National Storage Mechanism (NSM), the UK’s public archive for market disclosures. This is the first milestone towards a new single authoritative repository to be known as the “FCA Markets Information Resource & Archive” (FCA MIRA), which will include not only the modernised NSM, but also a modernised Official List and a detailed profile page for each issuer.

    Access the modernised National Storage Mechanism

    Read FCA Primary Market Bulletin 67

  • FCA reports on sponsor use of AI. The FCA has set out the results of a review it conducted into the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in connection with the provision of sponsor services. The review covers the evolution of AI use, differing levels of AI exploration and adoption for sponsor work, human oversight, risk management and governance, and record-keeping. The FCA concludes that there is cautious and, in most cases, developing use of AI across sponsor firms. The FCA supports sponsors in reducing unnecessary friction and cost while maintaining appropriate standards of diligence and investor protection.

    Read FCA Primary Market Bulletin 67

  • FCA consults on Knowledge Base. The FCA is consulting on amendments to its Knowledge Base, including amending two technical notes (TN 602.5 and 605.5) and revoking a procedural note (PN 902.4). Of perhaps most significance, the FCA is proposing to revoke its technical note (TN 103.1) setting out guidance on the independent business requirement under former Listing Rule 6, which has since been replaced by UKLR 5.2 and 5.3. The FCA is of the view that the specific requirements of LR6 were not carried forward into the UKLR and, as such, TN 103.1 is no longer relevant. The consultation closes on 9 December 2026.

    Read FCA Primary Market Bulletin 67

Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

Visit our website to learn more about our services and how we can assist.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Takeover Trends In 2026

The UK public M&A market in 2026 has already surpassed 2025's total value in just eight months, driven by large-cap deals and a quest for transformational scale. Hostile tactics have become increasingly prominent as bidders appeal directly to shareholders amid persistent valuation gaps, while target boards leverage pre-offer processes to maximize value. This analysis examines the key trends, strategic themes, and tactical developments shaping this remarkable year for UK takeovers.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

Manchester City: Independent Commission Publishes Decision On Premier League Charges

An independent Premier League Commission has found Manchester City in breach of financial rules spanning nine seasons, with findings that the club artificially inflated revenues and reduced costs by over £900 million. The decision marks what the Premier League describes as the most significant case in its history, though Manchester City strongly disputes the findings and intends to appeal, setting the stage for further proceedings that could reshape English football's regulatory landscape.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

The National Security And Investment Act 2021: Five Years On – What You Need To Know

The National Security and Investment Act 2021 (NSIA) came into force on 4 January 2022, creating a standalone regime giving the UK Government broad powers to scrutinise – and potentially intervene in – acquisitions and investments on the grounds of protecting national security. Nearly five years on, the NSIA regime is well established. It replaced the national security aspects of the UK Government’s intervention powers under the Enterprise Act 2002 and operates alongside the UK merger control regime.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Fox Williams LLP
Fox Williams LLP
Article

Parliament’s Position On SFDR 2.0

The European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs has adopted its position on the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation reform, establishing key divergences with the European Commission and Council on professional investor exemptions and fossil fuel investment criteria. With trilogue negotiations set to begin in October 2026, private markets managers face critical decisions about how to position their funds under the new three-category framework expected to take effect in early 2029.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Proskauer Rose LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Article

Corporate Update Bulletin - 3 September 2026

This Corporate Update bulletin examines the most significant UK legal developments of 2026, from capital markets reform and employment rights legislation to corporate criminal liability expansion and competition regime changes. The analysis covers ten major areas of corporate law evolution, alongside recent FCA guidance on regulatory announcements and a High Court decision on shareholder-director settlements.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

Alphabet Shares vs Ordinary Shares: Advantages, Risks And Tax Considerations For UK Companies

Alphabet shares allow UK companies to create different classes of ordinary shares with different dividend, voting and capital rights. They can provide significantly more flexibility than a single class of ordinary shares, but the differences between each class must be properly documented in the company’s articles of association and implemented through the correct corporate procedures.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Barnes Law
Barnes Law
Article

Reward Autumn Update 2026

The autumn 2026 edition of the Reward update examines significant proposals to reform directors' remuneration reporting requirements, including changes to the DRR and removal of the annual shareholder advisory vote. It also covers FCA consultation on solo-regulated firms' remuneration, the impact of Employment Rights Act changes on share plans, equal pay reform proposals, and updates to AIM rules affecting corporate governance and remuneration disclosure.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Broadcom/VMware: EU General Court Again Weighs In Favour Of Commission’s Broad Information Gathering Powers

The European Commission's broad information-gathering powers under EU competition law have been reinforced by the General Court's dismissal of Broadcom's challenge to document production requests. The case raises critical questions about the extent to which the Commission can compel production of documents held overseas that are subject to legal professional privilege in other jurisdictions, particularly communications with non-EU qualified external counsel.
European UnionAntitrust/Competition Law
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Investment Management Update - September 2026

The Financial Conduct Authority has released a comprehensive package of regulatory updates and findings covering investment management, wealth management, and consumer protection. Key developments include reforms to MiFID costs and charges disclosures, remuneration code changes, AIFM regime overhauls, and detailed reviews of firms' Consumer Duty compliance, financial crime controls, and governance frameworks.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Investing In Infrastructure: When Public Policy Meets Private Capital

Governments across the UK and Europe have announced ambitious infrastructure programmes they cannot fund alone, creating significant opportunities for private capital. As public authorities shift from subsidy-based models to regulatory reform, investors must navigate an increasingly complex web of concurrent regulatory regimes - from merger control and national security screening to data protection and PFI handback obligations - to successfully deploy capital in this evolving landscape.
European UnionGovernment, Public Sector
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Sponsored Repo And US Treasury Central Clearing – What The Buy-side Needs To Know

The US Treasury repo market faces a fundamental transformation as SEC rules mandate central clearing for most Treasury repurchase transactions by June 2027. This regulatory shift is accelerating buy-side adoption of "sponsored repo" arrangements, requiring firms to navigate new operational frameworks, documentation requirements, and clearing relationships. Understanding the mechanics of sponsored membership and preparing for compliance will be critical for buy-side participants seeking to maintain efficient
United StatesFinance and Banking
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP