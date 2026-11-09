Corporate Law Update - 31 October - 6 November 2026

FCA launches new NSM interface. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced, in Primary Market Bulletin 67, that it has launched a new interface for the National Storage Mechanism (NSM), the UK’s public archive for market disclosures. This is the first milestone towards a new single authoritative repository to be known as the “FCA Markets Information Resource & Archive” (FCA MIRA), which will include not only the modernised NSM, but also a modernised Official List and a detailed profile page for each issuer. Access the modernised National Storage Mechanism Read FCA Primary Market Bulletin 67

FCA reports on sponsor use of AI. The FCA has set out the results of a review it conducted into the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in connection with the provision of sponsor services. The review covers the evolution of AI use, differing levels of AI exploration and adoption for sponsor work, human oversight, risk management and governance, and record-keeping. The FCA concludes that there is cautious and, in most cases, developing use of AI across sponsor firms. The FCA supports sponsors in reducing unnecessary friction and cost while maintaining appropriate standards of diligence and investor protection. Read FCA Primary Market Bulletin 67