ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
Corporate Law Update - 31 October - 6 November 2026
Macfarlanes LLP
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FCA launches new NSM interface. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced, in Primary Market Bulletin 67, that it has launched a new interface for the National Storage Mechanism (NSM), the UK’s public archive for market disclosures.
This week:
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FCA launches new NSM interface. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced, in Primary Market Bulletin 67, that it has launched a new interface for the National Storage Mechanism (NSM), the UK’s public archive for market disclosures. This is the first milestone towards a new single authoritative repository to be known as the “FCA Markets Information Resource & Archive” (FCA MIRA), which will include not only the modernised NSM, but also a modernised Official List and a detailed profile page for each issuer.
Access the modernised National Storage Mechanism
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FCA reports on sponsor use of AI. The FCA has set out the results of a review it conducted into the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in connection with the provision of sponsor services. The review covers the evolution of AI use, differing levels of AI exploration and adoption for sponsor work, human oversight, risk management and governance, and record-keeping. The FCA concludes that there is cautious and, in most cases, developing use of AI across sponsor firms. The FCA supports sponsors in reducing unnecessary friction and cost while maintaining appropriate standards of diligence and investor protection.
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FCA consults on Knowledge Base. The FCA is consulting on amendments to its Knowledge Base, including amending two technical notes (TN 602.5 and 605.5) and revoking a procedural note (PN 902.4). Of perhaps most significance, the FCA is proposing to revoke its technical note (TN 103.1) setting out guidance on the independent business requirement under former Listing Rule 6, which has since been replaced by UKLR 5.2 and 5.3. The FCA is of the view that the specific requirements of LR6 were not carried forward into the UKLR and, as such, TN 103.1 is no longer relevant. The consultation closes on 9 December 2026.
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