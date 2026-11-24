The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has published its annual review of corporate governance reporting for 2025/2026.

The review covers reporting by 100 randomly selected companies that follow the FRC’s UK Corporate Governance Code. In response to stakeholder feedback, the report also features a section on reporting by small-cap companies.

This is the first review of compliance with the 2024 version of the Code, which came into effect on 1 January 2025 (other than Provision 29 of the 2024 Code, which came into effect on 1 January 2026).

The FRC reports the following findings from its review.

Overall compliance. 39% of companies departed from at least one Code provision, with small-cap companies showing a slightly higher incidence of departures. The FRC notes it is broadly consistent with the longer-term pattern of around one third of companies reporting a departure. However, 39% is a noticeable increase from 25% in 2025 and 28% in 2024.



Common departures. As in previous years, the provisions from which companies most frequently departed were Provision 9 (chair and CEO to be separate), 19 (chair not to remain in post beyond nine years) and 21 (annual board performance review). In all four cases, departure from these provisions increased from 2025 to 2024 and further increased in 2026.



Explanation for departures. Nearly all companies identified the provisions from which they departed, although the FRC feels the quality of explanations could improve. The FRC notes that “the flexibility of the Code is unambiguous” and is valued especially by smaller companies, but that companies should focus on the quality of their explanation of their application of the Code.



Culture. Provision 2 of the Code requires a company’s board to assess and monitor culture and how the desired culture has been embedded. The FRC notes that, while many companies reported on initiatives designed to support culture, this often focused on individual cultural attributes and not on how corporate culture is being embedded as a whole and monitored.



Outcomes. Principle C of the Code states that governance reporting should focus on board decisions and their outcomes in the context of the company’s strategy and objectives. The FRC found that, although companies are “well advanced” in reporting on outcomes, often this is conflated with the decisions the board made, rather than the consequences of those decisions.



Stakeholder engagement. Reporting on engagement with stakeholders (required by Principle D) was strong, with almost all companies reporting on engagement with shareholders outside their AGM. However, many reports included only generic details of engagement activities. The FRC recommends that companies report on how engagement was initiated, what information was shared and how engagement supported decision-making.



Board diversity. 98% of companies referred to a board diversity policy (the same proportion as in 2025) and, of the two companies that did not have a policy, one company set its approach to board diversity out in its annual report. Overall, reporting in this area was strong.



Audit standard. Provision 25 of the Code now incorporates the Audit Committees and the External Audit: Minimum Standard into governance reporting. All FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 companies within the review referenced the Standard in their audit committee reports. The FRC notes that many companies simply stated they had complied with the Standard without explaining what had changed or how it had influenced the audit committee’s activities.



Audit committee composition. Reporting in this area was strong, with information on composition being presented clearly and concisely. Consistent with Code Provision 2, nearly all audit committees comprised at least three members.



Audit quality review. Principle M requires the board to establish formal and transparent policies and procedures to ensure the independence and effectiveness of internal and external audit functions and satisfy itself on the integrity of financial and narrative statements. Quality and nature of reporting varied significantly in this area, with significant non-disclosure supported by adequate reasoning. The review provides more granular information and advice to companies.



Other audit disclosures. In other areas, such as auditor independence, non-audit services, auditor effectiveness, and auditor appointment and tenure, reporting was generally strong. The FRC praised reports that use colour, tables, graphics and summary sections to communicate key information, noting that this helps make a report more digestible for the reader.



Risk reporting. Many companies used this year (and, in particular, the advent of Provision 29) to review their principal risks. On average, companies reported 10 principal risks. The FRC acknowledges that companies may maintain extensive risk registers, but states that annual reports should set out the relatively small number of risks considered to be most significant.



Cyber. Cyber risks were a key focus of reports. 97% of companies reported cybersecurity in their principal risks. The other 3% stated they are managing cyber risks as strategic or other business risks. 98% of companies described how the board monitors or mitigates cyber risks, and 83% mentioned the cybersecurity expertise to which their board has access. More broadly, 90% of companies described steps they had taken to promote a cyber-resilient culture within their company, including by providing training and running phishing simulation campaigns.



Artificial intelligence. 95% of companies mentioned AI in their report (up from 86% in 2025), with 68% including AI in their risk framework in some way. This was often coupled with cybersecurity risk disclosures where companies recognised the potential for AI to have a significant impact on cyber threats. The FRC notes that better risk reporting set out not only the risks, but also the opportunities, brought by AI.



Provision 29. Provision 29 of the Code came into effect on 1 January 2026 and so will feature in annual reports published in 2027. It strengthens board accountability for the effectiveness of risk management and internal control frameworks and requires a board declaration on the effectiveness of material controls. At this stage, the FRC has undertaken a review of companies’ preparedness for reporting against Provision 29, rather than compliance. The review contains a detailed description of steps companies have taken.



Remuneration. The Code’s remuneration provisions were significantly updated in the 2024 version. In its review, the FRC focused on compliance with the strengthened provisions on malus and clawback. It notes that all but 1 company reported having malus and clawback provisions in place (except where not permitted by local law), and only 1 company reported utilising those provisions. However, only 84% of companies disclosed the circumstances in which their malus and clawback provisions may be applied. (The review contains a list of circumstances that companies reported trigger these provisions).

