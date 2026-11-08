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ARTICLE · 08 NOVEMBER 2026

Corporate Governance – Our 2026 Governance Insights Report On Issues And Developments In The UK

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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Herbert Smith Freehills' latest annual report examines critical governance reforms, new corporate reporting requirements, and evolving expectations for non-executive directors. The report analyzes sustainability reporting standards implementation, the digitisation of share ownership, and includes survey findings on pressing corporate governance challenges facing organizations today.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Isobel Hoyle
Isobel Hoyle
Gareth Sykes
Gareth Sykes
Robert Moore
Robert Moore
Shaun Williamson
Shaun Williamson
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Our report explores a range of issues, including the latest on governance and corporate reporting reforms 

We have published our latest annual report on topical governance issues and developments, Governance Insights 2026: Navigating a path through change.

In the report, we discuss:

  • the latest on governance reforms;
  • the new Provision 29 disclosures to be included in annual reports next year;
  • the proposals in the Government's fundamental review of corporate reporting;
  • the shifting demands and expectations placed on non-executive directors;
  • how sustainability reporting standards are being implemented; and
  • the transition away from paper share certificates to full digitisation of share ownership.

We also report on the findings of a survey we ran over the summer on an array of corporate governance hot topics.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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