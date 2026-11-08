Corporate Governance – Our 2026 Governance Insights Report On Issues And Developments In The UK

Our report explores a range of issues, including the latest on governance and corporate reporting reforms

We have published our latest annual report on topical governance issues and developments, Governance Insights 2026: Navigating a path through change.

In the report, we discuss:

the latest on governance reforms;

the new Provision 29 disclosures to be included in annual reports next year;

the proposals in the Government's fundamental review of corporate reporting;

the shifting demands and expectations placed on non-executive directors;

how sustainability reporting standards are being implemented; and

the transition away from paper share certificates to full digitisation of share ownership.

We also report on the findings of a survey we ran over the summer on an array of corporate governance hot topics.