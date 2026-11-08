ARTICLE · 08 NOVEMBER 2026
Corporate Governance – Our 2026 Governance Insights Report On Issues And Developments In The UK
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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Herbert Smith Freehills' latest annual report examines critical governance reforms, new corporate reporting requirements, and evolving expectations for non-executive directors. The report analyzes sustainability reporting standards implementation, the digitisation of share ownership, and includes survey findings on pressing corporate governance challenges facing organizations today.
Our report explores a range of issues, including the latest on governance and corporate reporting reforms
We have published our latest annual report on topical governance issues and developments, Governance Insights 2026: Navigating a path through change.
In the report, we discuss:
- the latest on governance reforms;
- the new Provision 29 disclosures to be included in annual reports next year;
- the proposals in the Government's fundamental review of corporate reporting;
- the shifting demands and expectations placed on non-executive directors;
- how sustainability reporting standards are being implemented; and
- the transition away from paper share certificates to full digitisation of share ownership.
We also report on the findings of a survey we ran over the summer on an array of corporate governance hot topics.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.