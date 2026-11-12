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VIDEO · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Boilerplate Bites: Entire Agreement, Non-reliance And No Assignment (Video)

Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
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Legal experts from Travers Smith examine the often-overlooked boilerplate clauses in commercial agreements, revealing critical pitfalls that can have significant implications for contract enforcement and interpretation.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Oliver Richmond
Oliver Richmond
Toby Major
Toby Major
Jonathan Rush
Jonathan Rush
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In this five minute video, we discuss some of the key pitfalls with those mundane – but often quite important – clauses in commercial agreements known as boilerplate. Victoria Howard-Smith, Toby Major, Oliver Richmond and Jonathan Rush explain some of the key points to watch out for.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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