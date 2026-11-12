VIDEO · 12 NOVEMBER 2026
Boilerplate Bites: Entire Agreement, Non-reliance And No Assignment (Video)
Travers Smith LLP
It is not just law at Travers Smith. We treat our clients’ business as our business, their dispute...View firm profile
Legal experts from Travers Smith examine the often-overlooked boilerplate clauses in commercial agreements, revealing critical pitfalls that can have significant implications for contract enforcement and interpretation.
In this five minute video, we discuss some of the key pitfalls with those mundane – but often quite important – clauses in commercial agreements known as boilerplate. Victoria Howard-Smith, Toby Major, Oliver Richmond and Jonathan Rush explain some of the key points to watch out for.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.