Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Food Standards Agency Update On The Cell-Cultivated Product Sandbox

Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Contributor

Mills & Reeve LLP

Mills & Reeve’s staff thrive on developing great relationships and love helping clients find...

View firm profile
Explore more from Mills & Reeve LLP

The Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland recently co-hosted an event exploring the regulatory framework for cultivated foods through their CCP Sandbox programme. The session brought together regulators, businesses and industry organisations to discuss practical guidance on novel food applications, hygiene requirements, safety assessments and the steps companies should take when developing cultivated food products.

United KingdomConsumer Protection
Katrina Anderson
Katrina Anderson
Jessica Burt
Jessica Burt

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland recently co-hosted a Regulating Cultivated Foods: CCP Sandbox Insights event with Mills & Reeve at our London office, alongside the Alternative Proteins Association and The Good Food Institute Europe.

The session provided valuable insight into the evolving regulatory landscape for cultivated foods and the practical steps businesses can take when preparing novel food applications. Regulators, organisations and companies throughout the novel food and feed sector attended.

Supporting innovation through regulation

A consistent theme throughout the event was the FSA's commitment to supporting innovation while maintaining robust food safety standards. The Sandbox programme was established to help address the scientific and regulatory questions associated with cultivated foods, improve understanding of how existing legislation applies, and help businesses submit stronger applications.

Speakers highlighted the growing importance of food innovation in addressing challenges, such as climate change, resource pressures and food system resilience, while emphasising the need for a clear and predictable regulatory framework to support investment and commercialisation.

New guidance and practical developments

The FSA provided updates on a range of guidance published through the Sandbox programme, including work on hygiene requirements, microbiological safety, product identity, production processes and novel food taste trials.

Particular attention was given to the guidance on novel food taste trials, which aims to provide greater clarity for businesses looking to undertake research and development activities involving unauthorised novel foods. The FSA reiterated the importance of ensuring that trials remain genuine R&D exercises and encouraged early engagement with local authorities when planning such activities.

The event also explored how existing hygiene and traceability requirements apply to cultivated products and provided further insight into expectations around safety assessments and application dossiers.

What makes a strong application?

One of the most useful discussions focused on what regulators are looking for in a successful CCP application.

The FSA emphasised three key questions that every application should answer:

  1. What is the novel food?

  2. How is it made?

  3. Why is it safe?

Speakers encouraged applicants to provide a clear narrative alongside supporting data, ensuring regulators can understand both the product itself and the rationale behind the evidence submitted. Common causes of delay were identified as incomplete data, failure to follow published guidance, unclear explanations and information that no longer reflects the current production process.

Looking ahead

The future UK-EU regulatory relationship was discussed, with speakers acknowledging ongoing uncertainty around sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) negotiations. However, the message from the FSA was that the scientific work undertaken through the Sandbox programme should remain valuable regardless of the eventual outcome, as much of the guidance has been developed in line with existing European approaches.

The Sandbox programme has now been extended until March, allowing further guidance to be published and giving businesses additional opportunities to engage through the FSA's Business Support Service.

For businesses developing cultivated food products, the key takeaway was clear: engage early, make use of the available guidance and support, and ensure regulatory considerations are embedded throughout product development rather than addressed at the final stage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

The DMCCA: Subscription Contracts - The Timeline Just Got Shorter

The UK Government has accelerated the implementation timeline for new subscription contract laws under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, moving the enforcement date from Spring 2027 to January 2027. This change significantly reduces the preparation window for businesses offering subscription services, requiring urgent review of sign-up processes, renewal notifications, and cancellation systems to ensure compliance with the new consumer protection regime.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Brodies LLP
Brodies LLP
Article

No More Subscription Traps: New Consumer Rules Arrive Early

The UK Government has brought forward new rules to combat subscription traps, requiring businesses to provide clearer contract information, send renewal reminders, and simplify cancellation processes. These changes under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 will take effect in January 2027, with significant penalties for non-compliance including fines up to £300,000 or 10% of turnover.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Broadfield
Broadfield
Article

From Replacement To Repair: What The EU Right To Repair Directive Means For Businesses

The EU's Right to Repair Directive, which entered into force on 31 July 2026, introduces comprehensive measures to encourage product repair and extend consumer goods' lifespan as part of the bloc's circular economy strategy. Alongside the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation and the Green Transition Directive, these reforms impose new obligations on manufacturers, importers, and distributors to make products more durable and repairable while providing enhanced consumer information about repair opti
European UnionConsumer Protection
TLT
TLT
Article

Recall Of Fresh Food Meals By Dog Food Brand Years

A UK-based dog food subscription service, Years, has issued a voluntary recall of its fresh meals after nearly 200 dogs developed sudden bilateral dry eye following a recipe change that introduced buckwheat. The company is investigating whether contamination in its buckwheat supply may be linked to the reported cases, while affected pet owners explore potential compensation claims for veterinary costs and related damages.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Hugh James
Hugh James
Article

New Subscription Rules: Are You Ready For January 2027?

The UK government has accelerated the implementation of new subscription contract regulations, moving the deadline from spring 2027 to January 2027. Businesses selling consumer subscriptions must now rapidly prepare for compliance with the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, which introduces stringent requirements around pre-contract information, renewal reminders, cancellation methods, and cooling-off periods to prevent subscription traps.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

What Education Providers Need To Know About The New Safeguarding Information Sharing Duty

A new statutory safeguarding information sharing duty comes into force on 30 September 2026, requiring education and childcare providers in England to share relevant safeguarding information without parental consent. What are the key changes to data protection practices, consent requirements, and information sharing thresholds that providers must understand and implement?
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Bates Wells
Bates Wells
Article

Subscription Contracts: What Businesses Need To Know About The New UK Cancel Culture

The UK government has accelerated the implementation of new subscription contract rules under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, moving the enforcement date to January 2027. These regulations introduce stricter transparency requirements at sign-up, mandatory cooling-off periods including a new renewal cooling-off window, and simplified cancellation processes designed to eliminate 'subscription traps' that lock consumers into unwanted recurring payments.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Withers LLP
Withers LLP
Article

AI, Deepfakes And Image Rights: Does English Law Protect Your Face, Voice And Likeness?

Generative AI has created a legal vacuum where synthetic images and deepfakes can be created and shared without consent, yet English law offers no standalone "image right" to protect individuals. With celebrities like Lisa Riley and over 80 performers demanding reform, the question is whether the UK's patchwork of intellectual property, data protection, and common law protections can adequately address this rapidly evolving threat to personal autonomy and reputation.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

New Subscription Rules: Are You Ready For January 2027?

The UK government has accelerated the implementation of new subscription contract regulations, moving the deadline from spring 2027 to January 2027. Businesses selling consumer subscriptions must now rapidly prepare for compliance with the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, which introduces stringent requirements around pre-contract information, renewal reminders, cancellation methods, and cooling-off periods to prevent subscription traps.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

Marketing Using AI: New Tech, Same Old Stereotypes?

Recent ASA decisions highlight how AI-generated advertising content can perpetuate harmful gender stereotypes and offensive imagery, particularly through deepfake technology. As generative AI becomes increasingly prevalent in marketing campaigns, regulators are emphasizing that marketers remain fully responsible for ensuring their AI-generated content complies with advertising standards, regardless of the technology used to create it.
United KingdomTechnology
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

Grindr Settles Data Protection Case Relating To Sharing Of Users’ Personal Information

LGBTQ dating app Grindr has agreed to pay £26m to settle a group-action lawsuit alleging unlawful sharing of users' personal information, including HIV status, with third parties. This case highlights how data protection compliance extends beyond regulatory scrutiny to encompass substantial financial exposure from large-scale individual claims. The settlement raises important questions about third-party data sharing arrangements, consent mechanisms, and the handling of special category data under UK GD
United KingdomPrivacy
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

Mental Health Moratorium Fails To Block Receiver Sale

The High Court has clarified the interaction between mental health crisis moratoriums under the Debt Respite Scheme and secured lending enforcement. When property security covers a company's debt rather than an individual's personal liability, receivers can proceed with sales despite the moratorium. This decision provides crucial guidance for insolvency practitioners and lenders navigating the complex intersection of mental health protections and security enforcement.
United KingdomInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP