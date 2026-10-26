At What Age Can A Child Choose Where To Live?

Many parents ask whether there is a specific age at which a child can decide where they live. In England and Wales, there is no fixed age. Decisions are based on a child’s welfare rather than a simple age threshold. A child’s wishes and feelings can be important, but they are considered as part of a wider assessment of what is best for that child.

Is there a set age when a child can decide?

No. There is no automatic age (not 10, 12, or 14) at which a child’s view becomes decisive. The Children Act can only make orders up until a child reaches the age of 16, save for in exceptional circumstances, which is in effect the time when a child makes their own decisions about where to live and what time to spend with another parent.

This can come as a surprise, because many parents have heard that children can “choose” once they reach a particular age. In reality, the court does not hand the decision over to a child. The court must consider the child’s wishes and feelings, but it must do so in light of the child’s age and understanding.

As children get older, their views typically carry more weight, particularly if they are expressed clearly, consistently and with a good understanding of the situation. But age alone is not the answer. A younger child may have thoughtful and strongly held views, while an older child’s views may still need careful exploration if there are concerns about pressure, loyalty, anxiety or influence.

The key point is this: children should be heard, but they should not be made responsible for making adult decisions.

How are a child’s wishes and feelings taken into account?

Where parents cannot agree, the court may need to understand what the child thinks and feels. A child should not be asked to choose between parents as that is a significant emotional burden to place on them but it is also important that their voice is heard.

In many cases, the child’s views are explored by Cafcass, the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service. If not by Cafcass, then a social worker if one is already involved with the family or an independent social worker (ISW) might be used. The idea is that an experienced professional will speak to the child in an age-appropriate way and then report to the court.

The purpose is not simply to ask, “Who do you want to live with?” but to understand the child’s experience more broadly: how they are coping, what feels settled or difficult, what relationships matter to them, and whether their views appear to be their own.

The court will then weigh those wishes alongside all the other factors that matter for the child’s welfare.

What factors influence where a child lives?

When the court is asked to decide child arrangements, it applies what is often called the welfare checklist. The checklist includes the child’s wishes and feelings, but it also looks at the child’s physical, emotional and educational needs, the likely effect of any change in circumstances, the child’s background and characteristics, any harm the child has suffered or may be at risk of suffering, each parent’s ability to meet the child’s needs, and the range of orders available to the court.

In practical terms, the court may look at things such as:

The child’s routine and stability.

Schooling and friendships.

Relationships with each parent, siblings and wider family.

How arrangements would work day to day.

Whether each parent can support the child’s relationship with the other parent, where it is safe and appropriate.

Any safeguarding concerns.

The impact of moving home, changing school or changing established routines.

This is why two families with similar-aged children may have very different outcomes. The court is not applying a formula. It is looking at the individual child and what arrangement best meets that child’s needs.

What if parents disagree?

If parents disagree about where a child should live, the first step is usually to see whether the arrangements can be discussed constructively. That may be directly, through solicitors, or with the help of family mediation.

Many families are able to reach an agreement without court involvement. Where parents agree arrangements for children, the courts do not need to be involved and there does not have to be a formal court order. Indeed, in those circumstances the court would decline to make an order by consent unless there was a specific reason which required a court order.

A parenting plan can also be helpful. It can give parents a structure for discussing practical arrangements, including where the child will live, time with each parent, holidays, handovers, communication, schooling and special occasions.

If agreement is not possible, a parent may apply for a Child Arrangements Order. A Child Arrangements Order can set out who a child lives with and how much time they spend with each parent.

Court should usually be a last resort, but it can be necessary where arrangements cannot be agreed, where one parent is not engaging, or where there are welfare or safeguarding concerns.

Supporting children through decisions

One of the hardest parts of separation is making sure children feel listened to without making them feel responsible.

A child may say they want to live with one parent for all sorts of reasons. Sometimes those reasons are thoughtful and deeply felt. Sometimes they are connected to routine, friendships, conflict, loyalty, anxiety, rules in one home, or simply wanting life to feel easier. None of those feelings should be dismissed. Equally, they need to be understood carefully and in context.

A helpful approach is often to reassure the child that:

Their views matter.

They are allowed to love both parents.

They are not being asked to take sides.

The adults will make the final decisions.

The aim is to find arrangements that work for them and keep them safe and supported.

That reassurance can be particularly important where children are worried about upsetting one parent or being seen as disloyal.

Phrases you might hear, and are they helpful?

There is sometimes a reference to ‘Gillick competence’ which originated from a legal (not family) case in the 1980s which looked at a child’s ability to consent to medical treatment when they are under the age of 16, specifically with reference to contraceptives. The phrase Gillick competence is sometimes used as a shorthand for considering whether a child has the necessary maturity to make their own decisions and to understand the implications of those decisions. Gillick competence does not form part of the welfare checklist but understanding the spirit of this won’t do you any harm.

You will often hear that a child of 13-14+ will ‘vote with their feet’. This is a reference to being unable to physically force a child to do something from this age. Whilst there is some force to this argument and it might be persuasive to some decision-makers, it also rather abdicates responsibility for parenting. If your child did not want to attend school a decent parent would not allow their child to no longer attend formal education unless there was a good reason and help had been explored. An enquiry into the reason why a child is refusing contact should be undertaken whilst still respecting their voice.

The bottom line

There is no magic age at which a child can choose where to live in England and Wales. The older and more mature a child is, the more weight their wishes may carry, but the legal test remains the same: what is in the child’s best interests?

For parents, the most helpful starting point is usually not “How do I get my child’s view to win?” but “How do we make sure our child is heard, supported and protected from adult conflict?”

Where arrangements are difficult to agree, early advice can help you understand your options, whether through discussion, mediation, a parenting plan or, if necessary, a court application.