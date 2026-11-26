The UK Competition and Markets Authority (the “CMA”) has had a busy few weeks making clear that consumer enforcement is at the top of its programme. In a speech on 17 November 2026, CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said consumers should be able to buy with confidence, with “no false countdown clocks pressuring you, no fake reviews misleading you, no hidden fees leaving you out of pocket”. The CMA showed that these were not just empty words: the next day, it opened three new consumer law investigations into suspected drip pricing in the travel and leisure sectors and, the day after that, provisionally found that a ticket resale platform had engaged in drip pricing in breach of consumer law. This followed a period in which the CMA fined three businesses £6 million for misleading sales tactics, issued an open letter on delivery fees and faced parliamentary criticism that its fines are too low. In this update we summarise these developments and suggest practical takeaways to help UK consumer-facing businesses manage enforcement risk.

New Investigations and Provisional Findings: Drip Pricing in Travel, Leisure and Ticketing

The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (the “DMCCA”) gave the CMA the power to decide for itself, without going to court, whether consumer law has been broken, and where it finds breaches to impose fines of up to 10% of global turnover and order refunds. Since April 2025, it has opened cases against 23 businesses, imposing more than £12 million in fines and securing around £2.3 million in refunds. All three new cases concern alleged drip pricing, where mandatory charges are added after the headline price:

Joining and facilities fees (health club): Charges allegedly added later in the purchase process rather than shown upfront.

Charges allegedly added later in the purchase process rather than shown upfront. Supplements and city taxes (coach holiday provider): Whether the total price shown upfront includes mandatory fees such as single-person supplements and city taxes.

Whether the total price shown upfront includes mandatory fees such as single-person supplements and city taxes. ATOL fees, resort fees and flight prices (travel deals website): Whether package holiday prices include mandatory costs such as ATOL fees, local taxes and resort fees, and accurate component prices such as flights, from the start.

The CMA has reached no conclusions, and none of the businesses has been found to have broken the law, although it has emphasised that "the price customers see upfront should be the price they pay." It acknowledges that many businesses have already taken steps to comply, but says it is still identifying concerns.

The day after announcing these new investigations, the CMA issued Provisional Infringement Notices (“PINs”) to a ticketing platform, provisionally finding that mandatory taxes and booking fees were added at later stages of checkout rather than included in the total price from the start. This is another significant drip pricing development, and the first case under the CMA’s new direct consumer enforcement powers to reach PIN stage where the business has not sought to enter settlement discussions. If a breach of consumer law is found, the CMA is likely to impose a fine as well as potentially ordering redress for customers and impose measures to stop the infringing conduct and prevent it from recurring.

Infringement Decisions: £6 Million in Fines for False Urgency, Pre-Ticked Extras and Hidden Fees

The new cases and provisional decision follow three decisions and fines announced in October 2026 targeting false urgency, hidden opt-ins and unclear pricing:

Time-limited offers (online homeware retailer—£4.8 million fine): The retailer promoted time-limited deals using countdown timers and related messaging. The CMA found that many products remained available at the same or a lower price after the deadline had passed, and therefore considered the offers to be misleading.

The retailer promoted time-limited deals using countdown timers and related messaging. The CMA found that many products remained available at the same or a lower price after the deadline had passed, and therefore considered the offers to be misleading. Time-limited offers and pre-selected extras (online appliance retailer—£1.2 million fine, ~£432,000 in refunds): The CMA found that the retailer had displayed countdown banners offering “limited time” discounts of £10 to £25 that reappeared repeatedly over many days, and had used pre-ticked boxes that opted customers into paid-for installation and recycling services without their express consent.

The CMA found that the retailer had displayed countdown banners offering “limited time” discounts of £10 to £25 that reappeared repeatedly over many days, and had used pre-ticked boxes that opted customers into paid-for installation and recycling services without their express consent. Mandatory fees (gym operator—£45,000 fine, £9,220 in refunds): The CMA found that a UK gym franchise operating four London sites had not presented its membership prices clearly, as mandatory joining fees were not included in the prices shown.

All three admitted the breaches and settled early, earning the maximum 40% fine reduction. Settlement can materially reduce financial exposure, but the benefit should be weighed against the reputational impact of a public admission.

The Wider Context: Consumer Agency, Parliamentary Pressure and Delivery Fees

Despite this activity, the CMA is under political pressure to go further. At a parliamentary evidence session on 3 November 2026, Liam Byrne MP, chair of the Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee, called its fines "extremely small", citing an estimate of £70 billion of consumer harm across the economy. The CMA indicated that it would open "additional cases very soon", and has indeed since launched the travel and leisure investigations and issued its first contested PINs. Businesses will want to see any move towards larger cases or higher penalties remain proportionate and consistent with the CMA’s published guidance.

Delivery fees are another focus. The CMA’s open letter to online retailers of 2 November 2026 reminds them that mandatory delivery charges must be included in the total price at every stage where a price is shown, and optional charges must be clearly flagged. The same rules apply to marketplaces, comparison sites and search engines, and the CMA will act on continued non-compliance.

The CMA’s stated message is that "The rules are clear, and businesses have had ample time to comply." It is using its intelligence capabilities to identify potentially misleading discounts, and intends its enforcement to have a deterrent effect across the market. In her recent speech, the CMA’s CEO presented consumer protection as a way of giving consumers more control over their choices, but also acknowledged that the "vast majority of firms" treat their customers well and committed to supporting businesses through clear guidance and constructive engagement. Businesses can reasonably expect that commitment to be honoured, with guidance and dialogue, rather than enforcement, the first resort where practices fall in grey areas.

Key Themes and What Businesses Should Do Now

The CMA is targeting businesses large and small, consistently and across sectors. Key themes stand out, and UK consumer-facing businesses should consider taking appropriate action:

Drip pricing - show the total price upfront : This is a consistent theme, covering gym joining fees, holiday supplements, taxes, ATOL and resort fees, ticket booking fees and delivery charges. Include all mandatory charges in the headline price from the start, in every sector, so consumers can compare like-for-like. Especially over Christmas, show the minimum mandatory delivery charge in the total price at every stage, from adverts to checkout.

: This is a consistent theme, covering gym joining fees, holiday supplements, taxes, ATOL and resort fees, ticket booking fees and delivery charges. Include all mandatory charges in the headline price from the start, in every sector, so consumers can compare like-for-like. Especially over Christmas, show the minimum mandatory delivery charge in the total price at every stage, from adverts to checkout. Urgency claims and pre-ticked extras - customers must make informed, free decisions : Countdown timers and “limited time” offers that the CMA found did not reflect genuine deadlines drove the two largest October fines, and pre-ticked boxes for paid extras are not permitted. Deadlines and discounts should be accurate, and extras should be actively selected to enable customer decision-making to be informed and for extras to be at the customer’s discretion.

: Countdown timers and “limited time” offers that the CMA found did not reflect genuine deadlines drove the two largest October fines, and pre-ticked boxes for paid extras are not permitted. Deadlines and discounts should be accurate, and extras should be actively selected to enable customer decision-making to be informed and for extras to be at the customer’s discretion. Wider reach, faster pace - expect more scrutiny : Cases span ticketing, gyms, homeware, driving lessons, air travel, parking, online reviews and holidays, and a second gym case in as many months indicates that the CMA is prepared to return to sectors where it has already acted. With new cases, first contested PINs, a CEO speech, an open letter and parliamentary pressure all within weeks, enforcement activity, and potentially fine levels, look set to rise. Assess your risks and update policies and procedures, with buy-in from the highest levels of the business, noting that fines are based on global turnover and parent companies may be liable.

: Cases span ticketing, gyms, homeware, driving lessons, air travel, parking, online reviews and holidays, and a second gym case in as many months indicates that the CMA is prepared to return to sectors where it has already acted. With new cases, first contested PINs, a CEO speech, an open letter and parliamentary pressure all within weeks, enforcement activity, and potentially fine levels, look set to rise. Assess your risks and update policies and procedures, with buy-in from the highest levels of the business, noting that fines are based on global turnover and parent companies may be liable. Weigh settlement carefully : Settling has earned a 40% discount but requires admitting the breach, and the CMA may be less willing to settle where conduct mirrors past decisions or its open letter. The ticketing case is the first to reach PIN stage without the business seeking settlement, and its outcome will show how contested cases proceed under the new regime.

: Settling has earned a 40% discount but requires admitting the breach, and the CMA may be less willing to settle where conduct mirrors past decisions or its open letter. The ticketing case is the first to reach PIN stage without the business seeking settlement, and its outcome will show how contested cases proceed under the new regime. Look ahead: New subscription rules arrive in January 2027. Review sign-up and cancellation journeys now as this area is likely to open a further front for enforcement.

If you would like to discuss the issues raised in this Legal Update, or how they may affect your business, please get in touch with any of the authors.