According to the UK government, more than a million children are estimated to have tried vaping, with more than 370,000 vaping regularly, putting them at a higher risk of developing respiratory illnesses. As a result, new measures have come into force as part of the phased implementation of the Tobacco and Vapes Act, which became law on 29 April 2026.

Selling nicotine-containing vapes to under-18s was already illegal. But since 29 October 2026, selling products that were not previously covered by age-of-sale rules, such as nicotine-free vapes and nicotine pouches, strips and pearls, to under-18s has also been illegal. For the first time, adults aged 18 or over commit an offence if they buy, or attempt to buy, a vaping or nicotine product on behalf of someone under 18.

The measures also prohibit promotional giveaways and substantial promotional discounts in shops and online (see below), alongside vending machines that either sell or dispense vapes or nicotine products.

Enforcement

Trading Standards lead retail enforcement in England, Wales and Scotland, with district councils responsible in Northern Ireland.

In England and Wales, the fixed penalty is £200 for specified offences, with a reduced amount available for prompt payment. A notice gives the recipient an opportunity to avoid prosecution for that offence by paying within the specified period. The notice sets out the payment requirements.

The £200 figure is not a maximum court fine or a penalty that applies to every breach. Enforcement authorities can pursue prosecution, and a court can impose the penalty applicable to the particular offence. Failure to pay a fixed penalty notice can also lead to prosecution for the original offence. The offences covered, fixed penalty amounts and court penalties differ between England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The future

Further measures will follow, including:

From 1 January 2027, it will be illegal to sell tobacco products, herbal smoking products or cigarette papers to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009. Anyone born on or after this date will never be legally sold tobacco.

A comprehensive advertising and sponsorship ban, which is intended to be in force from 1 June 2027.

Proposals to restrict product packaging, flavours and displays, widen smoke-free areas and introduce vape-free places. Consultations have already taken place, and the responses are being considered. Further information will follow in due course.

CAP guidance

The ASA has also issued guidance. The following practices are prohibited under the Act if the purpose or effect is to promote tobacco products, herbal smoking products, cigarette papers, vaping products and nicotine products:

Giving away these products as free samples or gifts as part of a promotion to members of the public. This also applies to other products that have the purpose or effect of promoting tobacco products, herbal smoking products, cigarette papers, vaping products and nicotine products;

Giving away physical or electronic coupons that can be redeemed for these products (or products that have the purpose or effect of promoting these products), a service, cash or any other benefit;

Selling these products or coupons for these products at a substantial discount that significantly lowers the cost of these products (eg at a nominal sum, such as 10p) compared with their standard selling price. Whether a discount is considered substantial depends on the product and the type of promotion. This also applies to other products that have the purpose or effect of promoting tobacco products, herbal smoking products, cigarette papers, vaping products and nicotine products.

This prohibition applies universally across all media. Marketing communications (such as online and social media ads, promotional marketing, and influencer and affiliate marketing) that feature such practices are therefore also prohibited by law.

The only exemption applies where vaping products, nicotine products or coupons for these products are given away in accordance with arrangements made by a public authority. For example, a retailer may give away vaping products or coupons if such activity is within the scope of a formal service agreement that it has entered into with a public authority, such as a local stop-smoking service.

When these marketing communications fall within the remit of the UK Advertising Codes, the ASA may take action under the legality rules in the Codes. The ASA may also refer such cases, and other cases that appear to breach the prohibition but do not fall within the scope of the UK Advertising Codes, to the relevant statutory enforcement bodies.

Why is this relevant to me?

Retailers need to ensure that their age verification procedures are robust, and advertisers should make sure that their advertising complies with the law and the UK Advertising Codes, as well as referring to the guidance published by the Department of Health and Social Care.