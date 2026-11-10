New UK Subscription Contracts Regime Ready To Go On 1 January 2027

In August 2026 the Prime Minister announced that he would be rolling out “a series of everyday fixes to help people with the cost of living”. One of these measures included bringing an end to so-called subscription traps with new “easy exit” rules brought forward to help consumers cancel unwanted contracts. The new UK subscription contracts regime is now due to take effect on 1 January 2027 rather than in spring 2027 as originally planned.

The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCC Act) introduced a new set of requirements that are specific to subscription contracts, setting out the broad framework for the new regime, but secondary legislation is required to implement the rules. On 19 October 2026 the Government laid before Parliament the secondary legislation necessary to bring the new regime into force on 1 January 2027, and the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST) published draft guidance providing an overview of the regime and clarifying a number of issues around its scope, exclusions, obligations for businesses, consumers’ cancellation rights and refunds.

The new regime imposes onerous obligations on businesses and those affected should make sure they are ready for 1 January 2027 by:

Preparing systems for the information notices required under the regime (pre-contract information, reminder notices, cooling-off notices, end-of-contract notices) which will have to be given in writing, on a durable medium and with their purpose immediately apparent for the consumer

Reviewing existing contracts and removing any terms that make it disproportionately difficult for consumers to cancel auto-renewal

Ensuring the cancellation process is as straightforward as that for signing up

Preparing systems for the provision of refunds during the cooling-off periods in line with the subject matter of the contracts

Key requirements set out in the secondary legislation and guidance

Pre-contract information

A distinction is made between “key” and “full” pre-contract information requirements.

Key pre-contract information is critical information that the consumer must be made aware of and understand before they enter the contract (eg how often payments will be taken and the amount they will be charged, the subscription period, how the consumer can terminate the agreement, the timeframe for reminder notices). It must be given together as one set of information, separate from the full pre-contract information to allow it to stand out clearly (but not in isolation).

is critical information that the consumer must be made aware of and understand before they enter the contract (eg how often payments will be taken and the amount they will be charged, the subscription period, how the consumer can terminate the agreement, the timeframe for reminder notices). It must be given together as one set of information, separate from the full pre-contract information to allow it to stand out clearly (but not in isolation). Full pre-contract information includes the key pre-contract information plus further details such as the name of the trader, main characteristics of the product, arrangements for payment and delivery, the trader’s complaints policy and cooling-off rights.

The information has to be provided in clear and plain language, before the consumer enters the subscription contract, and as close as possible before the consumer commits to the contract.

Reminder notices

Reminder notices are generally required roughly every six months for rolling weekly or monthly subscriptions, before a free/discounted period converts to a higher price, and before renewal onto a term of 12 months or more (with an additional, earlier reminder for these longer terms). Where the same discount spans several payments, the reminder relates to the first higher payment.

The key pre-contract information must specify when these reminder notices will be given. That period will have to be sufficient to alert the consumer that a renewal payment is approaching and to give the consumer enough time to decide whether or not to terminate the contract and be in a position to take the necessary steps before becoming liable for the payment.

Reminder notices must clearly explain the renewal payment, any price increase, future payment commitments, how the consumer can exit and by when they should take steps to do so. They must be in writing on a durable medium (eg email or SMS), clearly identifiable as reminders and more prominent than accompanying marketing material. Non-retrievable push notifications, for example, are not sufficient.

Easy exit

Consumers must be able to exercise their contractual right to stop automatic renewal/continuation at any time during the duration of the contract, including immediately after the contract is entered into. This is separate from the right to cancel the subscription contract during a cooling-off period.

Ending a contract should be as easy as signing up, and where a consumer can sign up online, they must be able to cancel online. Instructions for online exit must be easy to find and simply providing an email address will not be sufficient. While this will not prevent businesses from making retention offers or seeking feedback, doing so should not frustrate the cancellation process.

An end-of-contract notice must be given after a consumer has exercised their right to bring the contract to an end, within 24 hours of online notification or within three working days for other methods of termination.

Cooling-off rights

Consumers have two 14-day periods during which they can cancel their contract without penalty: an initial cooling-off period after they enter the contract, and a renewal cooling-off period after a free or discounted trial auto-renews or after a contract auto-renews on to a period of 12 months or longer.

If a trader is in breach of the requirement to inform a consumer about their cooling-off rights, the cooling-off period extends by 14 days after the trader corrects their breach, or if the breach is not remedied, by up to a maximum of 12 months, starting from the original cooling-off end date.

Special rules apply to perishable, bespoke and hired goods, and to subscription contracts for the supply of digital content.

Cancellation for breach of certain trader duties

Certain duties imposed on traders under the regime are implied terms which, if breached, give the consumer the right to cancel the subscription contract within a 12-month period, without penalty. This is the case for the duty by the trader to provide the key pre-contract information, to give the consumer reminder notices, to specify a reasonable period for its reminder notices and to make straightforward arrangements to end a contract. Where a consumer cancels the contract under these provisions the contract ends and neither party is required to perform future obligations.

Refunds

Rules on refunds where a consumer cancels during a cooling-off period differ depending on the nature of the goods or services involved.

Goods

For goods that are returnable the consumer will receive a refund including standard delivery costs, if they return the goods after cancelling the contract. The consumer is responsible for returning the goods that have been supplied during the cooling-off period and to pay the costs of return, unless the trader has agreed to cover these costs.

Consumers remain liable for the subscription contract price of supplied perishable or bespoke goods. Where sealed goods are supplied during the cooling-off period and are not unsealed after delivery, they should be treated as returnable goods. However, once unsealed after delivery the consumer remains liable to pay the subscription contract price. Hired goods are treated as services.

Services

Where the supply of services has not started during the cooling-off period in which the contract is cancelled, the consumer will receive a full refund of any relevant payments made. If the supply of services has started or is ongoing, the consumer will be liable to pay for those services as long as the trader has provided the full pre-contract information on the initial cooling-off cancellation rights and the consumer has given their express consent for the trader to begin the supply of those services.

Digital content

Consumers lose the right to cancel the subscription contract for the supply of digital content during the initial cooling-off period where they give their express consent for the trader to start the supply of the digital content and acknowledge that their right to cancel during the initial cooling-off period will be lost.

Consumers who subscribe to digital content still benefit from the renewal cooling-off period and will receive a proportionate refund if they cancel at that stage.

Exclusions

Schedule 22 of the DMCC Act provides a list of subscription contracts that are excluded from the rules under the new regime. This includes contracts for utilities, insurance and financial services, medical prescriptions, contracts regulated by Ofcom, rent of residential accommodation, micro-grocery businesses, package holidays, provision of childcare and gambling contracts.

The implementing secondary legislation has now amended Schedule 22 to include charitable memberships, recognising the valuable work done by cultural and heritage charities. This will exclude contracts between a charity and consumer that allow consumers to attend performances, view collections or visit property that is preserved, maintained, kept or created by the charity in the course of carrying out its charitable purpose.

Comment

The new subscription contract rules will apply to contracts entered into on or after 1 January 2027 and will not apply to existing contracts that auto-renew on or after that date. However, the draft guidance states that it would be best practice for consumers to receive consistent treatment regardless of when they take out their contract.

Existing contracts are of course subject to the existing consumer protection rules. The CMA is currently investigating Adobe over early termination fees under its subscription contracts, and Microsoft over concerns that customers may not have been given clear information upfront about Microsoft 365 subscription options, under existing unfair practices legislation.

Enforcement of the regime is subject to the CMA’s direct enforcement powers, under which the CMA can bring direct enforcement action and impose fines of up to 10% of global annual turnover of the businesses concerned.

Recognising that this will be a new regime for businesses, the CMA has indicated that, as has been the case previously, in the first few months its focus will be on supporting businesses to comply with the rules and secure the best outcome for consumers. But the CMA also makes it clear that enforcement of the rules will not be delayed, and that conduct during this initial period may still be considered as part of subsequent enforcement.