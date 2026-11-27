AI is changing parental complaints. This article looks at how academy trusts can adapt policies, manage complex cases and support staff effectively.

Academy trusts and schools are receiving an increasing number of parental complaints and more are being written with the help of AI tools such as ChatGPT.

Parents are, of course, entitled to use AI. The challenge for trusts and schools is to ensure their complaints procedures continue to work when complaints are longer, more complex and more frequent than before. The rise in parental complaints has prompted the government to say it will publish updated guidance on complaints, but trusts can act now, as the DfE's existing best practice guidance for academy complaints procedures already provides most of the tools they need.

The rise of AI in complaints

Parents lodged more than five million complaints about their child's school in a single year, according to ParentKind's School Complaints Report 2025, and the trend extends well outside of education. In October 2026, Legal Ombudsman research found that 54% of people who had made, or considered making, a formal complaint about a regulated service had used AI along the way.

Regulators and courts are responding. The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman now publishes suggested AI prompts for complainants and the ICO has issued guidance on AI-generated Freedom of Information requests, which applies to maintained schools and academy trusts as public authorities. In a recent case in the Employment Appeal Tribunal, Hancox v Sutherland & Others [2026] EAT 139, the judgment emphasised that people remain responsible for checking what AI produces for them.

What this means for academy trusts and schools

For academy trusts and schools, a key change is who is complaining. Parents who might not previously have felt confident enough to complain now can, including those who experience difficulty in expressing themselves in written English. This is a positive development. A complaint drafted with AI can be just as valid as one written by a parent without AI assistance, and shouldn’t be given less weight.

The benefit is uneven, however. The Legal Ombudsman found AI use was far higher among younger people and those with more education and higher incomes. Trusts should therefore keep other routes open when seeking to resolve complaints, such as a phone call or meeting.

AI-assisted complaints commonly:

Cover many pages, making it difficult to decipher the core complaint.

Cite legislation and case law, sometimes misinterpreted, out of date or entirely fabricated.

Use forceful, aggressive or overly defensive language and seek outcomes the trust cannot provide.

Arrive more often and overlap with earlier complaints. We have seen examples of parents submitting multiple formal complaints almost on a weekly basis, often covering ground already raised in previous complaints.

AI chatbots tend to agree with their users, which can harden a parent's position. Parents may also paste personal information about children or staff into public AI tools without realising where it goes, causing confidentiality and data protection issues.

Preparing: getting the trust or school ready

Trusts and schools can’t stop parents using AI and shouldn’t refuse to consider a complaint because AI helped to write it. Instead, they should review their complaints policy against the DfE guidance with AI in mind and consider adding:

A statement on AI. Parents may use AI but remain responsible for accuracy. Ask them to explain what happened and the outcome they want in their own words, without entering personal information into public AI tools.

Serial and persistent complaints. The DfE guidance allows a published policy on serial and persistent complaints, but a complaint should not be marked as serial until the procedure is complete and the label should attach to the complaint, not the person raising the complaint.

Managing contact. Where behaviour causes significant disruption, the DfE guidance suggests putting in place a single point of contact or a limit on contacts per term.

Duplicate complaints. Explain how new complaints that overlap with existing ones will be combined rather than investigated in parallel.

Realistic and flexible timescales for dealing with complaints.

In a multi-academy trust, a consistent approach across academies makes repeated complaints easier to spot.

Practical changes can also keep complaints focused:

Provide complaint forms and templates to help structure complaints – like the Legal Ombudsman approach, these could include suggested ways of assembling information before asking AI to draft the complaint. Introduce reasonable word limits. Include an initial meeting to agree the core issues with the parent in the parent's own words and confirm them in writing.

Staff, governors and trustees who handle complaints should also be trained to recognise AI-assisted complaints, check legal references rather than assume they are accurate, respond calmly and follow the trust's rules on staff use of AI.

Responding: handling AI-assisted complaints

Keep good records. Academy trusts are required to keep a written record of complaints, and a centralised log can make repeated and overlapping complaints easier to identify.

Find the core concern. The aim is to resolve what the parent is worried about, not to answer every paragraph. Agree the key issues with the parent, ideally in conversation.

Use AI carefully. AI can help staff summarise long complaints, but only use tools the trust has approved. Never put personal data into public tools, check every output and keep decisions with the people responsible under the procedure.

Stay calm and transparent. AI can make a complaint read as more aggressive than the parent intends and defensive replies from the school tend to escalate matters. ParentKind's research found parents most want transparency about decisions, updates on progress and better response times.

Know when to close a matter. Once the procedure is complete, the DfE guidance allows a trust to tell a parent that the matter is closed and not to respond substantively to repeated concerns.

The reality is that AI use in parental complaints will keep growing. For academy trusts and schools, it brings real benefits, giving a voice to parents who might not otherwise complain. At the same time, the indiscriminate use of AI in complaints is increasing pressure on staff time, particularly at school leader level.

Trusts that update their policies, structure their processes, train their staff and respond openly and calmly to the core concern will be well placed to manage both and adapt quickly if and when new government guidance arrives on this issue.