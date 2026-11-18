The draft Acas Code reflecting the Government’s consultation response and changes to handling flexible working requests has been published.

Acas has published a revised draft of its statutory Code of Practice on handling flexible working requests (the Code) and launched a consultation on its content. The draft sets out how employers should handle requests once the changes under the Employment Rights Act 2025 (ERA 2025) come into effect, which is expected to be in autumn 2027.

It builds on the Government’s response to its consultation on flexible working, published on 15 September 2026 (the Government Response), and explains the steps employers will be required to follow before refusing a request. The Government Response is available here: Improving Access the Flexible Working Consultation Response.

In our February 2026 article, we summarised the new proposed consultation procedure employers must follow when considering the rejection of a statutory flexible working request and highlighted the impact the changes could have on employers. We explained that the changes aimed to provide greater clarity by requiring employers to explain why a refusal is reasonable, with reference to one of the eight statutory business reasons.

In this article, we examine the key changes proposed in the draft Code and what they mean in practice for employers ahead of implementation.

The Code

The draft Code is intended to support employers when considering flexible working requests once the law changes. The Code requires employers to consult employees before refusing a request. Its wider aim is to help employers and employees understand the legal requirements and reach fair decisions, while encouraging an open-minded approach and constructive conversations that can help avoid disputes.

To ensure the draft Code achieves these aims, Acas is consulting on its content. Employers, employees, trade unions and representatives, and anyone else with an interest in flexible working can respond. Acas hopes the revised Code will result in the number of flexible working disagreements reaching an employment tribunal remaining low, with the emphasis on raising concerns early, communicating clearly and constructively, and working towards practical solutions wherever possible.

The consultation is open until 17 December 2026. For employers handling statutory flexible working requests in the meantime, the current Code remains relevant and can be accessed here: Code of Practice on requests for flexible working | Acas.

Once the Code is finalised, it will be submitted to the Secretary of State and where approved, will be laid before Parliament with implementation expected in autumn 2027.

Alongside the revised Code, Acas will update its non-statutory flexible working guidance to provide employers, employees and representatives with more detailed practical support.

Outline of the Acas draft Code

The draft Code can be found here: Code of Practice on requests for flexible working (draft) | Acas.

Once the changes to flexible working come into force, employers will be able to refuse a request only where it is reasonable to do so for one or more of the 8 statutory business reasons. They will also need to explain why they consider their refusal reasonable and follow mandatory consultation steps with the employee.

To support employers to comply with these changes, the draft Code provides assistance and guidance as to how they should:

reach a reasonable decision on a request by applying four principles: (1) reaching decisions based on evidence; (2) adapting where possible to enable a request; (3) working together to find solutions; and (4) acting transparently and consistently. The draft Code includes examples of how employers can apply each principle;

consult an employee before refusing their request. The draft Code sets out the new consultation steps required by law, which must be followed in full unless the request is accepted, alongside good practice guidance;

handle requests that may involve reasonable adjustments where a request is linked to a disability, including where adjustments may be needed to the request process itself as a reasonable adjustment; and

manage multiple flexible working requests and their impact on the wider team.

What does this mean for employers?

For employers, the draft Code places an emphasis on how decisions are reached, not simply the business reason relied on to refuse a request. Constructive discussions, consideration of relevant evidence and exploration of workable alternatives will be key for employers to manage requests going forward.

The guidance on requests that may involve reasonable adjustments and on multiple requests within a team will also be relevant to employers navigating more complex situations. These requests will call for careful consideration of the individual circumstances alongside the practical implications for the wider team, with transparency and consistency underpinning the decision-making process.

For now, the Code remains in draft and employers should continue to follow the current requirements. Where employers have queries or concerns about the draft Code, they can have their say as part of the consultation and feedback can be submitted online via the ACAS website: Respond to Acas consultation: draft Code of Practice on requests for flexible working | Acas.

Whilst implementation is not expected until autumn 2027, employers are encouraged to review their existing flexible working policies now to see where changes may be necessary. Actions which ensure employers are considering requests carefully and consulting appropriately do not need to await the law change and could help employers to improve staff morale and increase employee retention.