The European Commission has made a preliminary assessment that Temu has breached its obligation under the Digital Services Act (DSA) to put in place reasonable, proportionate and effective measures to mitigate the risk of illegal products being offered on its platform. In May this year, the Commission also held Temu in breach of its obligation to conduct an appropriate risk assessment, imposing a fine of €200 million.

The Commission's investigation has now found that Temu's mitigation measures are inadequate in three areas: ineffective controls to check product compliance, a weak content moderation system and an ineffective sanctions system. Looking at each in turn below:

Ineffective controls to ensure product safety

It was found that Temu has controls in place, but they do not sufficiently examine whether the products themselves comply with EU safety requirements. In particular:

Temu only requires sellers to provide test reports for a very small share of products and, even where a report is required, Temu often does not check it.

Temu identifies some product categories as high risk (for example toys, electronics and cosmetics) but does not prioritise them for physical checks. The company has also often failed to follow up on the results of spot checks, and has not increased inspections in line with the growth in listings.

Weak content moderation system

The investigation also found that Temu's content moderation system does not sufficiently prevent the dissemination of illegal products. For example:

The moderation system appears to focus mainly on the information attached to a product listing and on compliance with Temu's terms and conditions, rather than on the safety of the product itself.

The system used to compare a listing with other listings previously identified as non-compliant does not focus sufficiently on the risk of unsafe products.

The number of human content moderators has not grown in line with the increase in listings on the platform.

Ineffective sanctions system

The Commission also found that Temu's sanctions system does not effectively target traders, is too fragmented and is an insufficient deterrent against traders repeatedly offering illegal or unsafe products on the platform. The evidence suggests that:

Sanctions are imposed on individual stores rather than on the trader behind them, although a single trader can operate several stores. A trader whose store is closed can therefore keep selling through its other stores.

Traders can commit many serious infringements, including selling products that fail safety checks, before Temu suspends any of their stores.

So what?

These are preliminary findings only, and Temu has a right of reply. Even so, they show how the Commission expects platforms to meet their DSA risk-mitigation obligations.

Product safety is a platform-level compliance issue. The Commission is looking at whether platforms proactively check the safety of the products themselves, not just whether listings and seller information are in order.

Controls must scale with growth. The Commission criticised Temu for not increasing inspections and human moderation in line with the growth in listings.

Risk-based prioritisation matters. Identifying high-risk categories, such as toys, electronics and cosmetics, is not enough if those categories are not prioritised for checks and follow-up.

Sanctions should target the trader, not just the store. Enforcement that can be avoided by moving to another store is unlikely to be seen as a sufficient deterrent.

The stakes are high. If the findings are confirmed, fines of up to 6% of worldwide annual turnover are possible, together with orders to take corrective measures.

Other online marketplaces, and businesses that sell through them, should take the opportunity to review their own product-compliance checks, content moderation and sanctions processes against the issues the Commission has highlighted.

And in the UK?

In the UK, Which? has been calling on the UK government to urgently use the new powers it has under the Product Regulation and Metrology Act 2025 to update product safety legislation and impose a clear legal duty on online marketplaces to ensure the safety of products sold through their third-party sellers, with tough enforcement for those that fall short.