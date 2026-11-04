The DIFC Courts: A Strategic Forum For Cross-border Commercial Disputes

A dispute resolution clause is far more than boilerplate: the choice of forum can materially affect the speed and cost of proceedings, the parties’ tactical leverage, the enforceability of any judgment and, ultimately, the prospects of recovery.

Established in 2004 as a financial free zone, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is an English-language common law jurisdiction with its own courts, legislation and regulatory framework, separate from the wider UAE civil law system. Commercial parties therefore benefit from familiar common law principles, English-language proceedings, specialist judges, digital case management and enforcement routes extending across Dubai, the UAE and internationally.

Whether parties are contracting with a UAE-based counterparty, investing in the region or assessing where to commence proceedings, the DIFC Courts warrant careful consideration both when drafting a contract and once a dispute has arisen.

Why the DIFC matters commercially

The DIFC Courts constitute an independent judicial system whose jurisdiction is now governed by Dubai Law No. 2 of 2025. The system comprises the Small Claims Tribunal (SCT), the Court of First Instance (CFI) and the Court of Appeal (CA).

Jurisdiction

Under articles 5A and 5B of the Judicial Authority Law (Dubai Law No. 12/2004), as expanded by Dubai Law No. 16/2011 and Dubai Law No. 2/2025, the DIFC Courts may assume jurisdiction in several circumstances, including where:

A DIFC entity is a party

A contract is concluded or performed, wholly or partly, within the DIFC, subject to the terms of that contract

An incident or transaction took place within the DIFC and relates to DIFC activities

The proceedings concern an appeal against a decision or procedure of a DIFC body

Jurisdiction is conferred by DIFC laws or regulations.

Opting in

A particularly significant commercial feature is the ability of parties to opt in to the DIFC Courts by written agreement that is specific, clear and express, even if neither party is established in the DIFC. Careful drafting is required and DIFC Practice Direction No. 1 of 2015 sets out three suggested forms of compliant clause:

Exclusive jurisdiction agreed before a dispute arises

Non-exclusive jurisdiction agreed before a dispute arises

Exclusive jurisdiction agreed after a dispute has arisen or in relation to an existing dispute.

The forum’s commercial appeal is reflected in its caseload. During the first half of 2026, the DIFC Courts received 810 cases across all divisions, including 243 opt-in cases involving UAE-based parties and businesses and individuals from 22 overseas jurisdictions across five continents.

The Small Claims Tribunal

The SCT provides a streamlined forum for lower-value or less complex disputes and will typically resolve a matter within approximately four to six weeks.

Subject to the DIFC Courts having jurisdiction, the SCT may hear a claim where:

The value of the claim doesn’t exceed AED 500,000 (approximately US$136,000) The claim is employment-related and exceeds AED 500,000, provided all parties elect in writing to proceed before the SCT, in which case no value cap applies The claim isn’t employment-related, doesn’t exceed AED 1,000,000 and all parties elect in writing, whether in the underlying contract or subsequently, to proceed before the SCT.

These jurisdictional limits are set out in Part 53 of the Rules of the DIFC Courts (the DIFC Rules).

Filing fees are 2% for employment claims and 5% for other claims (Practice Direction No. 2 of 2019). Ordinarily, each party bears its own costs. However, the SCT may assess costs where a party has acted unreasonably, including by refusing a reasonable settlement offer (DIFC Rules, Rule 38.15).

Appeals from the SCT are restricted to limited grounds, including an error on a question of law, a miscarriage of justice, procedural unfairness or any other ground provided by DIFC law. A claim that proves too complex or valuable may be transferred to the CFI (DIFC Rules, Rule 53.41), and a claim may likewise be transferred in the opposite direction.

The Court of First Instance

The CFI deals with higher-value and more complex disputes. Its specialist Civil & Commercial, Technology & Construction, Arbitration and Digital Economy divisions enable cases to be allocated to judges with relevant sector experience.

Proceedings are generally commenced under Part 7 of the DIFC Rules, which governs the standard procedure, or under Part 8 where no substantial dispute of fact is anticipated. The overriding objective requires the courts to deal with cases justly, ensuring that disputes remain focused and proportionate to their commercial context.

Part 7 filing fees are calculated on a sliding scale and rise to US$130,000 for claims exceeding US$50m (Practice Direction No. 2 of 2019). The CFI applies the common law principle that costs follow the event, so a successful party can ordinarily recover its costs. This may sharpen litigation risk while strengthening the position of a party with a well-founded claim.

The CFI also determines appeals from the SCT under article 17C of Dubai Law No. 2/2025 (the DIFC Courts Law). It may affirm, reverse or vary the decision, set it aside, remit the proceedings or make any order required in the interests of justice.

The Court of Appeal

The CA hears appeals from the CFI, usually with permission, and has exclusive jurisdiction to interpret DIFC laws and regulations on an application by a DIFC body made with the leave of the Chief Justice.

Permission to appeal may be granted only where the appeal has a real prospect of success and/or there’s another compelling reason for it to be heard.

When determining a substantive appeal, the CA may make any order available to the CFI, annul or set aside a decision, require or prohibit a particular act, declare facts or make any other appropriate order (DIFC Rules, Rule 44.108).

CA judgments are final and conclusive and are not subject to further appeal (article 18 of DIFC Courts Law No. 2/2025; DIFC Rules, Rule 44.153). A final appeal may nevertheless be reopened in exceptional circumstances. The CA also recognises a limited power to depart from its own previous decisions, although that power is exercised sparingly in the interests of justice and legal certainty.

Interim relief

The DIFC Courts may grant worldwide freezing orders, including in support of foreign proceedings. This can provide important protection where there’s a risk that assets will be transferred or dissipated before judgment is obtained.

Enforcement

A judgment has practical value only if it can be enforced. Part 25 of the DIFC Rules provides a broad range of enforcement mechanisms, including charging orders, attachment of assets and earnings, execution against assets and the appointment of receivers. A judgment creditor may pursue more than one method at the same time.

Importantly, enforcement is not confined to assets situated within the DIFC. Subject to the applicable requirements, a DIFC judgment may be transferred to the Dubai Courts for execution (article 32 of DIFC Courts Law No. 2/2025), allowing the judgment creditor to pursue assets elsewhere in Dubai.

Key takeaway

The DIFC Courts are no longer a niche forum. For many commercial parties, they offer a credible English-language common law court system with practical advantages in speed, specialist adjudication, interim protection and enforcement.

A carefully drafted DIFC jurisdiction clause can therefore provide certainty and strategic leverage well before a dispute arises.