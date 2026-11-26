The appeal process in Dubai courts for civil and commercial cases has two stages. An appeal goes to the Court of Appeal within 30 days, and a cassation appeal goes to the Court of Cassation within 30 days of the appeal judgment if the claim exceeds AED 500,000 or has no stated value. The rules are in the Civil Procedure Code, as amended by Federal Decree-Law 22/2025 from 1 January 2026.

This guide covers civil and commercial appeals. Criminal appeals follow the Criminal Procedure Law.

Appeal process in Dubai courts: the stages

Each stage has its own deadline and filing rule.

Stage Deadline Key rule Article Appeal to the Court of Appeal 30 days from the day after the judgment. 10 days in urgent matters Only the losing party can appeal, and the appellant cannot be made worse off by his appeal 151, 153, 161 Filing the appeal Within the 30 days The appeal is filed with the case management office of the appeal court. It must state the judgment, its date, the grounds and the requests, or it is inadmissible 164 Counter-appeal Until the first hearing before the case management office or the court The respondent can appeal by the usual steps or by a note stating his grounds 166 Decision on the appeal Within 20 working days, in chambers The court can decide by judgment or reasoned decision that the appeal is inadmissible, has lapsed, or that the judgment stands, or it can set a hearing 167(2), (3) Reconsideration petition 30 days from when the ground appears Grounds include fraud, forged documents and false testimony. A deposit of AED 500 is required, and the petition does not stop enforcement 171 to 174 Cassation 30 days Allowed against appeal judgments in claims above AED 500,000 or of no stated value, on listed grounds. A lawyer admitted to plead must sign the petition 175, 178, 179

Which judgments can be appealed

The value and type of the judgment decide whether it can be appealed.

A first-instance judgment of a single judge is final if the claim does not exceed AED 50,000 (Article 29(1)(b)). Such a judgment can still be appealed for breach of public-order jurisdiction rules or nullity, with a deposit of AED 2,000 that is forfeited if the appeal is declared inadmissible (Article 160).

Judgments that do not end the case can be appealed only with the final judgment, except urgent and provisional judgments, judgments staying the case, enforceable judgments and judgments on jurisdiction (Article 152).

An appeal court judgment is final and cannot go to cassation if the claim does not exceed AED 500,000 (Article 159(2)).

Missing the deadline loses the right to appeal, and the court rules this on its own motion (Article 153(4)).

What happens at the appeal and at cassation

The appeal sends the case back as it stood before the judgment, but only for what the appeal challenges (Article 167(1)).

New claims are not accepted on appeal. Wages and other benefits that fall due after the final submissions, and increased damages, can be added (Article 167(5)).

Cassation grounds include breach or wrong application of the law, nullity, breach of jurisdiction rules, a judgment contradicting an earlier final one, and missing or unclear reasons (Article 175(1)).

A cassation appeal stops enforcement automatically for a judgment of divorce, annulment of marriage or ownership of real estate. In other cases the court can stay enforcement on request if enforcement risks serious, irreparable harm (Article 177).

A Dubai Court of Cassation General Assembly decision (Appeal 1/2026, 14 January 2026) held that an appeal petition must set out the judgment, its date, the requests and detailed grounds when it is filed, and later submissions do not cure the omission.

Faris Raian, Founding Partner at Leaders Advocates, said that the deadline is the first thing to check, because a late appeal is dismissed regardless of its merits. He explained that the appeal petition should state its grounds in detail when it is filed, since the Court of Cassation has held that later submissions do not cure the omission.

If you want to appeal a judgment, you can send it to us on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page before the deadline runs.

Steps to file an appeal

Follow six steps and watch the deadline.

Note the date of the judgment, because the 30 days run from the next day. Check whether the judgment is appealable, using the value and type of the judgment. Draft the appeal with the judgment details, grounds and requests. File it with the case management office of the appeal court, with the required fee. Prepare to answer any counter-appeal that the other side files. Consider a cassation appeal within 30 days of the appeal judgment, if the value allows it.

Questions about the appeal process in Dubai

How long do I have to appeal a judgment in Dubai?

30 days from the day after the judgment, or 10 days in urgent matters (Civil Procedure Code, Articles 153 and 161).

Can I appeal a small claim?

A first-instance judgment is final if the claim is AED 50,000 or less, but it can still be appealed for breach of public-order jurisdiction rules or nullity (Articles 29 and 160).

When can a case go to the Court of Cassation?

When the claim exceeds AED 500,000 or has no stated value, on the grounds in Article 175, within 30 days (Articles 159, 175 and 178).

Does an appeal stop enforcement?

Not automatically in civil cases. A cassation appeal stops enforcement of divorce, annulment and real estate ownership judgments, and the court can stay others on request (Article 177).

Can I add new claims on appeal?

No. New claims are not accepted, apart from the additions listed in Article 167(5).