A Dubai court case involving a civil or commercial claim follows Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022, the Civil Procedure Code. First-instance courts hear claims, appeal courts review appealable judgments, and an execution judge handles enforcement. Special tribunals may have jurisdiction over particular disputes, including tenancy matters under Article 25.

The governing framework is Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 22 of 2025 from January 1, 2026.

Stages of a Dubai court case

Jurisdiction: The courts of first instance hear all first-instance claims unless a special text says otherwise. Appeal courts hear appeals. An urgent matters judge decides provisional matters (Article 24, 26, 27).

Single judge and special circuits: A single judge hears first-instance claims of any value. A judgment of a single judge is final if the claim does not exceed AED 50,000. Designated circuits can decide certain claims in one session (Article 29).

Hearing and judgment: After the pleadings are closed the court gives judgment or sets a date. It cannot extend the date or reopen the pleadings more than once, and not for more than two weeks. It cannot hear one side alone (Article 124, 126).

For case records, see our guide to checking a civil case in the UAE.

Costs: The court decides costs on its own. The loser pays, including lawyer's fees assessed by the court. A fine of AED 1,000 to AED 10,000 can follow an abusive claim or defense (Article 133, 136).

Appeal: 30 days to the Court of Appeal, and 30 days to cassation where the claim exceeds AED 500,000 or has no stated value (Article 161, 175, 178).

Enforcement: The executory copy is used before the execution judge, who can attach assets, inquire into the debtor's assets and ban travel (Article 131, 234).

Ways a case can end without a judgment

The proceedings lapse if the claimant does not move the case for six months from the last valid step and an interested party applies (Article 108).

For the final review stage, read about civil judgment appeal requirements.

Proceedings expire after a year from the last valid step in all cases, except cassation (Article 112).

The claimant can abandon the case by notice or in a signed note, and after the defendant has made his requests the defendant must accept (Article 113).

Even after the case is reserved for judgment, the court can receive a settlement signed by both sides and attested by a notary (Article 124).

Quicker routes for some claims

A written, due debt of a fixed sum goes through a payment order. The creditor must first demand payment, giving at least 5 days, and the order is issued within 3 working days of the petition (Articles 143 and 144).

For notification issues, see our guide to responding to a Dubai court notice.

A petition for an order, such as a precautionary measure, is decided in writing, usually the next day (Article 140).

A precautionary attachment may protect assets at risk of concealment. If the urgent judge orders it, the main claim must follow within 8 days (Articles 247 and 250).

Ekaterina Butseva, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, linked civil-case delays to selecting the wrong procedure. She advised matching the claim to the correct route at the outset. She explained that a written, fixed debt may belong in a payment order, while a disputed claim goes through the ordinary case.

Legal source: Civil Procedure Code