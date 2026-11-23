A returned cheque can disrupt payroll, supplier payments or a property transaction. Before choosing a legal remedy, the creditor needs to establish why the bank refused payment and how much remains outstanding. A lawyer in Dubai can assess whether the cheque supports direct execution, whether another debt recovery procedure is required, and whether the evidence indicates a separate criminal offence.

The central distinction is between enforcing payment and proving criminal conduct. A cheque returned for insufficient funds can qualify as an execution instrument under Article 667 of Federal Decree Law No 50 of 2022 on Commercial Transactions. That does not make every returned cheque immediately enforceable, and it does not mean every cheque related offence has disappeared.

The Central Bank of the UAE’s 2025 Annual Report records 23.78 million cheques processed through the Image Cheque Clearing System, valued at approximately AED 1.5 trillion. These are payment-system activity figures, not the number or value of dishonoured cheques. A recovery application still depends on the particular bank return record, outstanding balance and applicable procedure.

Start with the bank record and the outstanding balance

Keep the original cheque and obtain the bank document explaining its return. Check the account holder, beneficiary, cheque number, date, amount and stated reason for dishonour. A record showing insufficient funds has a different legal significance from a return caused by a technical defect or a disputed signature.

Prepare a payment ledger before submitting a claim. Include transfers, cash receipts, credit notes and any amount already recovered through the bank. The claim should reflect the unpaid balance. If several cheques relate to one contract, reconcile each cheque with the underlying invoices so that the same debt is not counted twice.

The Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department explains that the bank must record the absence or insufficiency of funds and provide a corresponding certificate for the cheque to receive executory force. This makes the bank evidence a central part of the application.

When a cheque supports direct execution

Article 667 gives execution status to a cheque bearing the drawee bank's statement that the account has no funds or insufficient funds. Its holder may seek compulsory execution for the whole unpaid amount or the remaining balance. The application and disputes concerning execution follow the Civil Procedure Code.

The benefit is procedural: a qualifying holder can seek enforcement without first obtaining a judgment through an ordinary debt claim. The execution court still reviews the application, the documents and the available measures. Registration is not a guarantee that assets will be found or money collected immediately.

Article 212 of Federal Decree Law No 42 of 2022 requires an execution instrument supporting an established right that is quantified and due. The correct debtor, the amount claimed and the relevant court therefore matter. A company cheque also requires careful identification of the company and the signatory's capacity. The signature is not automatically a separate personal guarantee. However, Article 630 provides for personal responsibility to endorsers and the holder for providing payment funds where a person draws a cheque for another's account. The signatory's role and the available funds therefore require assessment.

Partial payment can reduce the amount to enforce

Under Article 648, where the available funds cover only part of the cheque, the bank must pay that available amount unless the holder refuses partial payment. The bank must record each partial payment on the cheque and provide the holder with the original cheque and a payment certificate. The marked original supports recovery of the balance.

For example, if AED 18,000 is paid against a cheque for AED 60,000, the remaining principal is AED 42,000. Preserve the bank certificate and adjust any demand or execution request accordingly. Accepting a partial payment should also be distinguished from agreeing that the reduced sum settles the entire debt.

Selecting the proper court and recovery route

A lawyer in Dubai should check jurisdiction before selecting an electronic filing service. Dubai rental disputes have a dedicated cheque execution service through the Rental Disputes Center. Its published requirements include the relevant Ejari agreement, identification or company documents, the claimant's IBAN, the returned cheque and the bank return memo. Documents must be in Arabic or accompanied by legal Arabic translations. These are requirements for that service, not a universal checklist for every debt.

Where a debt evidenced by invoices, acknowledgements or other written obligations meets Article 143's conditions, the creditor must follow the payment order procedure, subject to the statutory exceptions. Article 143 of the Civil Procedure Code requires a right established in writing, including electronic writing, that is due and, for a monetary claim, fixed in amount. A cheque already qualifying as an execution instrument is excluded from that route.

Article 144 requires the creditor to serve a demand through a notification method permitted by the Civil Procedure Code, allowing at least five days for payment before applying for a payment order. The creditor must submit the debt instrument and proof of the demand. Although the legislation specifies three working days for issuing the order after filing, this is not a promise that the creditor receives payment within three days. Notification, challenges and enforcement remain relevant.

Where the amount or contractual entitlement needs substantial determination, an ordinary civil or commercial claim may be necessary. Contracts, purchase orders, delivery records, accepted invoices and correspondence help establish what was agreed, what was performed and when payment became due.

Criminal liability remains for specified conduct

Insufficient funds alone should not be described as an automatic criminal case. Equally, describing all cheque dishonour as decriminalised overlooks the offences retained in the Commercial Transactions Law.

Article 674 addresses knowingly endorsing a cheque or delivering a bearer cheque without adequate available funds or when it cannot be drawn. Article 675 covers specified conduct including prohibited instructions stopping payment, closing an account or withdrawing its entire balance in the circumstances stated in the provision, knowingly issuing against a closed account, deliberately causing an account freeze, and intentionally writing or signing a cheque so that it cannot be paid.

Article 676 separately addresses forgery and specified forms of knowing or fraudulent misuse. Whether an offence occurred depends on its statutory elements and the evidence. A routine signature mismatch should not automatically be labelled intentional obstruction. Article 682 also confirms that criminal proceedings against the drawer do not prevent qualifying cheque execution.

Responding to an execution claim

A debtor should respond promptly to court notifications and obtain the filed cheque, bank record and balance calculation. Potential issues for legal assessment include payment already made, an incorrect amount, the identity of the liable party, authenticity or whether the document satisfies the requirements for execution.

Article 207 gives the execution judge jurisdiction over substantive and temporary execution disputes, subject to its stated exception. Article 209 provides different challenge procedures for specified decisions. A challenge should identify the relevant decision and remedy; submitting an objection should not be assumed to suspend enforcement automatically.

Travel restrictions are also separate judicial measures. Article 324 sets conditions for a creditor's travel ban application, including serious grounds for fearing the debtor's flight. A bounced cheque does not itself impose an automatic travel ban.

Keep presentation periods separate from claim deadlines

Article 649 generally requires a cheque payable in the UAE to be presented within six months from its stated issue date. That bank presentation period is not a universal deadline extinguishing every related debt.

Article 670 provides distinct periods for specified cheque recourse claims, subject to denial and the absence of a lawful excuse. It also contains exceptions, including claims against a drawer who did not provide payment funds or subsequently withdrew them. Separately, Article 212 of the Civil Procedure Code addresses execution instruments left without execution for fifteen years from issuance or the last execution transaction. These rules should not be combined into a single deadline for all cheque cases.

Underlying contractual claims require their own assessment. The Civil Transactions Law issued under Federal Decree Law No 25 of 2025 took effect on 1 June 2026. Articles 4, 6 and 7 address temporal application and limitation transitions, while preserving the role of special legislation. Older transactions therefore need a date specific review.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I recover a bounced cheque without a criminal complaint

Yes, where the cheque satisfies Article 667, its holder may seek direct execution under the Civil Procedure Code. A criminal complaint is not a prerequisite for that route. Other return reasons or disputed obligations require separate assessment.

2. Does accepting part of the cheque cancel the balance

Article 648 preserves recourse for the remaining amount using the marked original cheque. Keep the certificate and check any separate settlement wording before signing an acknowledgement that might release further claims.

3. What should I bring to a lawyer in Dubai

Bring the original cheque, return memo, payment records, contract, invoices, correspondence, party identification and any court notices. These materials help assess the recovery route, the correct balance and any urgent response deadlines.

4. How should I reconcile several cheques linked to one debt

List each cheque, its invoice or contractual basis, bank return reason and payments received. Allocate refunds, credits and partial recoveries clearly. Check that the schedule claims only the outstanding amount and does not count the same obligation more than once.

5. What should I record when a debtor offers a payment plan

Identify the admitted balance, instalment dates, payment method and treatment of existing cheques and proceedings. Keep the offer and payment evidence together. Ask for advice on the effect of any release or settlement wording before accepting it.