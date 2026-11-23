A judgment obtained abroad can be commercially valuable only if it can reach assets where they are located. When the debtor owns property, receives payments or maintains business assets in the UAE, the successful party must establish the correct recognition and enforcement route. A lawyer in Dubai can assess that route before additional money is spent on proceedings that may not produce recovery.

The first distinction is between a foreign court judgment, a foreign arbitral award and a judgment issued elsewhere within the UAE. They are not interchangeable instruments. This article addresses foreign civil court judgments through the onshore UAE framework, while recognising that treaties and separate jurisdictions can change the analysis.

Start with the judgment and the debtor

Obtain the complete judgment, including its operative part and any later orders affecting it. Identify the precise legal entity ordered to pay or perform. A judgment against a company does not automatically authorise execution against its manager, shareholder or another group company.

Prepare a schedule of the amount awarded, payments already received and any interest or costs included in the judgment. Check whether an appeal, stay, variation or settlement affects enforceability. These matters should be established before describing the award as a final recoverable debt.

Asset information is equally important. Identify lawfully available evidence of assets belonging to the judgment debtor, rather than relying on an assumption that a person associated with a Dubai business must own valuable assets there. Recognition and actual collection are separate stages.

Check whether a treaty governs the application

Article 225 of Federal Decree Law No. 42 of 2022 preserves applicable international conventions and agreements concerning foreign judgments. The country of origin and the type of judgment therefore matter at the outset. A treaty may affect the requirements, evidence and route for enforcement.

Do not assume that a treaty applies merely because both countries have close commercial relations. Its scope, entry into force, relevant reservations and coverage of the particular judgment should be verified. The rules for a money judgment may also require a different analysis from a family, insolvency or public law decision.

If no applicable treaty controls the issue, the domestic statutory framework becomes central. A case assessment should explain which legal basis is being used and why, rather than citing several conventions without establishing their relevance.

Apply the Article 222 conditions

Article 222 provides the principal onshore mechanism for enforcing foreign judgments and orders. Its first paragraph contains a reciprocity condition based on the conditions under which the originating country enforces UAE judgments. This requirement should be considered expressly alongside any treaty.

The competent judge must also check the statutory conditions. Under the current Arabic text, UAE courts must not have exclusive jurisdiction over the underlying dispute, and the foreign court must have jurisdiction under the relevant international jurisdiction rules of its own law. The judgment must have been issued and authenticated in accordance with the applicable requirements.

The parties must have been properly summoned and represented. The judgment must have acquired the required finality under the originating legal system, supported by the appropriate certificate or wording in the judgment. It must not conflict with an existing UAE judgment or UAE public order or morals.

A default judgment is not assessed simply by its label. Evidence of proper notification and the opportunity afforded to the defendant can be central. Likewise, finality should be proved from the originating jurisdiction rather than inferred from the age of the decision.

Prepare evidence that answers the legal requirements

A useful application file connects each requirement to a document. Depending on the case, this may include an authenticated judgment, a finality certificate, service records, evidence relevant to jurisdiction and material supporting reciprocity.

Arabic translation requirements and the appropriate authentication route should be checked before filing. The necessary formalities depend on the document, originating country and applicable arrangements. Avoid assuming that a scan accepted in one proceeding will satisfy every requirement in another.

A lawyer in Dubai should review whether the material demonstrates the actual statutory conditions. For example, a certificate confirming that a document is a true copy may not prove that the judgment is final. Similarly, proof that proceedings were filed does not necessarily establish effective service on the defendant.

Understand the decision stage and any challenge

Under Article 222, the application is made by petition to the execution judge. The statute provides for an order within five working days from submission and allows the judge to obtain supporting documents. The order is subject to appeal through the prescribed procedure.

That provision is not a promise that the creditor will collect money within five working days. Missing documents, a challenge, an applicable treaty question or later execution steps can affect the practical timetable. A filing estimate should distinguish the recognition decision from asset recovery.

The statutory review is directed to the enforcement conditions. The applicant should address those conditions carefully rather than merely repeating the entire merits case presented abroad. Any objection must likewise be assessed within the applicable recognition framework.

Plan the execution stage before it becomes urgent

Once an enforceable UAE order is available, execution follows the relevant procedural requirements. Article 233 generally requires service of the execution writ and gives the debtor seven days from service to comply. Applicable exceptions and any particular order must be checked.

Recovery may involve attachment of eligible bank funds, debts owed by third parties or other assets belonging to the debtor. Exempt property, secured creditors, competing claims and insolvency proceedings can affect what is available. A successful recognition application does not create assets that the debtor does not have.

If there is evidence of threatened asset dissipation, obtain advice about available protective measures before ordinary execution is complete. Such measures have separate legal requirements. They should not be presented as automatic consequences of holding a foreign judgment.

Keep other enforcement routes distinct

A foreign arbitral award requires analysis of the relevant arbitration framework and treaties, including the New York Convention where applicable. Article 223 also addresses foreign arbitral awards within the Civil Procedure Code. The legal requirements should not be copied indiscriminately from a court judgment application.

The DIFC Courts reported 341 enforcement claims with a total claim value of AED 10.9 billion in 2025. These filings span that jurisdiction’s enforcement work; they are not limited to foreign judgments and do not measure money recovered or establish an onshore recognition route.

Similarly, DIFC and ADGM have separate procedural frameworks. Whether either jurisdiction offers an appropriate route depends on the actual judgment, jurisdictional basis and intended enforcement destination. A lawyer in Dubai should explain those connections instead of presenting a financial free zone court as a universal shortcut.

Before starting, ask for a written assessment of the recognition basis, documentary gaps, likely objections, assets identified and estimated work at each stage. The strongest practical plan connects legal enforceability with a realistic collection strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can every foreign judgment be enforced in the UAE?

No. The applicable treaty or domestic statutory requirements must be met. Jurisdiction, service, finality, reciprocity where relevant and public policy can all affect the application.

2. Does recognition guarantee payment?

No. It allows the judgment to proceed through the relevant enforcement process. Actual recovery depends on available assets, legal priorities, exemptions and the outcome of any execution disputes.

3. When should I consult local counsel?

Ideally before substantial overseas litigation costs are incurred if UAE assets are central to recovery. Local counsel can identify recognition requirements early and help ensure the foreign proceedings generate the documents later needed for enforcement.

4. What if the debtor’s name differs across the documents?

Compare the judgment, registration records and known asset information, and identify the precise discrepancy. Ask whether further evidence or a formal correction is needed. Do not assume that a similar trading name or group connection permits execution against a different legal person.

5. How can overseas counsel prepare for later UAE enforcement?

Identify the intended enforcement destination early and ask which jurisdiction, service, finality and authentication evidence will be needed. Preserve the full procedural record and later orders affecting the judgment. Keep known asset information separate from assumptions about the debtor’s connections.