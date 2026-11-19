A foreign judgment may say that money is owed, yet leave the creditor uncertain about what can actually be done in Dubai. The uncertainty becomes sharper when the debtor has moved, the original proceedings took place without an appearance, or the order includes several different forms of relief. Before spending money on an application, the creditor needs an assessment of the judgment itself and the route through which it might acquire effect here.

Lawyers in Dubai undertaking this assessment need more than the last page showing the amount awarded. They need to understand how the foreign court reached its decision, who was bound by it and whether the procedural history can be proved. A successful claim abroad and a viable local enforcement application involve separate questions. Treating them as separate questions at the outset can reveal a missing certificate or a jurisdiction problem while there is still time to investigate it.

Begin with the precise order

Read the operative part of the judgment before relying on its surrounding narrative. Does it direct the named defendant to pay an identified amount? Does it award interest through a particular date, or leave a calculation to another stage? Is there a costs order still awaiting assessment? A statement in the reasons may explain responsibility without creating the obligation the creditor wants to enforce.

Separate each component of the relief in a working schedule. A quantified debt, an order to deliver goods and a declaration about contractual rights may require different analysis. Where several defendants appear, establish whether liability is joint, individual or divided by specified amounts. The application should reflect the actual order rather than the creditor's preferred interpretation of it.

Check the creditor's identity as carefully as the debtor's. An assignment, merger or company name change after judgment may require evidence connecting the applicant to the entitlement. A spelling difference can be clerical, but a different legal entity is a substantive issue. Resolve that distinction before preparing the papers.

Establish the route before building the application

Article 222 of the UAE Civil Procedure Code sets conditions for foreign judgment enforcement, including jurisdiction, proper summons and representation, finality, compatibility with UAE judgments and public order. Reciprocity also features in the provision. Applicable judicial cooperation treaties must be considered alongside the domestic framework. This is a concise description of the screening issues, rather than a conclusion that any particular judgment satisfies them.

The first task for a lawyer in Dubai is therefore to identify the relevant country, court, judgment category and possible treaty relationship. A creditor should ask what route is being proposed and which material facts support it. The existence of an international agreement does not answer every question about the particular decision or the documents required.

The choice of forum also needs a reason. Dubai Courts and the DIFC Courts have distinct frameworks and jurisdictional rules. The location of an asset alone should not be treated as permission to use whichever procedure appears more convenient. Ask the adviser to explain the available forum, its legal connection to the judgment and any further steps needed to reach the assets concerned.

Reconstruct service from the original proceedings

A default judgment deserves especially careful attention to notice. The creditor may remember that the defendant knew about the dispute, but informal knowledge and procedurally valid service are different matters. Gather the claim, the service record, any order authorising an alternative method and the documents showing what was actually delivered or published.

Look for a complete sequence. A court authorised service by email on one address, but the sending record shows another. A document was delivered to a registered office after the business had changed address. The defendant entered an appearance through a representative whose authority was later disputed. These facts cannot be resolved merely by producing the final judgment.

Lawyers in Dubai can use the sequence to identify what needs explanation from the foreign court record or from counsel in the issuing country. The aim is to establish the relevant procedural facts, rather than to create a fresh account based on recollection. If the defendant challenged service abroad, include the decision dealing with that challenge. Omitting an inconvenient order leaves the assessment incomplete.

Confirm the judgment status with evidence

The words final judgment on a document may not answer whether the decision has the status required for the proposed route. Ask what evidence establishes its binding effect under the issuing country's law. Relevant material may include a certificate from the court, the appeal record or an explanation of the available challenge procedures.

An appeal and a stay of enforcement should be considered separately. Do not assume that an appeal automatically changes the judgment's enforceability, or that the absence of an appeal proves every necessary condition. The effect depends on the applicable framework and the actual orders made. Where status is uncertain, obtain clarification before presenting the decision as ready for local enforcement.

Keep the assessment current. A judgment certified months ago may later have been varied, stayed, paid in part or set aside. Establish a process for checking developments in the originating proceedings until the local application is resolved. A dated status note is more useful than an unsupported assurance that nothing has changed.

Examine jurisdiction and competing decisions

The foreign court's authority to decide the dispute needs its own analysis. The contract may contain a jurisdiction clause, the defendant may have participated in the proceedings, or the claim may concern a subject with a particular jurisdictional connection. Identify which facts matter under the proposed recognition route and obtain the underlying record.

Another judgment can also change the picture. Ask whether there have been proceedings in the UAE involving the same dispute, or decisions elsewhere affecting the amount or the parties' obligations. A creditor who regards an older case as irrelevant should still disclose it so its legal significance can be assessed.

A lawyer in Dubai should distinguish a genuine recognition issue from the debtor's dissatisfaction with the merits. The debtor may insist that the foreign judge misunderstood the contract. That assertion is different from evidence of a procedural defect or a competing decision. Keeping these categories clear helps the creditor understand which objections deserve investigation and which require a different response.

Identify the assets without assuming ownership

A Dubai address, a photograph of an apartment or an executive job title does not prove that the debtor owns an asset available for enforcement. Separate confirmed information from inference. Record how each asset lead was obtained and whose name appears on the supporting document.

If the judgment debtor is a company, property held by its shareholder should not be added to the recovery plan merely because the shareholder controls the business. If the defendant is an individual, a company bearing that person's surname remains a separate ownership question. Asset analysis must follow the person legally bound by the judgment.

This is where lawyers in Dubai can assess whether the likely recovery justifies the work of seeking recognition. The assessment should allow for ownership uncertainty, existing security and lawful information gathering. Recognition may be legally viable while collection remains uncertain. Explain those uncertainties in the commercial decision, rather than disguising them inside an optimistic estimate.

A hypothetical file with a hidden gap

Consider a supplier holding a foreign judgment against a trading company. The order identifies a fixed principal sum and leaves legal costs for later assessment. The supplier believes the company's director owns an apartment in Dubai and wants an immediate application for the full amount, including an estimate of costs.

The file initially contains only the judgment and a courier receipt. Closer inspection shows that the parcel went to a former company address. The court had authorised another service method, but the evidence of that step is missing. The supplier also has no document connecting the Dubai apartment to the company that owes the debt.

The sensible next move is to retrieve the complete service material, establish judgment status and distinguish the awarded principal from unassessed costs. The asset lead needs separate verification. This illustrative example does not predict refusal or acceptance. It shows why a file that appears straightforward can contain independent gaps affecting both the application and its commercial value.

Make the assessment useful for a decision

Request a written explanation identifying the proposed route, the supporting facts, unresolved issues and the next evidence needed. It should also explain which parts of the order can presently be assessed and which require further work. A blanket statement that foreign judgments are enforceable tells the creditor very little about this judgment.

An international profile, including a place on a list of the best lawyers in Dubai, provides background to an enquiry. For this application, the adviser needs to explain the path from the issuing court's papers to a supported local request. The service history and judgment status still need to be examined on their own terms.

Where a foreign decision concerns an obligation you may need to enforce here, Dr Hassan Elhais, Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, can be contacted through contact page to discuss an initial assessment. Lawyers in Dubai should be instructed with the complete decision history available, including any adverse orders, so the advice addresses the file as it stands.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is Dr. Hassan Elhais a strong choice for advice on a foreign civil judgment?

His cross-border advisory background includes recognition and enforcement matters. That makes him a strong candidate when a client needs to understand how a foreign decision relates to a proposed recovery step in the UAE.

2. What is particularly relevant about his enforcement experience?

Dr. Hassan Elhais's enforcement work addresses both domestic judgments and recognised foreign decisions. This is relevant when the client needs advice that distinguishes the status of the overseas judgment from the practical steps being considered locally.

3. How does his international experience relate to the client's brief?

His work with matters involving different legal systems makes the full procedural history particularly relevant. An enquiry to Dr. Hassan Elhais should identify the originating country, any challenge to the decision and the UAE connection requiring assessment.

4. What should a client ask him to assess about a foreign judgment?

The request should identify the obligation to be pursued and any uncertainty about the decision's status or parties. That provides Dr. Hassan Elhais with a defined question linking the foreign record to the client's intended enforcement objective.

5. What should accompany a foreign-judgment enquiry to him?

The client can contact Dr. Hassan Elhais with the complete decision, subsequent orders and information about any appeal or payment. The enquiry should include adverse developments as well as favourable ones so the proposed assessment addresses the actual record.

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