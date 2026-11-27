When an overseas customer says that payment has been sent but the money has not arrived, the immediate priority is to establish where the problem lies. A banking delay, a rejected transfer and a refusal to honour an invoice require different responses. A lawyer in Dubai can help identify the responsible party and the appropriate recovery route before a business spends money pursuing the wrong claim.

Establish whether payment was attempted or completed

Request the transfer reference, date, amount, currency, sender details and beneficiary information. Compare these with the agreed account and invoice. Ask the relevant bank to trace the transaction and confirm whether it was processed, returned or remains under review. Preserve any request for additional documents and the response supplied.

A transfer instruction is evidence of an instruction, but it does not necessarily establish receipt or discharge of the debt. The contract may define when payment is complete and who bears charges or currency differences. Reconcile the amount actually received against the amount due before alleging that the entire invoice remains unpaid.

If the dispute concerns banking service, use the bank's complaint process and establish which escalation route applies to that customer and product. Keep this separate from the question whether the trading counterparty has fulfilled its contractual obligation. Avoid attributing an operational delay to fraud without supporting evidence.

Identify the agreement and law governing the debt

Collect the signed contract, accepted purchase orders, invoices, delivery records and correspondence acknowledging the balance. Check the payment trigger: delivery, acceptance, certification or another event. A demand made before the contractual payment condition is satisfied may overlook a defence that must be addressed first.

The federal Commercial Transactions Law, issued by Federal Decree Law No. 50 of 2022, contains specific rules for commercial debts. General contractual rules may also be relevant. The current Civil Transactions Law, Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025, took effect on 1 June 2026. Its Article 4 requires attention to temporal application and preserves the role of special provisions. Older contracts and events therefore need a chronology rather than automatic application of every new rule.

Calculate principal interest and additional loss separately

Begin with the principal balance after credits, returns and partial payments. Record the currency and explain any conversion used. Separate bank charges, interest and additional damages so that the basis for each element can be examined.

Article 84 of the Commercial Transactions Law addresses delay where the commercial obligation was a specified monetary sum when created. It refers to the interest rules in Articles 72 and 73 unless otherwise agreed. Articles 85 and 86 address proof of harm and accrual from maturity, subject to the relevant qualifications. There is no sound basis for treating nine per cent as an automatic rate for every overdue international invoice.

Article 87 permits supplementary compensation beyond delay interest where the excess harm results from the debtor's fraud or gross fault. Article 88 prohibits claiming interest on accrued interest. Ask a lawyer in Dubai to assess the proposed calculation against the governing law and contractual terms, rather than simply adding every financing cost to the demand.

Choose a forum that can hear the dispute

Review the jurisdiction and arbitration clauses before commencing proceedings. Identify the debtor's correct legal entity, registered address and likely assets. A UAE creditor does not automatically establish UAE court jurisdiction merely by being based here. Where proceedings abroad may be necessary, obtain advice about local service, deadlines and enforcement at an early stage.

Articles 143 and 144 of the UAE Civil Procedure Code require the payment order procedure where its statutory conditions are met. For money claims, the debt must be evidenced in writing, due and for a specified amount. The creditor must first serve a demand allowing at least five days, for no less than the amount sought in the petition. An unpaid invoice alone does not establish that every condition is satisfied.

If the payment order conditions are not met, assess ordinary proceedings or settlement, while checking whether a valid arbitration agreement applies. A debtor's objection alone does not determine the correct procedure. Negotiations should have a review date and clear authority to agree terms. If assets appear at risk, consider whether evidence supports a lawful protective application. Asset attachment and travel restrictions require their own legal conditions and are not automatic consequences of an overdue bill.

Plan collection before accepting a settlement or judgment

Dubai Media Office’s account of the Dubai Judicial Authority’s 2025 annual report records AED 3.68 billion paid through enforcement proceedings. This is an aggregate Dubai Courts figure, not an international invoice recovery rate. A creditor still needs to investigate the debtor’s assets, the applicable enforcement route and the practical cost of collection.

For instalments, specify payment dates, currency, charges, security and the consequences of default. Confirm when any release takes effect. A settlement with an entity that has no assets may have limited practical value even where its wording is clear.

A foreign judgment requires a separate enforcement assessment in the UAE. Article 222 addresses reciprocity, absence of exclusive UAE jurisdiction, the foreign court's jurisdiction, proper service, finality and compatibility with UAE judgments and public policy; Article 225 preserves applicable treaty rules. Similarly, collecting a UAE judgment abroad depends on the destination's law and relevant treaties. Winning the claim does not itself move money across borders.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does proof of a transfer end the debt claim?

Not necessarily. Check the payment terms, actual receipt and bank trace. An attempted, returned or misdirected transfer may leave the contractual position unresolved.

2. Can I recover all collection expenses?

Do not assume so. Court costs, legal fees and additional damages have different legal bases. Identify what the contract and applicable procedural rules permit before including expenses in the claim.

3. What should I provide for legal review?

Give the lawyer in Dubai the complete contract, a reconciled account, performance evidence, bank records and all acknowledgments or objections. Include the debtor's identifying details and any known asset information.

4. What should a bank trace request identify?

Provide the transfer reference, date, amount, currency and full sender and beneficiary details. Ask for confirmation of the transaction’s current status and any return or further information request. Keep the bank’s response with the invoice reconciliation and contractual payment terms.

5. How should a cross border settlement timetable be checked?

Identify payment dates, currency, account details, charges and any required approvals. Consider the time needed for transfers and how receipt will be evidenced. Record the consequences of a missed payment and check the enforcement position wherever the debtor’s relevant assets are located.