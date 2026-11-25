A disputed invoice, a blocked shareholder decision or a failed acquisition can require very different legal skills. Before appointing a firm, a business should identify the decision it needs to make, the commercial value at risk and the people authorised to give instructions.

Searching for the best lawyers in Dubai is a starting point. A useful shortlist rests on verifiable qualifications, relevant experience and a workable case plan. The right appointment should help management understand the evidence, the available procedures and the cost of pursuing a realistic outcome.

Define the client and the business objective

Begin with the precise legal entity seeking advice. In a group structure, the company that negotiated a transaction may differ from the company that signed, invoiced or received payment. A shareholder’s personal complaint may also differ from a claim belonging to the company.

Provide the trade licence, constitutional documents, ownership chart, relevant resolutions and existing powers of attorney. Ask the firm to confirm who can instruct it and whether further approval is needed for proceedings or settlement. Under the Commercial Companies Law, company form, management powers and statutory scope matter. Free zone provisions and specific exemptions require separate consideration; the federal framework should not be applied uniformly to every entity.

Set a practical objective: collect a defined debt, protect an ongoing supply arrangement, obtain records or resolve management deadlock. Explain the deadline driving that objective.

For example, a supplier may value prompt partial payment and continued orders more than an extended claim for every disputed charge. A minority investor may instead need access to information before considering a buyout. Ask shortlisted firms to explain how those different priorities would change their first steps and the documents they request.

Confirm who will advise and who will appear

Ask for the names and current professional status of the people actually handling the matter. Confirm the firm’s licence, the responsible supervisor and the proposed courtroom representative.

Dubai’s registration rules distinguish advocates from legal consultants. A registered practising legal consultant may provide specified legal services, including advice and arbitration representation, but that registration does not authorise pleading or representing clients before the Dubai Courts. The proposed advocate must have the appropriate admission for the court concerned.

A firm may deliver the necessary skills through a coordinated team. Ask who drafts submissions, who checks evidence, who attends hearings and who reports to management. Clarify whether specialist assistance will be engaged externally and how its cost will be approved.

Resolve conflicts before sharing the full file

Give the firm the names of the company, counterparties, relevant shareholders and associated entities for an initial conflict check. Once that check is complete, agree a secure method for transferring the substantive records.

The federal professional framework restricts acting against a party that previously consulted the lawyer on the dispute and disclosed its documents and defence. It also prohibits assisting an existing client’s opponent in the same or a connected dispute. Emirates with local judicial authorities may regulate practice through local legislation, so the applicable professional regime must be checked.

In a shareholder dispute, ask expressly whether the firm represents the company, an individual investor or both. Agree who receives advice and who approves instructions when directors disagree.

Test the proposed forum and applicable law

A credible proposal explains where the claim belongs before recommending filing. Ask the team to review the dispute clause, contracting parties, performance locations, notices and any required negotiation stages.

Under the federal Arbitration Law, the agreement requires writing and the necessary authority to conclude it. If a defendant invokes a valid arbitration agreement before addressing the merits, Article 8 requires the court to decline the action, unless the agreement is invalid or incapable of performance. The response strategy therefore needs attention immediately after service.

DIFC jurisdiction also needs an identified basis. Dubai Law No 2 of 2025 provides jurisdictional gateways, including an express written agreement submitting civil or commercial disputes to the DIFC Courts. An English language contract alone does not establish that basis.

Ask which version of substantive law applies. The new Civil Transactions Law took effect on 1 June 2026. Its temporal rules generally preserve the treatment of earlier events and transactions unless otherwise provided; a new filing date does not automatically place the entire history under the new law.

The DIFC Courts reported 117 Civil and Commercial Division claims with a combined claim value of AED 2.6 billion in 2025. Those are filings and claimed values in that division, rather than sums recovered or a measure of every Dubai business dispute. They reinforce the need to identify the proper forum and test the amount claimed before committing a litigation budget.

Assess financial and technical capability

When comparing the best lawyers in Dubai, ask how each team would test the amount claimed. An outstanding balance may conceal disputed deliveries, credits, retention, price adjustments or payments allocated to another account.

Provide a reconciliation linking each claimed sum to the contract, invoice, performance record and bank entry. Identify assumptions separately from verified figures. The proposed team should explain when an accountant, engineer or valuation specialist would add useful evidence.

The Evidence Law allows appointment of experts on technical issues. An expert’s opinion generally does not bind the court, subject to the statutory exception where parties agree to accept the report and it does not conflict with public order.

Ask who will prepare the expert file, attend meetings and analyse the report. A polished damages spreadsheet is less useful when its inputs cannot be traced to reliable business records.

Examine urgency and prospects of recovery

Describe concrete concerns such as proposed asset transfers or disappearing records. Ask whether the evidence supports protective relief, which authority can grant it and what follow through is required.

Under the Civil Procedure Code, precautionary attachment requires a recognised legal basis and judicial assessment. Serious indications of asset concealment may matter, but an allegation of nonpayment does not automatically freeze accounts. The court may require further evidence, and applicable procedural deadlines must be observed.

Separately, request an enforcement assessment. Which entity owns the assets? Where are they situated? What security or competing claims may affect recovery? A judgment, award or settlement should be evaluated against those practical questions before substantial expenditure is approved.

Agree a budget that follows the case

Request a written engagement identifying the client, responsible team, scope and payment terms. The federal professional law requires a written fee agreement before the agreed work begins and recognises that an engagement may cover a particular stage or task. Confirm the governing professional rules for the appointment.

Ask for separate estimates for initial review, negotiations, proceedings, experts, translation, appeals and enforcement. Identify taxes, third party charges and assumptions about document volume. Agree when the firm must seek approval before exceeding a stage budget.

Useful reporting explains what changed, the next decision and its financial implications. Management should know when to reconsider settlement, narrow the claim or stop spending because recovery prospects have deteriorated.

Before appointment, request a short written outline of immediate work, missing information and the decision points requiring further approval.

Questions Companies Commonly Ask

1. Should we choose the firm offering the lowest fee?

Compare the same scope before comparing prices. One proposal may include evidence review and expert coordination while another covers only filing. Assess staffing, reporting, exclusions and the cost of later stages. A lower initial fee does not establish the likely total cost.

2. Does a large firm always suit a complex dispute?

Team capability matters more than size alone. Ask who has handled comparable financial records, shareholder structures and procedural issues. Confirm availability during urgent periods and identify the person responsible for integrating specialist advice into the company’s strategy.

3. What should we bring to the first meeting?

Bring a short chronology, the signed contract, amendments, notices, core financial records and company authority documents. Explain weaknesses as well as strengths. Businesses seeking the best lawyers in Dubai can make a better appointment when every shortlisted team evaluates the same facts and commercial objective.

4. How can management compare competing dispute strategies?

Give each shortlisted team the same signed documents, chronology, financial reconciliation and commercial objective. Ask each to explain the forum, immediate steps, missing evidence and stage costs. Compare the assumptions and decision points, including when settlement or a narrower claim should be reconsidered.

5. What should a staged dispute budget include?

Separate the initial review, negotiations, filing, hearings, technical experts, translation, appeals and enforcement where relevant. Record the staffing, assumptions, exclusions and approval point for extra work. Tie each stage to a decision management can make after receiving the evidence and advice from the preceding stage.