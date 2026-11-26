A compensation claim needs more than a description of unfair treatment and a figure for the money requested. It needs a legal basis, evidence connecting the defendant to the harm, and a calculation the court can examine. A lawyer in Dubai can help identify which losses are recoverable before a claimant commits to proceedings.

The current federal Civil Transactions Law is Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025, effective from 1 June 2026. Its application to earlier events requires attention to the transitional rules. Special legislation and the separate legal frameworks of financial free zones can also change the analysis. This guide concerns the general onshore civil framework.

Identify why the defendant should pay

Begin by separating a contractual claim from a claim arising from a harmful act. For a contract, identify the obligation, when performance was due, how it was breached and the resulting loss. Article 336 addresses compensation for nonperformance, delay and partial or defective performance, subject to its conditions. Articles 337 and 338 govern formal notice and exceptions, so a demand requirement should be checked before filing.

For harmful acts, Article 246 establishes the general obligation to compensate for damage caused to another. Article 247 distinguishes direct harm from harm caused indirectly. It is therefore unsafe to assume that every case requires proof of intentional wrongdoing or follows an identical negligence test. The identity and conduct of each proposed defendant need individual examination.

Build a loss schedule that can be checked

List each loss separately, explain its connection to the incident, and attach the document supporting the amount. Medical bills, repair invoices, replacement costs and income records may answer different questions. A quotation shows an estimated expense; a paid invoice shows an actual payment. Neither alone necessarily establishes that the defendant is responsible.

Under Article 255, compensation for a harmful act reflects the loss suffered and profit lost where these are a natural consequence of that act. A business claiming lost profit should explain the expected revenue, associated costs and evidence that the work would probably have occurred. A fall in turnover by itself may leave causation and the true loss unresolved.

Article 339 provides for assessment by the court according to actual damage when compensation has not been fixed by law or contract. If the contract specifies damages, Article 340 allows judicial adjustment on stated grounds. The contractual figure is therefore relevant, but it should not be presented as an unconditional entitlement.

Explain moral harm without assuming a fixed award

Article 254 recognises moral harm, including infringement of freedom, honour, reputation and social or financial standing. It also permits compensation in specified circumstances for spouses and relatives up to the second degree following the injured person's incapacity or death. The claimant must explain the particular harm and why the legal provision applies.

There is no universal tariff for distress. A clear account supported by relevant records is more useful than adding a large unexplained sum. For bodily injury involving Diyah or Arsh, Article 259 permits the court, on request, to award compensation for material and moral harm not covered by that payment. The overlap must be examined carefully.

Preserve evidence and address weaknesses early

The Evidence Law places the burden of proving the claim on the claimant and allows the defendant to contest it. A lawyer in Dubai should be given the complete correspondence, relevant agreements, payment records and any official or technical reports, including documents that may weaken the claim.

Keep original electronic files and complete message threads. Prepare a chronology linking each event to a document. Where technical causation or valuation is disputed, identify what an expert would need to inspect rather than assuming a report can repair missing records.

Dubai Courts’ Annual Report 2024 records 15,662 expert reports filed and 20,319 expert and arbitrator service requests. These are departmental workload figures, not successful compensation claims. They do not replace proof of a claimant’s particular loss or guarantee that an expert report will establish liability.

Consider competing explanations for the loss. Article 249 addresses external causes beyond the defendant's control, while Article 253 permits reduction or refusal of compensation where the injured party contributed to or aggravated the harm. Reasonable steps to limit further loss, supported by records, can be important. Record reimbursements and previous payments so that the claim does not seek recovery twice for the same loss.

Check time limits and the route to recovery

Do not apply one deadline to every damages claim. Article 258 generally bars harmful act claims after three years from knowledge of both the damage and the responsible person, with a special provision for claims arising from a crime and a fifteen year period measured from the harmful act. Contractual claims and specialised disputes require their own analysis, including transitional rules.

Before proceedings, assess the competent forum, any arbitration agreement, notice requirements and opportunities for settlement. Compare the likely recoverable amount with legal expenses, evidence gaps and the defendant's ability to pay. A successful judgment and actual collection are separate practical stages.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does a criminal conviction fix my compensation?

No. Article 245 distinguishes civil liability and assessment of compensation from the criminal penalty. The civil claim still needs an assessment of legally recoverable damage.

2. Can I claim future losses?

They require a proper evidential and legal basis. Identify the anticipated loss, its cause and the assumptions used. Speculative figures should not be treated as established damages.

3. What should I take to a first consultation?

Give the lawyer in Dubai a short chronology, the relevant contract, complete communications, supporting invoices and reports, and a list of payments already received. Flag approaching deadlines immediately.

4. How should an expert instruction be prepared?

Identify the disputed technical or financial questions and provide the underlying records needed to answer them. Separate facts from assumptions and explain any missing material. Ask how the proposed investigation addresses causation, valuation or another issue relevant to the claim.

5. How should reimbursements and earlier payments be recorded?

Keep a dated schedule of each payment, its source, purpose and supporting document. Identify the loss item it covers and provide any release or settlement wording. This helps the legal assessment distinguish the remaining claim from amounts already satisfied.