A debt claim can succeed on paper and still prove difficult to collect. Before requesting an asset freeze, identify what is owed, who owes it and what court protection the evidence supports. Experienced lawyers in Dubai can assess whether a creditor needs temporary preservation of property or enforcement of an existing legal entitlement.

The phrase asset seizure covers different procedures with different consequences. This guide concerns creditor attachment under the onshore UAE Civil Procedure Code, Federal Decree Law No 42 of 2022, as amended. It should not be assumed that the same application works in every court or for every asset.

Identify the purpose of the application

Precautionary attachment preserves property while the underlying entitlement is addressed. It does not itself establish ownership of the property in the creditor or finally decide the debt. Execution attachment belongs to the process of enforcing a qualifying legal instrument.

Article 212 permits compulsory enforcement only for an established right that is due and quantified, supported by an enforcement instrument. These include qualifying judgments and orders, authenticated documents, court approved settlements and other instruments given enforceable status by law. Check the instrument and its enforceability before assuming that a successful claim permits immediate collection.

Criminal confiscation is different. Article 83 of the Crimes and Penalties Law defines it as a court ordered transfer of private property to the State without compensation. A creditor seeking payment should not confuse that criminal measure with civil attachment or treat an unpaid invoice as proof of crime.

Match the legal ground to the evidence

Article 247 allows an application to the court hearing the dispute or the urgent matters judge, as appropriate. One ground is a feared loss of security for the creditor's right. Examples include an absence of stable residence in the UAE, serious evidence of flight or asset concealment, and threatened loss of security.

That is not the only ground. Article 247 also addresses a creditor holding an official or private instrument for an unconditional debt that is due, or a judgment not yet enforceable establishing a quantified debt. Separate provisions concern landlords and workers. Avoid presenting evidence of asset flight as a universal requirement for every statutory category.

Prepare a reconciled account, the contract, payment terms and supporting correspondence. Identify partial payments and genuine objections. If relying on a threat to recovery, record the relevant events and supporting documents separately from the debt calculation. Suspicion should not be presented as an established fact.

Ask lawyers in Dubai to connect each requested measure to its legal basis and supporting evidence. Article 247 permits the court to seek further information, sworn statements or investigation. A carefully prepared application should explain why the particular assets and amount are relevant, rather than merely describing the debtor as uncooperative.

Check ownership and protected property

Establish whose property is involved. An asset used by a business may belong to a lessor or another company. Obtain available ownership records and identify existing rights affecting the asset. For precautionary attachment of real estate, Article 249 requires an official copy of its title document with the petition.

Article 242 protects specified property, including essential household items and certain tools needed for personal work, subject to statutory exceptions. It also protects a qualifying residence, with an exception where the residence or relevant share is mortgaged and the debt arose from its price. Salary attachment is restricted rather than universally prohibited.

Money or property held by another person follows its own rules. Articles 252 and 253 address attachment of a debtor's assets or receivables with a third party through a judicial order. A creditor's demand letter does not itself freeze a bank account or authorise the creditor to take possession.

Plan the steps after the decision

Dubai Media Office’s account of the Dubai Judicial Authority’s 2025 annual report records AED 3.68 billion paid through enforcement proceedings before Dubai Courts. This aggregate enforcement figure does not measure the value of precautionary attachment orders or establish what a particular creditor can recover. Ownership, prior rights and the enforceability of the underlying entitlement remain material to collection.

Prepare the next filing before seeking urgent relief. Article 250 requires the creditor, where attachment is ordered by the urgent matters judge, to bring the substantive action establishing the right within eight days from the issue of the attachment decision. Otherwise, the attachment is treated as though it never existed.

The same article provides for that consequence if enforcement of the final judgment in the creditor's favour is not begun within 30 days after it becomes final. These are specific procedural triggers. Record the actual dates and arrange responsibility for checking them instead of relying on an informal reminder.

Review whether the substantive dispute belongs before the proposed court and how any jurisdiction or arbitration clause affects the required proceedings. Budget for filing, translation, service and enforcement. The value of a restrained asset may not equal the amount ultimately available to satisfy the debt.

Consider objections and substitute security

Article 250 allows affected parties to challenge attachment. Article 246 limits it to the debt claimed and permits a request to restrict disproportionate attachment. Articles 244 and 245 provide routes for depositing money or a court assessed substitute so that the attachment shifts from the property to the deposit.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does attachment automatically stop the debtor travelling?

No. A travel restriction requires its own legal basis and judicial decision. Article 324 governs creditor applications for travel bans under separate conditions.

2. Can I sell attached property myself?

No. A preservation order does not authorise private sale. Any enforcement sale must follow the applicable judicial process.

3. When should I obtain advice?

Consult lawyers in Dubai before filing or promptly after receiving an order, particularly where ownership, exemptions, jurisdiction or a deadline is disputed.

4. What should an attachment evidence file contain?

Keep the contract, payment terms, reconciled balance and relevant correspondence together. Add available ownership records for the property concerned and separate evidence supporting the particular attachment ground. Identify partial payments and objections so the application presents the claim and the requested protection accurately.

5. How should steps after an attachment order be tracked?

Record the order date, the authority that issued it and every further filing or enforcement step required. Assign responsibility for confirming the applicable trigger and calculating the deadline. Keep proof of submission and service, and review the timetable promptly if the underlying proceedings or order change.