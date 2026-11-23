A business dispute can remain unresolved even when both sides would prefer a commercial agreement. They may disagree about the amount payable, distrust the proposed timetable or need assurances before continuing a project. Commercial mediation provides a structured setting to address those obstacles. Lawyers in Dubai can help businesses assess the claim, prepare negotiating positions and turn an acceptable compromise into clear obligations.

The first decision is which process applies. Voluntary mediation, a required conciliation referral and negotiations during litigation have different procedural consequences. Choosing correctly matters as much as the settlement figure.

Identify the applicable settlement framework

Federal Decree Law No. 40 of 2023 governs mediation and conciliation in civil and commercial disputes. It replaced the former federal mediation law of 2021. Mediation under this framework is consensual, including where a court referral is made with the parties' approval. A mediator facilitates agreement rather than imposing a judgment.

Dubai also has its own conciliation framework under Law No. 18 of 2021, amended by Law No. 9 of 2025. Claims within the applicable categories must first follow the prescribed settlement route. That procedural requirement does not oblige either party to accept proposed settlement terms.

Resolution No. 4 of 2025 sets out the jurisdiction of Dubai's Centre for Amicable Settlement of Disputes. It includes claims not exceeding AED 500,000, subject to an exclusion for specified financial institution disputes, alongside other categories. Consequently, the amount alone does not establish whether a particular claim belongs there.

DIFC mediation operates through a separate framework. The DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre Rules address appointment, confidentiality, settlement and enforcement. Businesses should identify the intended forum before borrowing a procedure or template from another jurisdiction.

Dubai Courts’ Annual Report 2024 records 14,136 disputes concluded by settlement among 15,666 registered disputes, a reported rate of 90%, in its amicable settlement figures. These cover reported civil, commercial and real estate settlement activity, not every UAE mediation. The figures cannot predict whether a particular negotiation will settle.

Prepare a negotiation that can produce a workable agreement

Begin with a short chronology and a reconciled account of the dispute. Separate admitted invoices from disputed variations, completed work from unfinished obligations, and actual losses from estimates. Attach only documents that help explain a contested issue. A large, unstructured bundle makes it harder to identify the point preventing agreement.

Then identify the commercial objective. Is immediate cash more valuable than a larger payment later? Does the business need replacement goods, access to project records or a defined exit from the relationship? A useful proposal explains what each party must do and why that exchange is achievable.

Lawyers in Dubai should also check signing authority before substantive negotiations. The person attending may understand the facts but lack authority to approve a payment reduction, release a guarantee or bind an associated company. Clarify the necessary corporate approvals and ensure the eventual agreement names the correct legal entities.

Understand the boundaries of confidentiality

Article 5 of the federal law protects mediation and conciliation information, with exceptions including consent of all parties, legally required crime reporting and material needed to enforce a settlement. Confidentiality therefore has defined limits. An ordinary commercial email exchange should not automatically be treated as if it occurred within a regulated mediation.

Agree practical arrangements for document circulation, online attendance and internal reporting. Sensitive pricing, customer information or technical records should be shared deliberately. Ask who will receive each document and whether the mediator may discuss it with the other party. Keep the original evidence and a separate record of the underlying transactions.

Draft the settlement with performance and enforcement in mind

A settlement should identify the amount, currency, payment dates, recipient account and any conditions for releasing claims or security. For continuing projects, define deliverables, inspection arrangements and acceptance criteria. Address what happens if performance is late or incomplete, rather than leaving the parties to negotiate the same problem again.

Under the federal framework, the prescribed ratification process gives a mediation settlement enforceable status. A signed commercial compromise and an execution instrument are not interchangeable. Confirm which approval and enforcement steps apply to the chosen route.

For Dubai conciliation, the amended local law requires entry of the agreement in the prescribed system and approval by the conciliator. The executory formula is affixed when statutory requirements are met. Review capacity, Arabic documentation and any translation requirements before signing.

Under the DIFC Centre Rules, a settlement ordinarily operates as a Mediation Order and enforcement writ unless the parties submit a written agreement to opt out to the Centre before mediation begins. Enforcement still requires an application meeting the rules. An agreement involving overseas assets may also need recognition or enforcement analysis in the relevant country.

Keep urgent rights and deadlines under review

Settlement discussions should sit alongside a realistic procedural plan. Record upcoming filing dates, any need to preserve assets and the point at which negotiations will be reassessed. Do not assume that informal talks suspend a limitation period or an existing court deadline. Ask for advice on the legal effect of the particular process being used.

The value of lawyers in Dubai during mediation lies in connecting the commercial proposal to the evidence, authority and enforcement requirements. A successful outcome is an agreement the parties can understand and perform, with a clear response if performance fails.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can a mediator force a business to settle?

A mediator does not determine the commercial dispute as a judge would. The parties decide whether to agree. A requirement to attend a settlement procedure should be distinguished from an obligation to accept an offer.

2. Can mediation take place online?

Yes. The Ministry of Justice's Wasata platform supports electronic mediation procedures, and the DIFC Courts also provide an electronic mediation service. Eligibility, filing arrangements and the applicable rules still need to be checked.

3. Is mediation always cheaper than litigation?

No universal saving can be promised. Compare mediator and administration fees, legal preparation and the likelihood of settlement. If mediation fails, a business may still incur the cost of later proceedings. Agree the budget and review point before committing.

4. What should a business send to its mediation representative?

Provide a concise chronology, the complete agreement, a reconciled account and the key documents supporting disputed items. Explain the desired outcome and any operational constraints. Identify who can approve settlement terms and which approvals must be obtained before signing.

5. How should settlement payments be monitored?

Keep a schedule of payment dates, conditions and evidence of receipt. Record any agreed extension in the required form and check how a missed payment affects releases, security and enforcement. Do not rely on an informal assurance where the settlement requires a particular step.