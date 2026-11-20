Someone owes you AED 80,000. They have stopped replying to your calls and messages. Your next thought is probably: I’ll just file a case.

You can. But in Dubai, how you file matters as much asِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِ whether you file. Choose the wrong forum, skip a mandatory step or miss a faster route, and you can lose months. Here is what we walk clients through before they do anything else.

Start with your paper trail

UAE courts decide debt claims largely on documents. Before you choose a route, gather everything that shows the debt exists, is due and is for a fixed amount:

Signed contracts, purchase orders, invoices and delivery notes

Account statements and payment schedules

Any message or email where the debtor admits owing the money

Cheques, including bounced ones

A written acknowledgment from the debtor is gold. Emails and WhatsApp messages can count as evidence, but their weight depends on the facts, so preserve them properly. Remember that onshore court proceedings are in Arabic, so plan for certified translation.

Send a formal demand

A friendly reminder will not do. A formal written demand, ideally served through a notary public, puts the debtor on notice, proves you asked for payment and is a precondition for the fastest procedure available (more on that below).

State the amount, the basis of the debt, a clear deadline and what happens if they miss it.

Do you hold a bounced cheque? Read this first

If the debtor gave you a cheque that was returned, you may not need a lawsuit at all.

Since 2 January 2022, a cheque returned for insufficient funds is generally treated as a civil matter rather than a criminal one, under the Commercial Transactions Law (now Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022, which carries forward the reforms introduced by Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2020). In practice, that has two big consequences:

The cheque can work as an enforcement document. With the bank’s return memo, you can often go straight to the Execution Court, skipping a full court case.

With the bank’s return memo, you can often go straight to the Execution Court, skipping a full court case. Banks must pay what they can. If the account holds part of the amount, the bank pays that portion (unless you refuse partial payment) and issues a certificate for the unpaid balance, which you can then enforce.

The reason the bank gives for returning the cheque matters. A criminal complaint is still possible where the circumstances suggest bad faith, for example:

The drawer told the bank to stop payment without a legitimate reason

The account was closed, or the money withdrawn, before the cheque was presented

The cheque was deliberately written or signed so that it could not be honoured

The cheque was forged

In those cases, a criminal complaint can run alongside civil enforcement. If the cheque is disputed (for example, if the drawer says it was only a security cheque), the court may first need to decide whether the debt exists before enforcement can proceed.

Two practical tips: keep the original cheque and the bank’s return memo safe, and do not sit on them. Cheque claims are subject to limitation periods, so act promptly.

Pick the right forum

At AED 80,000, your claim falls within the range of Dubai’s simplified tracks, but forum still matters.

Onshore Dubai Courts. The default where the debtor is in Dubai or the obligation arose there.

DIFC Courts and the Small Claims Tribunal. The DIFC Small Claims Tribunal generally hears claims up to AED 500,000, but only where there is a DIFC connection or the parties agreed in writing to use it. A low claim value alone does not give the DIFC jurisdiction.

Arbitration. If your contract has an arbitration clause, a court claim may be challenged. Read the contract before you file anywhere.

The step people miss: amicable settlement

For many Dubai civil and commercial claims, you cannot go straight to the Court of First Instance. Claims within the remit of the Dubai Courts’ Centre for Amicable Settlement of Disputes must be referred there first. Under Resolution No. (4) of 2025 issued by the President of the Dubai Courts, this includes claims up to AED 500,000, with exceptions such as claims involving financial institutions. An AED 80,000 claim will usually need to pass through this stage.

If the parties settle, the agreement can be recorded and enforced. If not, the file moves on and you can register your claim with the court. The categories covered can change, so confirm the current position before filing.

The fast track: the payment order

If your debt is clear and documented, you may be able to skip a full lawsuit. Articles 143 to 150 of the Civil Procedure Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022) provide a payment order procedure for debts that meet strict conditions:

The debt is proven in writing

It is due for payment

It is for a specific, quantified amount

You gave a written demand and allowed at least five days to pass

The application is made without notifying the debtor in advance, and the court is expected to decide within three working days. That can turn months of litigation into weeks.

A word of caution: the Dubai Courts treat this as an exceptional procedure and apply the criteria strictly. If the debt is disputed or the paperwork is thin, the application can be rejected. It suits the clean, undisputed invoice, not the contested claim.

Protect your position while the case runs

A judgment is only useful if the debtor can pay it. Where there is a genuine risk to recovery, the Civil Procedure Law allows you to ask the court for interim measures, including a provisional attachment of assets and, in serious cases, a travel ban on a debtor who may leave the UAE before the claim is decided. These need a proper basis and are not automatic, but they can be decisive if assets are being moved or a debtor is preparing to leave.

Is it worth it?

Court fees, translation, notarisation and legal fees all come out of what you recover. For an AED 80,000 claim, the economics usually favour escalating in steps: a firm demand, then amicable settlement, then a payment order or cheque enforcement if your documents support it, and full litigation only if needed. Many debtors settle once they see you hold a documented, enforceable claim.

Your checklist

Collect and organise all written evidence of the debt. Check the contract for jurisdiction and arbitration clauses. Serve a formal demand, preferably through a notary, with at least five days to pay. If you hold a returned cheque, keep it with the bank’s return memo and consider direct enforcement. If you hold clear written proof of the debt, consider a payment order. Otherwise, go through the Centre for Amicable Settlement of Disputes, then file in the Dubai Courts if no settlement is reached. Consider interim measures if the debtor may dissipate assets or leave the country. Budget for fees, translation and possible appeal.

The bottom line

Yes, you can file a case for AED 80,000 in Dubai. But the smartest move is rarely to simply file. The right sequence of demand, settlement attempt and procedure can save you time and money, and the strength of your documents often decides which routes are open.