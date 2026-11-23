A favourable judgment establishes rights, but the successful party may still need further proceedings to obtain payment or performance. The practical questions are whether the decision is enforceable, which assets belong to the debtor and which measures are legally available. Lawyers in Dubai can help turn the wording of the judgment into a focused execution plan.

This article addresses civil and commercial enforcement under the onshore UAE framework. Family orders, arbitral awards, foreign judgments and separate court jurisdictions can involve additional rules. The correct route should be established from the actual instrument rather than the general statement that a case has been won.

Read the court order before requesting recovery

Begin with the operative part of the judgment. Identify who must do what, the amount awarded, any interest or costs and any conditions affecting performance. A party may succeed on one claim while another is dismissed or reserved for separate determination.

Check the debtor's precise legal identity. A trading name, company, shareholder and manager are not automatically the same enforcement target. The judgment and supporting registration documents should identify the party against whom recovery is permitted.

Record any payment received after judgment. The execution balance should reflect partial satisfaction and any settlement affecting the award. Pursuing an outdated amount can create an avoidable dispute and delay distribution of recovered money.

Confirm whether compulsory execution is available

Article 212 of Federal Decree Law No. 42 of 2022 requires an execution writ establishing a right that is established, specified in amount and due. The recognised instruments include judgments, orders, specified notarised documents, court approved settlements and other documents given executory force by law.

A first instance judgment is not always immediately executable. Article 214 generally restricts compulsory execution while an ordinary appeal remains available, unless provisional enforcement applies by law or court order. The judgment's procedural status must therefore be verified.

Do not assume that every form of challenge has the same effect on enforcement. Ask which remedy is available, when its period begins and whether it affects execution automatically or requires a separate stay. The answer depends on the instrument and applicable procedure.

Open the file before the competent execution judge

The Civil Procedure Code regulates the execution judge's jurisdiction and powers. Under the current Arabic wording of Article 207, relevant connections can include the issuing court, where the execution instrument was authenticated, the debtor's domicile and the location of the debtor's assets. Particular instruments and jurisdictions may require additional analysis.

Obtain the required executory copy and prepare the application, supporting documents and requested measures. Check any representation and translation requirements. Where execution involves another court's area, delegation or other applicable arrangements may be needed.

An application should make clear what action is requested. A creditor seeking money may need asset enquiries and attachment, while a property delivery order requires identification of the relevant asset. Filing a general request without the necessary information may leave the execution file unable to progress effectively.

Serve the debtor correctly

Article 233 generally requires service of the execution writ before execution. The notice must specify what is required and give the debtor seven days from service to comply. Particular exceptions, urgent measures and the wording of the order must be considered where relevant.

Provide accurate contact and entity information. If the debtor has changed address or the company has altered its registered details, identify the problem early. A private demand letter or message is not automatically a substitute for formal service under the court procedure.

Keep track of the service result and the next permitted step. Negotiations may continue, but the creditor should understand whether any agreement or court order changes the timetable. Silence from the debtor should not be confused with a completed procedural step.

Target assets that can lawfully satisfy the judgment

Potential measures may concern bank funds, debts owed to the judgment debtor by third parties, vehicles, shares or real property. The appropriate procedure depends on the asset and the evidence linking it to the debtor. An attachment request must respect third party ownership and statutory exemptions.

Article 242 generally limits salary and wage attachment to one quarter of the fixed gross wage or salary, including where it is transferred into a bank account. Maintenance debts receive priority where claims overlap. The provision also protects specified essential assets, subject to its terms and other applicable legislation.

Lawyers in Dubai should distinguish lawful asset investigation from unsupported allegations that related persons hold the debtor's property. If a creditor believes assets were improperly transferred, that issue may require a specific legal remedy and supporting evidence rather than execution against any associated account.

Treat protective and coercive measures separately

Article 247 provides several grounds for precautionary attachment. These include a demonstrated risk to recovery, a formal or private instrument establishing an unconditional debt that is due, or a judgment not yet enforceable where the debt is specified in amount. An application should identify the particular statutory ground and supporting evidence. The court may require further information or enquiries. A risk of asset dissipation is therefore not the only available basis, and attachment remains distinct from travel restrictions or debtor detention.

A travel ban is also conditional. Article 324 generally requires serious reasons to fear the debtor's flight and, for ordinary monetary debts, a minimum amount of AED 10,000, with specified exceptions and further requirements. It does not arise automatically after a civil judgment.

Debtor detention is governed by separate statutory conditions, exceptions and judicial assessment, including questions of ability to pay. It should not be advertised as a guaranteed collection tool or confused with a criminal sentence. The proposed measure should be appropriate to the evidence and legal purpose.

Understand priority and the limits of recovery

An attachment does not always mean immediate payment. Assets may need valuation and sale. Third parties may raise ownership objections, and secured or preferred creditors may have priority. Insolvency proceedings can also affect individual enforcement efforts.

Dubai Courts’ Annual Report 2024 records 340 concluded settlements among 1,222 execution files referred for settlement, a reported rate of 27.8%. These concern that execution settlement programme, not all judgments or a general recovery success rate. Any proposed payment arrangement still needs clear terms and appropriate recording in the execution file.

An instalment proposal should identify the balance, payment dates and consequences of default. If the arrangement affects an existing execution file, clarify how it will be recorded and whether any security or measures remain in place.

Where no suitable assets are found, discuss the proportionality of further searches and possible recovery elsewhere. A UAE judgment does not automatically authorise seizure in another country. Foreign recognition and enforcement requirements must be assessed separately.

Keep the execution file active

Under Article 212, the execution judge may temporarily close a file if no action has been requested for more than one year after the last procedure. Article 212 also bars enforcement where an execution writ has been left for 15 years from the last execution transaction, or for 15 years from issuance without enforcement. These provisions make ongoing file management important.

Keep a record of applications, decisions, amounts recovered and the next action required. Ask lawyers in Dubai to report on those practical developments, including whether a measure produced useful asset information. Activity should be directed towards recovery rather than repeated requests that do not address the obstacle.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will the court collect money automatically after judgment?

Not necessarily. Voluntary payment may occur, but compulsory recovery usually requires the appropriate execution application, service and requested measures. The judgment must first be enforceable.

2. Can I recover from the debtor company owner personally?

A judgment against a company does not automatically establish personal liability of its owner. The relevant execution instrument and any separate legal basis for personal liability must be examined.

3. How long will enforcement take?

There is no universal timetable. Service, available assets, objections, priorities and sale procedures affect duration. Your legal adviser can give a more useful assessment after reviewing the judgment and the actual prospects of recovery.

4. What should an enforcement progress update show?

Record the applications made, decisions received, service position, amounts recovered and next action. Explain whether a measure located an eligible asset or encountered an objection. Keep the current balance and any settlement terms aligned with the execution record.

5. What if the debtor proposes instalments after judgment?

Assess the proposed amounts, dates, security and consequences of missed payments. Ask how the arrangement will be recorded in the execution file and which existing measures would continue or change. Keep evidence of every payment and any approval affecting the timetable.