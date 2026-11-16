Thailand’s Cabinet Approves New Regulatory Framework For Data Centers

On November 10, 2026, the Thai cabinet approved a data center regulatory policy establishing a framework for classifying data centers, coordinating government approvals, and monitoring operations through a centralized mechanism. Originally proposed by the Data Center Policy Committee, the policy also sets out transitional arrangements for existing operators, BOI-promoted projects, and new projects, pending the development of requirements and amendments to supporting laws and regulations.

Definition and Classification of Data Centers

The policy defines a “data center” as a building, premises, or structure equipped with electronic equipment used for the electronic collection, storage, processing, hosting, or transmission of data, with a total facility load of at least 0.5 megawatts (MW). This includes facilities used for the operator’s own business or for the business of its affiliates or third parties.

Data centers are classified into seven levels based on total facility load (from below 0.5 MW to 200 MW and above). The requirements applicable to each data center will vary according to its classification, with level 7 data centers subject to the most stringent requirements.

Centralized Screening and Approval Mechanism

The cabinet has approved the policy for establishing a centralized screening, approval, and monitoring mechanism known as the Data Center One Stop Service (DC-OSS), which has the following key components:

TH-DC dashboard: The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) will develop the TH-DC dashboard to consolidate data center project information, including project status, permits, approvals, and electricity and water demand. Relevant government agencies will submit project-related approval, licensing, investment promotion, and service information through the dashboard. Separately, MDES will prepare draft legislation requiring data center operators to notify their business operations through the dashboard.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) will develop the TH-DC dashboard to consolidate data center project information, including project status, permits, approvals, and electricity and water demand. Relevant government agencies will submit project-related approval, licensing, investment promotion, and service information through the dashboard. Separately, MDES will prepare draft legislation requiring data center operators to notify their business operations through the dashboard. Screening committee: A committee will be established to screen data center projects and monitor their operations, including reviewing code of practice reports before and during operations. The committee may also require project proposals to be presented through a pitching process.

A committee will be established to screen data center projects and monitor their operations, including reviewing code of practice reports before and during operations. The committee may also require project proposals to be presented through a pitching process. Streamlined approval process: Relevant government agencies are to establish clear service-level timelines for each approval stage and conduct approval processes through digital channels to the extent practicable.

The MDES will act as the central screening body until the Prime Minister’s Office Regulation establishing the Data Center Policy Committee is amended, which is expected to take approximately one month.

Minimum Technical Requirements

The policy provides for the development of minimum technical requirements covering four areas: (1) economic matters; (2) infrastructure; (3) areas, town planning, buildings, and structures; and (4) environmental matters. The requirements are expected to vary according to the classification of each data center.

Relevant government agencies are anticipated to prepare or amend applicable laws, regulations, and notifications to implement these requirements, a process estimated to take approximately one year. The process will also involve consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Transitional Arrangements and Future Project Screening

The policy establishes different approval and compliance pathways depending on the status of a data center project, using August 14, 2026—the date on which the Prime Minister’s Office Regulation establishing the Data Center Policy Committee took effect—as the key cutoff date.

Existing projects: Operators that obtained a building construction permit (Form Aor.1) or submitted a construction notification under Section 39 bis on or before the cutoff date, or whose expansion would increase total electricity demand by less than 20 MW, may proceed under existing laws and regulations, subject to compliance with the new environmental and economic requirements within one year after the cabinet announces those requirements.

Operators that obtained a building construction permit (Form Aor.1) or submitted a construction notification under Section 39 bis on or before the cutoff date, or whose expansion would increase total electricity demand by less than 20 MW, may proceed under existing laws and regulations, subject to compliance with the new environmental and economic requirements within one year after the cabinet announces those requirements. BOI-promoted projects: Operators that received BOI promotion on or before the cutoff date are to have their applications considered under the laws and regulations currently in force, subject to compliance with the new environmental requirements within one year after the cabinet announces those requirements.

Operators that received BOI promotion on or before the cutoff date are to have their applications considered under the laws and regulations currently in force, subject to compliance with the new environmental requirements within one year after the cabinet announces those requirements. New projects: Projects obtaining a building construction permit after the cutoff date, projects without a building construction permit, and projects expanding total electricity demand by 20 MW or more must comply with the full new requirements. New projects that can adjust their investments to meet the forthcoming requirements may be considered for early approval without having to wait for the relevant laws and regulations to be amended.

Future screening will take into account whether projects support Thailand’s Net Zero by 2050 goal (Green Data Centers), secure resources for their own use, increase domestic labor and locally sourced components, promote investment in Thailand’s digital and related industries, and record income in Thailand for corporate income tax purposes.

The policy also stipulates that charges for electricity, raw water, and tap water should reflect both direct and indirect costs. The policy highlights fire and public safety risks associated with diesel storage at Uptime Institute tier IV data centers, which may require 24–72 hours of backup fuel. Operators are encouraged to strengthen safety measures and consider safer alternatives, such as battery systems or other safer technologies.

Practical Considerations for Operators and Investors

In light of the cabinet-approved policy and the forthcoming implementing measures, data center operators and investors may wish to:

Review projects’ facility load, construction permit or notification date, BOI promotion date, and planned electricity demand increase against the August 14, 2026, cutoff and the 20 MW threshold.

Assess applicable environmental, economic, and technical requirements, particularly the one-year compliance obligations for existing and BOI-promoted projects.

Evaluate project designs against the forthcoming requirements and consider eligibility for the early approval pathway.

Assess electricity and water sourcing, environmental measures, backup power arrangements, use of domestic labor and components, and Thai corporate income tax arrangements, as relevant to future screening and implementation.

Follow the issuance of detailed requirements, DC-OSS implementation, TH-DC Dashboard registration requirements, and opportunities to participate in stakeholder consultations, which give operators a chance to comment on the detailed requirements and screening criteria.

The cabinet has approved the policy. However, its implementation remains subject to the development of detailed requirements and the relevant legislative and regulatory amendments.