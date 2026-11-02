Thailand Issues Personal Data Protection Guidelines For AI Systems

Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) has issued its first comprehensive, technology-specific guidance on how the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) applies to artificial intelligence.

The PDPA Guidelines on Personal Data Protection in the Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence cover the full AI lifecycle—from planning and design, data preparation, and model training, through testing, deployment, and decommissioning—and apply to all types of AI, including analytic AI, generative AI, and agentic AI. While advisory rather than legally binding, the guidelines represent the PDPC’s authoritative interpretation of the PDPA’s application to AI and are expected to serve as a critical compliance reference for organizations developing or deploying AI in Thailand.

Expanded Scope of Personal Data

The guidelines significantly broaden the practical understanding of what constitutes personal data under the PDPA in the AI context. The following categories are now explicitly recognized as potentially constituting personal data:

Prompts and inputs containing personally identifiable information.

Logs and usage records (e.g., IP addresses, access times, behavioral patterns) generated from AI interactions.

Embeddings and vector data, even in mathematical formats not directly human-readable, if they can be reversed or combined with other data to identify individuals.

AI-generated outputs that can identify natural persons, directly or indirectly.

Importantly, AI models trained on personal data are not automatically considered to be based on anonymized data; organizations must affirmatively demonstrate anonymization against the criteria set out in the guidelines.

Roles and Responsibilities in the AI Value Chain

Organizations must determine whether they act as data controller or data processor for each specific AI activity based on their actual decision-making authority over the purposes and means of processing—not based on the designation or title assigned to them. AI developers who independently decide on purposes and means of data collection are data controllers, whereas those building or fine-tuning models strictly under the instructions of a commissioning organization act as data processors. AI deployers are typically data controllers, as they decide which personal data to input into AI systems and how to use the outputs. Notably, if an AI service provider uses a client’s data to train its own models, its status shifts from data processor to an additional data controller.

Lawful Basis: Consent as a Last Resort

The guidelines advise that consent should be a last resort, not the first option, for lawful processing. Organizations should fully analyze all available lawful bases under the PDPA before relying on consent. This is because overreliance on consent creates operational risk, as consent withdrawal could disrupt ongoing AI operations. For sensitive personal data, explicit consent is generally required.

Legitimate interest is highlighted as particularly important for AI development and improvement, but it requires a documented legitimate interest assessment (LIA). Web scraping for AI training may be permissible under legitimate interest but is subject to strict conditions, including a prior LIA and providing opt-out mechanisms.

Other Key Recommendations

The guidelines offer a range of additional compliance recommendations:

Data minimization and privacy by design : Collect only data necessary for lawfully defined purposes. Anonymize or pseudonymize data before machine-learning use, apply automatic masking and privacy-by-default settings, and embed privacy by design from the outset of AI development or procurement.

Collect only data necessary for lawfully defined purposes. Anonymize or pseudonymize data before machine-learning use, apply automatic masking and privacy-by-default settings, and embed privacy by design from the outset of AI development or procurement. Transparency and privacy notices : Update privacy notices to disclose AI model training, the types of AI processing involved (e.g., content generation and automated interactions), and potential impacts on data subjects. Inform users when they are interacting with an AI system, such as a chatbot.

Update privacy notices to disclose AI model training, the types of AI processing involved (e.g., content generation and automated interactions), and potential impacts on data subjects. Inform users when they are interacting with an AI system, such as a chatbot. Data protection impact assessments (DPIAs): Conduct a DPIA before any high-risk AI project, such as automated decision-making with legal or significant effects (g., credit approvals and employee screening), large-scale processing of sensitive data or minors’ data, and profiling or predictive behavioral analysis. Keep a record of tradeoffs (e.g., accuracy versus data minimization) and mitigation measures such as human-in-the-loop review.

Conduct a DPIA before any high-risk AI project, such as automated decision-making with legal or significant effects (g., credit approvals and employee screening), large-scale processing of sensitive data or minors’ data, and profiling or predictive behavioral analysis. Keep a record of tradeoffs (e.g., accuracy versus data minimization) and mitigation measures such as human-in-the-loop review. Security measures : Adopt a layered security approach covering (1) organizational measures, such as role-based access under the principle of least privilege with separated developer, operational, and administrative access; (2) technical measures, such as input/output guardrails, data masking, encryption, forensic-capable logging, and limits on AI agent permissions; and (3) vendor management, including due diligence on external AI providers and data processing agreements (DPAs) prohibiting unauthorized use of client data, such as for model training.

Adopt a layered security approach covering (1) organizational measures, such as role-based access under the principle of least privilege with separated developer, operational, and administrative access; (2) technical measures, such as input/output guardrails, data masking, encryption, forensic-capable logging, and limits on AI agent permissions; and (3) vendor management, including due diligence on external AI providers and data processing agreements (DPAs) prohibiting unauthorized use of client data, such as for model training. Breach notification : Report personal data breaches to the PDPC within 72 hours of awareness and notify affected data subjects in high-risk cases. Assess AI-specific data leakage via audit trails, and require AI vendors under DPAs to confirm the scope of affected data within the 72-hour window.

Report personal data breaches to the PDPC within 72 hours of awareness and notify affected data subjects in high-risk cases. Assess AI-specific data leakage via audit trails, and require AI vendors under DPAs to confirm the scope of affected data within the 72-hour window. Responding to data subject rights requests : To accommodate right-to-erasure requests, organizations should design deletion-friendly architectures (e.g., separating data in RAG systems) and use interim output filtering pending retraining, within a 90-day response deadline. The right to object is especially relevant where AI processing relies on legitimate interest or direct marketing.

To accommodate right-to-erasure requests, organizations should design deletion-friendly architectures (e.g., separating data in RAG systems) and use interim output filtering pending retraining, within a 90-day response deadline. The right to object is especially relevant where AI processing relies on legitimate interest or direct marketing. Cross-border data transfers : Where AI processing uses overseas cloud infrastructure or third-party AI providers, organizations should comply with PDPA cross-border transfer rules and relevant PDPC notifications on cross-border transfers.

Where AI processing uses overseas cloud infrastructure or third-party AI providers, organizations should comply with PDPA cross-border transfer rules and relevant PDPC notifications on cross-border transfers. Human oversight for automated decisions: For AI-driven decisions with significant impact on individuals, ensure human oversight with genuine authority to override system decisions, supported by transparency and explainability mechanisms.

Next Steps

Organizations developing or deploying AI systems in Thailand should consider the following actions: