On November 17, 2026, Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) opened a public hearing on a plan to establish mandatory qualification standards for data protection officers (DPOs). The proposed standards are detailed in the draft Notification on the Qualifications of Data Protection Officers, to be issued under the Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019) (PDPA).

The proposed approach is more prescriptive than those adopted in many other jurisdictions. While countries such as France, Germany, Singapore, and South Korea rely on voluntary certification and competency frameworks, the draft notification would impose mandatory qualification and training requirements on DPOs.

Proposed Minimum Qualifications

DPOs would be required to satisfy the following minimum qualifications:

Education: Hold a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification in any field.

Hold a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification in any field. Knowledge and expertise: Possess knowledge or expertise relating to personal data protection, including the PDPA and its practical application, security measures, and the organization’s business operations, industry, applicable sector-specific requirements, and management structure.

Possess knowledge or expertise relating to personal data protection, including the PDPA and its practical application, security measures, and the organization’s business operations, industry, applicable sector-specific requirements, and management structure. Experience: Have at least one year of work experience relating to personal data protection. The PDPC Office may also prescribe criteria allowing certain qualifications to be credited toward this requirement.

Have at least one year of work experience relating to personal data protection. The PDPC Office may also prescribe criteria allowing certain qualifications to be credited toward this requirement. Training: Complete a DPO training course conducted or approved by the PDPC Office.

Complete a DPO training course conducted or approved by the PDPC Office. Continuing professional development (CPD): Undertake ongoing training and professional development in accordance with criteria to be prescribed by the PDPC Office.

The draft notification, after being finalized and published, would allow organizations and DPOs a transitional period of 180 days from its publication to prepare for compliance.

Organizational Readiness

Organizations required to appoint a DPO under the PDPA should begin assessing whether their current DPOs—whether internal or outsourced—would be able to satisfy the proposed qualification requirements. In particular, organizations may wish to:

Review the educational background, experience, and training records of current DPOs;

Identify any potential gaps against the proposed requirements;

Consider whether additional training or professional development may be required; and

Prepare for any PDPC-prescribed training requirements that may be introduced under the final notification.

Although the draft notification remains subject to change following the public consultation process, organizations should monitor its progress and consider the potential impact of the final requirements on their existing DPO arrangements.