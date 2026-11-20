Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) held a public hearing on November 9, 2026, on the draft Master Plan for the Promotion and Protection of Personal Data of the Country B.E. 2571–2575 (2028–2032). Prepared under the Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019) (PDPA), the draft master plan will replace the current 2024–2027 master plan.

Under this current plan, there have been 32 subordinate regulations, 3,909 DPO appointment notifications, and proactive monitoring of more than 1.03 million URLs through the PDPC’s data breach monitoring system (called PDPC Eagle Eye). The plan’s enforcement and penalty guidance has also led to 11 administrative penalty orders with total fines exceeding THB 28 million (approx. USD 825,000). However, one shortcoming of this system, as identified by the PDPC, is that it has tended to measure outputs rather than actual results, such as how quickly complaints were resolved or what was ultimately achieved.

Nine PDPA Priority Issues

A preliminary study conducted by the PDPC before drafting the draft master plan identified nine issues for Thailand to elevate into its strategic framework: (1) strengthening the PDPC’s supervisory role; (2) standardizing lawful collection, use, and disclosure; (3) regulating sensitive data and high-risk processing; (4) making data subject rights work in practice; (5) increasing controller and processor accountability; (6) developing privacy professionals; (7) regulating cross-border transfers and building international trust; (8) improving enforcement, complaints handling, and redress; and (9) promoting privacy technology, standards, and a trust ecosystem.

The emphasis on cross-border transfers not only encourages compliance with the PDPA’s provisions on cross-border transfers of personal data, but also suggests that the PDPC may be positioning Thailand to participate more actively in international data transfer frameworks, including the Global CBPR System. This may be particularly beneficial for businesses using cloud services, as it could enable them to leverage internationally recognized accountability mechanisms, reduce due diligence burdens imposed by overseas business partners, and facilitate cross-border data flows and cloud-based operations.

On an implementation level, the draft master plan retains the broad structure of the current framework but introduces several changes. It separates measures aimed at helping organizations comply with the PDPA from those relating to complaints handling and enforcement, expands the focus from privacy awareness to the practical exercise of data subject rights and the development of privacy professionals, shifts from broad digital economy promotion to responsible and accountable data use, and continues to promote research and technological innovation.

The Four Strategies

The changes described above are reflected in the draft master plan through four strategies.

Strategy 1 – People and workforce empowerment. This strategy focuses on three levels.

The public: Ensuring that individuals understand their PDPA rights, are aware of personal data protection risks they may encounter in daily life, and are able to effectively exercise their rights and obtain assistance when needed.

Ensuring that individuals understand their PDPA rights, are aware of personal data protection risks they may encounter in daily life, and are able to effectively exercise their rights and obtain assistance when needed. DPOs: Developing DPOs through a tiered competency framework, certification, and a defined career path.

Developing DPOs through a tiered competency framework, certification, and a defined career path. Staff: Training personnel in functions such as HR and procurement so each department understands what it must do to keep the organization PDPA-compliant.

Strategy 2 – Clear rules and practical compliance. This strategy is about development of laws, subordinate regulations, and guidelines covering both new and existing technologies (e.g., AI, biometrics, cloud, and automated decision-making), as well as sector- and activity-specific guidance. It will also strengthen coordination between the PDPC and sectoral regulators, other relevant bodies, and industry associations. The strategy introduces standards and certification schemes, including a certification mark and privacy seal, to help organizations comply more easily, and addresses current gaps in supervising SMEs and organizations not required to appoint a DPO. To promote practical and proportionate compliance, the PDPC proposes additional support mechanisms, including simplified compliance tools, access to expert assistance, and the designation of privacy coordinators where appropriate.

Strategy 3 – Effective and fair enforcement. This strategy puts the rules developed under strategy 2 into practice through risk-based supervision, investigations, and complaint handling. The PDPC intends to develop risk profiles for different processing activities and prioritize regulatory resources according to risk levels. The strategy also aims to improve the efficiency of complaints management by leveraging information and experience from existing cases, enabling regulators to focus resources on new and higher-risk issues. It further promotes information-sharing among regulators and deeper international enforcement cooperation, which also supports Thailand’s goal of joining the OECD by 2028.

Strategy 4 – Research, innovation, and responsible data use. This strategy aims to raise Thailand’s profile in international forums such as the OECD, APEC, and the EU. It will promote trusted cross-border data flows, including through guidance on binding corporate rules, standard contractual clauses, and the Global CBPR System. It will also support policy research, including impact assessments of laws already issued, and innovation research using regulatory sandboxes in collaboration with relevant sectoral authorities for new technologies.

Business and Regulatory Outlook

The PDPC will review stakeholder feedback and further refine the draft master plan and its accompanying five-year action plan. According to the proposed timeline, the PDPC is expected to present the refined drafts for consideration in March 2027, before proceeding toward implementation for the 2028–2032 period. The plan is intended to take effect from 2028 and will support Thailand’s broader policy objectives, including its OECD accession target.

If adopted, organizations can expect the following developments over the 2028–2032 plan period:

New sector-specific and technology-focused guidelines, particularly for AI, biometrics, and cloud services.

Closer scrutiny of cross-border transfers under the PDPA, making it advisable to review cloud and intra-group transfer arrangements now.

Professionalization of the DPO role, with competency standards and possible certification, along with role-based training expectations for HR, procurement, and other functions.

More risk-targeted, efficient, and transparent enforcement, with closer coordination among regulators both in Thailand and abroad.

The draft master plan is currently under review and revision following the public November 9 public hearing, and a revised draft is expected to be presented again in March 2027.