The “No ID, No Ads” policy is a concrete, enforceable measure with a clear deadline, and it deserves the attention of every business that buys advertising space on social media in Thailand.

The policy is grounded in the Notification on Measures for Prevention of Technology Crime for Online Social Media (No. 2), issued by the Electronic Transactions Commission and published in the Royal Gazette on 5 May 2026. It takes effect on 1 November 2026, following a 180-day grace period designed to give platforms and advertisers time to prepare.

The Timeline and What It Requires

From 1 November, any social media service provider that receives payment for an advertisement shown in Thailand must verify the identity of the advertiser before that advertisement goes live. The verification can be done through government issued documents combined with facial comparison, or through a digital identity system that meets the assurance level set by the Commission. Once an advertiser has been verified, that verification remains valid for up to one year, which prevents unnecessary friction for repeat advertisers.

There is also a record keeping obligation. Platforms must retain the advertiser’s name, identification number, contact details, and the identity documents used for verification for at least 90 days after the advertising relationship ends. Where a third party such as an advertising agency pays for the advertisement, the platform must collect and keep that third party’s information as well.

Why This Matters for Legitimate Businesses

The policy is designed to separate the legitimate from the fraudulent. For too long, scammers have exploited the relative anonymity of paid social media advertising to reach Thai consumers with impunity. A criminal enterprise could buy an advertisement with minimal identity checks and disappear before authorities could trace the account.

The “No ID, No Ads” rule changes that scheme. It creates a documented trail that law enforcement can follow when a fraudulent advertisement appears. It also creates a safe harbor dynamic. Platforms that comply with the verification and retention requirements can position themselves as responsible intermediaries. Platforms that fail to comply risk losing the safe harbor protections under the Emergency Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technological Crimes, and they may face joint liability for damages arising from technology related crimes. This is a powerful incentive for platforms to take the obligation seriously.

The Expected Benefits

The most immediate benefit is a reduction in the volume of scam advertisements reaching Thai consumers. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has framed this policy explicitly as a tool to close loopholes that allow offenders to hide their identities. When every advertiser must present a verified identity before purchasing space, the cost and risk of running a fraudulent campaign rise significantly. Scammers who rely on anonymity will find the environment far less hospitable.

For legitimate businesses, the benefit is subtler but no less important. A cleaner advertising ecosystem restores trust. When consumers know that the advertisements they see on social media have passed an identity check, their confidence in the platform and in the businesses that use it improves. Small and medium sized enterprises, which often rely on social media as their primary channel to reach customers, stand to gain from a marketplace where honest operators are not drowned out by bad actors.

There is also a governance benefit. The notification requires platforms to keep records that authorities can access when investigating fraud. This means that when a scam is reported, investigators can quickly trace the advertiser behind the advertisement and act. The 90 day retention period is designed to give authorities a meaningful window without imposing an indefinite data burden on platforms.

What Businesses Should Do Now

Platforms are already communicating with advertisers about the verification process. Meta has confirmed its readiness and has encouraged advertisers targeting Thai audiences to complete verification by early November. Businesses that have not yet begun the process should treat this as a priority. Gather the necessary documents. Confirm that the identity information on file matches the entity that will be paying for the advertisements. If an agency handles your advertising, ensure that the agency’s information is also properly recorded.

This is not a regulation that will fade away after a few months of enforcement. It is part of a broader legislative architecture that Thailand has been building to govern the digital economy. The Emergency Decree on technology crimes, the Electronic Transactions Act, and the Personal Data Protection Act all intersect.

The “No ID, No Ads” policy is a sensible step. It imposes obligations where obligations are needed, it provides a clear timeline for adaptation, and it offers tangible benefits to consumers, legitimate businesses, and platforms that choose to comply in good faith. The legal profession will be watching closely to see how enforcement unfolds. Businesses should be preparing now, not waiting for the first enforcement action to clarify the rules.