Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has released a draft Digital Platform Economy Act (PEA) for public comment until December 16, 2026. The draft PEA would replace the Royal Decree on Digital Platform Services Business that Must Be Notified B.E. 2565 (2022) and would significantly expand the scope of regulated services, the obligations imposed on platform operators, and the penalties for noncompliance.

Regulatory Framework and Extraterritoriality

The draft PEA regulates three layers of services, with obligations increasing at each level:

Digital services: Services provided over computer, internet, or telecommunications networks.

Services provided over computer, internet, or telecommunications networks. Digital intermediary services: Mere conduit, caching, and hosting services, which must appoint a liaison officer and manage risks.

Mere conduit, caching, and hosting services, which must appoint a liaison officer and manage risks. Digital platform services: Hosting services that match different user groups for transactions or interactions, subject to more extensive obligations than other intermediaries.

The draft PEA also contains tiered obligations based on platform size. Standard platform operators with annual gross revenue from platform services provided to users in Thailand above THB 1.8 million (individuals) or THB 50 million (juristic persons), or more than 5,000 monthly Thai users (averaged over a period to be set by a new Digital Platform Economy Committee), must meet baseline duties on reporting, terms-of-service transparency, advertising disclosure, and algorithm governance. “Significant” platform operators—those with gross revenue from platform services provided to users in Thailand above THB 1 billion per year or more than 6 million monthly Thai users—face enhanced obligations, including prohibitions on certain restrictive practices; transparency, fairness, and fee obligations; and various risk management and content duties.

Foreign operators that meet the reporting thresholds must appoint a local representative with full authority to act on their behalf. Foreign operators are deemed to serve Thai users if, for example, they offer a Thai-language interface (in whole or in part), use a .th domain, select Thai law or courts to govern transactions on the platform, or pay search service providers to help Thai users reach the platform.

Safe Harbor Framework for Intermediaries

Under the draft PEA’s safe harbor protections for intermediaries, hosting providers are protected if they remove or block illegal content without delay once they know about it. They are also protected if they did not know, and could not have known despite exercising due care, that the content was illegal. Mere conduit and caching providers must meet separate conditions (for example, not initiating or modifying the data, and, for caching, acting promptly on agency or court orders). Protection does not apply where a user acts under a provider’s authority or control.

Platforms must also show that they neither received nor intended to receive a direct benefit from the offense, and that they had appropriate measures to remedy harm to victims and prevent repeat offenses. Operators that fail to file registration information on time lose safe harbor protection altogether.

Platforms lacking reasonable preventive measures whose services are used to commit certain offenses may face double penalties, unless the operator can prove that it had adequate risk-appropriate measures, acted promptly and in accordance with the law, and was not negligent.

Marketplace-Specific Obligations

Digital marketplaces must verify that sellers hold required licenses and meet product standards, retain seller and transaction records for traceability, prevent fake reviews and misleading information, and refrain from imposing unreasonable fees or conditions on sellers.

Penalties

Administrative fines under the draft PEA are calculated as percentages of global revenue, which is a significant increase from the current regime. The draft also contains criminal penalties, with potential fines and imprisonment for failing to file required reports, breaching suspension orders, or improperly disclosing trade secrets. Finally, there is also civil liability for failing to act within a reasonable time after being notified of harmful content.

Transitional Provisions

Existing registrations under the Royal Decree on Digital Platform Services would remain valid, but operators would need to submit updated reports within 120 days of being notified by the Electronic Transactions Development Agency, which would act as interim regulator until the Digital Platform Economy Commission Office is established as a dedicated central regulator.

Next Steps

With the public comment period closing on December 16, 2026, affected businesses should assess the draft PEA’s potential impact on their operations now and consider submitting comments. Tilleke & Gibbins can assist with threshold assessments, gap analyses, and preparing feedback for submission to the regulator.