Does a brief overflight bring satellite broadband within Thai regulation?

A foreign aircraft’s satellite terminal that transmits in Thai airspace is subject to Thai radio and spectrum requirements, regardless of where the aircraft is registered or where the connectivity contract was signed.

An international flight crosses Thai airspace without landing. The airline sells no service to the Thai market, but its passengers continue to use satellite broadband as the aircraft passes overhead. That brief crossing still matters: operators must address Thai radio and spectrum requirements when the onboard terminal transmits in Thai airspace.

Airlines provide this connectivity through aeronautical earth stations in motion, or A-ESIMs, communicating with non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite systems. The service follows the aircraft across borders, but the rules change along the route. In Thailand, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) regulates the terminal’s operation.

Carrying a terminal and using it raises different questions

Article 30 of the Chicago Convention allows an aircraft to carry radio apparatus licensed by its state of registry, while leaving its use over another country subject to that country’s regulations. In Thai practice, an installed but silent terminal on an aircraft simply passing overhead does not, by itself, require an NBTC filing. The aircraft’s state-of-registry radio license does not, by itself, authorize NGSO broadband transmissions in Thai airspace.

The Radiocommunications Act B.E. 2498 (1955) governs radio equipment and stations. Section 6 requires a license to use radio equipment and also covers possession and import, among other activities. Section 11 requires a license to establish a radio station. Both allow exemptions, but Thailand provides no specific NGSO A-ESIM exemption merely because an aircraft is foreign-registered or only passing through.

Clause 15 provides a route for aircraft passenger services

The Notification of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission on criteria and procedures to license foreign satellite to provide domestic services, issued in B.E. 2563 (2020) (the Landing Rights Notification), separately governs the use of foreign satellite capacity. Clauses 4 and 5 set out the ordinary licensing route, including the Thai company requirement and the requirement for a telecommunications or broadcasting business license, as applicable.

Clause 15 expressly addresses aircraft passenger services. It deems a telecommunications business using a foreign satellite to serve aircraft passengers to have the right to use that capacity to provide domestic service, provided the business notifies the NBTC of the operation and obtains authorization under other related laws. For an airline, the practical question is which licensed Thai operator can make that notification for its service. This simplified landing rights route leaves the separate radio and spectrum requirements in place.

Clause 16 excludes specified non-business radio uses and temporary missions from the Landing Rights Notification, while preserving applicable frequency authorization requirements. It does not expressly list ordinary passenger broadband among those uses. Our articles on Foreign Satellite Landing in Thailand and Foreign Satellite Operators in Thailand explain the wider approval sequence and equipment requirements.

A brief overflight still requires regulatory planning

Clause 15 refers to a right to use foreign capacity for “domestic service.” It does not create an exemption based on the aircraft’s registration or where the connectivity contract was signed. Operators must also address the radio rules governing transmissions in Thai airspace. A flight can therefore engage Thai requirements even when it has no Thai destination or customers.

For airlines, the difficulty is practical. Passengers expect their connection to work throughout a journey, yet the aircraft may spend only minutes over a country whose rules govern the terminal’s transmissions. Thailand has a legitimate interest in managing spectrum and preventing harmful interference in its airspace. Airlines and satellite providers need to identify the licensed arrangements that support their service during the crossing.

International rules recognize national authority over these operations. Resolution 123, adopted at the 2023 World Radiocommunication Conference, sets technical and coordination conditions for specified Ka-band NGSO A-ESIM operations, including operations in national airspace. It does not itself authorize an aircraft to transmit over Thailand.

The proposed ESIM framework has not taken effect

Thailand has been discussing a dedicated frequency framework for land, aeronautical and maritime ESIMs since at least 2025. The framework remains under development and has not taken effect. It could clarify how operators obtain permission for international mobility services, but its final wording will determine whether the current requirements change.

Operators should watch how the rules interact with Clause 15, who must hold the spectrum authorization, and whether they distinguish between airborne and ground operation. Rules for aircraft that land in Thailand may not address flights that only pass overhead. An exemption from one requirement may also leave landing rights, spectrum or equipment obligations intact.

Plan for each place the terminal will transmit

Airlines and satellite service providers should map the terminal’s transmission path, identify the Thai operators and authorizations supporting its landing rights and radio use, and confirm who controls transmission at the airspace boundary. They should address overflight, technical stops, and scheduled Thai landings separately. Switching off the terminal avoids transmission issues during a stop, but operators must still check ground equipment requirements.

Where the necessary authorizations are missing, the prudent course is to geofence the terminal so it does not transmit over Thailand. Contracts among the satellite operator, service provider and airline should assign responsibility for doing so. Foreign registration, an overseas contract, or a short crossing does not, by itself, remove the applicable Thai requirements.