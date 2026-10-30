Thailand Moves To Replace Hotel Act To Allow Other Types Of Accommodations

On September 29, 2026, Thailand announced the proposal of the draft Accommodation Establishments Act for approval in principle by the cabinet. The draft would repeal the Hotel Act B.E. 2547 (2004) and replace it with a broader framework covering all types of “accommodation establishments.”

The Hotel Act builds its definitions and standards around hotels and permanent buildings. According to the government, this has kept many newer accommodation types, such as homestays, tents, rafts, treehouses, hostels, boutique hotels, and sharing-economy rentals, outside the formal system, and the one-size-fits-all standard has left small operators unable to meet requirements designed for general hotel businesses. As a result, many businesses operate without oversight and cannot fully access financial and other support.

Three-Tier Regulatory Structure

The draft would classify accommodation establishments of all kinds into three types, with the regulatory burden scaled to size, as summarized in the table below.

Consolidated Licensing for Large Operators

To reduce duplicative permitting, a type 3 license would serve as a principal license that, if requested at the application stage, could cover facilities for up to 10 related secondary activities, such as food sale or storage premises, health establishments, swimming pools, fitness facilities, service establishments, premises using liquefied petroleum gas, liquor and tobacco sales facilities, and places for other prescribed activities. Detailed criteria must still align with the laws governing each activity.

Consumer Protection

The draft introduces several guest-facing protections. Guests would be able to cancel bookings and obtain refunds, adjusted for services already received, where the accommodation or services do not match what was advertised or promised. Room rates, terms of stay, and advertising representations would form part of the operator’s contractual obligations. Unfair terms would be prohibited, including those that:

Allow operators to unilaterally amend or terminate bookings;

Exclude or limit liability for breach; or

Require guests to waive legal rights in advance.

Next Steps

The government is now gathering comments from relevant authorities, which will be considered by the Council of State; the Hotel Act and its ministerial regulations will continue to apply until a new statute is published in the Government Gazette. Operators, investors, and platforms should monitor the draft’s progress and begin reviewing their licensing positions and booking terms against the proposed framework.