Flood Disruption In Thailand: Temporary Shutdowns And Employee Pay

Severe flooding in Thailand has disrupted business operations, leaving employers to consider temporary shutdowns and manage payroll costs while retaining their workforce. For businesses affected by flooding, a key question is when they can temporarily suspend operations and pay reduced wages under Thai labor law.

The answer lies in Section 75 of Thailand’s Labor Protection Act, which provides a framework for doing so. It allows an employer to suspend all or part of its business temporarily and pay reduced wages, subject to specific conditions. Used incorrectly, it can lead to a labor inspector’s order or a Labor Court judgment for the full unpaid wages, plus interest and fines. This article explains what Section 75 requires, how Thai courts have treated floods, and the practical steps employers should take.

When Employers Can Reduce Pay under Section 75

Under Section 75, an employer can temporarily stop all or part of its business because of a serious cause, other than force majeure, that affects the business so that it cannot operate normally. The employer must pay employees at least 75% of the working-day wages they received before the stoppage for the entire period they are not required to work. The employer must also give written notice to the employees and the labor inspector at least three working days before the stoppage begins.

In practice, this creates three possible outcomes for wages:

Full pay (100%): If there is no genuine business necessity, sending staff home does not reduce what the employer owes.

If there is no genuine business necessity, sending staff home does not reduce what the employer owes. At least 75%: If there is a genuine, serious necessity that is not force majeure, and the employer follows the Section 75 procedure.

If there is a genuine, serious necessity that is not force majeure, and the employer follows the Section 75 procedure. No pay (0%): Only where a true force majeure event makes it impossible to operate.

Is a Flood Force Majeure?

Many employers assume that a natural disaster automatically counts as force majeure, which would release them from paying wages altogether. Thai courts have consistently taken a narrower view. Force majeure means an event whose occurrence or harmful results could not be prevented even with the care reasonably expected of the person affected.

Applying that standard, the Supreme Court has held that the flooding of a factory’s premises, a factory fire, a violent storm that occurs every season, and a seasonal wildfire where no preventive action was taken were not force majeure. However, where such incidents force a shutdown, the employer may still rely on Section 75.

The practical lesson is clear. Unless the flood makes it truly impossible to operate, employers should plan on Section 75 and the 75% minimum, not on paying nothing. Treating a flood as force majeure and withholding all wages exposes the employer to liability for the full statutory amount, plus interest.

Supplier Disruption Can Also Justify a Shutdown

The Supreme Court has directly accepted flooding as a valid Section 75 necessity. For example, Company A suspended production in its car audio department after the 2011 floods shut down the factory of a supplier whose parts it needed. It paid affected employees 75% of their wages. A labor inspector ordered the company to pay the remaining 25%, but the Supreme Court revoked that order.

Two points from the judgment are especially relevant today. First, the cause need not be a flood on the employer’s own premises; disruption to a key supplier was enough. Second, Section 75 does not require the employer to be completely unable to operate; it is sufficient that the cause seriously affects the business so that it cannot operate normally. Company A also extended the stoppage twice, each time notifying the labor inspector.

What the Courts Look For

Supreme Court decisions over two decades show that the courts will examine the reasons for a temporary shutdown, not just its label. Employers should be prepared to show the following:

A serious cause, not of the employer’s own making. In one case, stoppages driven by uncertain orders and a failure to stock raw materials were held to result from the employer’s own poor planning.

In one case, stoppages driven by uncertain orders and a failure to stock raw materials were held to result from the employer’s own poor planning. Definite, continuous periods. In another case, sending staff home on scattered days with only one or two days’ warning, and without notifying the inspector, did not qualify.

In another case, sending staff home on scattered days with only one or two days’ warning, and without notifying the inspector, did not qualify. Fair selection. Employees should be chosen by the work affected, not singled out. Rotating groups is permitted.

Employees should be chosen by the work affected, not singled out. Rotating groups is permitted. Genuine intent to keep operating. In another case, an employer that had leased out its entire factory was not allowed to rely on Section 75.

Practical Steps for Employers Affected by the Floods

Employers considering a temporary shutdown due to flooding should take the following steps to assess their options and meet their obligations under Section 75.

Assess the impact. Identify which sites, departments, or production lines cannot operate normally because of flooding, damaged access routes, power cuts, or supplier disruption. Document the cause. Keep photographs, government disaster declarations, supplier notices, and records showing how operations are affected. Define the scope and period. Decide whether to stop all or part of the business, choose affected employees by the work affected, and set clear start and end dates or a rotation schedule. Check any collective bargaining agreement. Follow any agreed consultation or shutdown Give written notice. Notify affected employees and the labor inspector in writing at least three working days before the stoppage begins, and keep proof of delivery. Pay at least 75% on time. Pay at the usual place and on the normal payday for the entire period. Monitor and extend if needed. If the flooding continues, give fresh written notice before extending the period. Resume or restructure. Recall employees as soon as operations can resume. If closure becomes permanent, handle any termination as a separate process with full severance.

Potential Consequences

An employer that fails to comply faces two types of liability. The first, and usually the larger, is the wage claim: the shortfall up to 75%, or full wages if Section 75 does not apply, enforceable by a labor inspector’s order or a Labor Court judgment, with 15% annual interest and an additional surcharge if wages are withheld willfully. The second is fines: up to THB 20,000 (approx. USD 600) for failing to make the required payments, and up to THB 10,000 (approx. USD 300) for failing to give the required notice. Multiplied across a workforce, the wage liability can be substantial.

Conclusion

Floods are a serious disruption, but in most cases they are not force majeure. For employers whose operations are affected, Section 75 offers a lawful way to pause and reduce payroll costs while keeping the workforce intact, provided the employer can show a genuine necessity, gives proper written notice, selects employees fairly, and pays at least 75% throughout. Employers considering a temporary shutdown should seek advice before the notice is issued, not after a complaint is filed.