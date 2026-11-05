DNA: Workplace Discrimination In Southeast Asia

INTRODUCTION

Drew Network Asia recently held a seminar with a panel that discussed key employment themes across six jurisdictions in Southeast Asia. One main theme was workplace discrimination, and the legal and practical issues in each jurisdiction. This paper brings together the key points and suggestions from the panel discussion.

The Workplace Fairness Act is due to come into force in Singapore by end-2027. It creates a statutory framework to prohibit discrimination in the workplace and introduces an actionable tort that affected employees can bring claims for. As employers in Singapore gear up to meet their duties, it was timely to see how they might also level up their practices across the region.

Given the diversity of the legal, regulatory and cultural contexts, it is critical for employers to refrain from applying a blanket approach to employment issues, including discrimination. On the other hand, there is a remarkable commonality in terms of the dos and don’ts that employers should be aware of and adopt.

IN THIS UPDATE

We discuss the various key protections against workplace discrimination in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, before turning to the common best practices across the six jurisdictions.

Singapore

Singapore’s first comprehensive legislation against workplace discrimination, the Workplace Fairness Act 2025 (“WFA”), is expected to take effect by end 2027. The key features of the WFA are as follows:

Protected characteristics: The WFA prohibits employers from making adverse employment decisions against employees, based on age, nationality, sex, marital status, pregnancy, caregiving responsibilities, race, religion, language ability, disability or mental health condition.

The WFA prohibits employers from making adverse employment decisions against employees, based on age, nationality, sex, marital status, pregnancy, caregiving responsibilities, race, religion, language ability, disability or mental health condition. Mandatory grievance handling process: The WFA requires employers to establish a written grievance handling process, including having proper inquiries, reviews and documentation of workplace discrimination complaints. Employers must inform employees of this process, communicate inquiry outcomes to affected employees, and keep the identity of affected employees confidential.

The WFA requires employers to establish a written grievance handling process, including having proper inquiries, reviews and documentation of workplace discrimination complaints. Employers must inform employees of this process, communicate inquiry outcomes to affected employees, and keep the identity of affected employees confidential. Tiered framework for resolving disputes: If the dispute is not resolved through the internal grievance handling process, an employee may submit a request for mediation to the Commissioner for Workplace Fairness. If the mediation is unsuccessful, the claim can be referred to the Employment Claims Tribunals (“ECT”) or the High Court, depending on the amount in dispute.

If the dispute is not resolved through the internal grievance handling process, an employee may submit a request for mediation to the Commissioner for Workplace Fairness. If the mediation is unsuccessful, the claim can be referred to the Employment Claims Tribunals (“ECT”) or the High Court, depending on the amount in dispute. ECT’s expanded jurisdiction: The ECT’s jurisdiction will be expanded to include work workplace discrimination claims of up to S$250,000, beyond which workplace discrimination claims may be brought in the High Court.

Beyond the WFA, the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices will continue to address other forms of workplace discrimination which may not be covered by the WFA.

Malaysia

In Malaysia, protections against workplace discrimination of employees come in various forms:

Constitutional protection: Article 8 of the Malaysian Federal Constitution guarantees equality before the law and prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, descent, place of birth or gender.

Article 8 of the Malaysian Federal Constitution guarantees equality before the law and prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, descent, place of birth or gender. Avenue for complaints of workplace discrimination: The Director General of Labour may inquire into and decide disputes relating to discrimination in employment, and to make orders: see Section 69F of the Employment Act 1955. Failure to comply with an order may expose the employer to fines of up to RM50,000, and for a continuing offence, a further fine of up to RM1,000 for each day the offence continues.

The Director General of Labour may inquire into and decide disputes relating to discrimination in employment, and to make orders: see Section 69F of the Employment Act 1955. Failure to comply with an order may expose the employer to fines of up to RM50,000, and for a continuing offence, a further fine of up to RM1,000 for each day the offence continues. Reputational risks: Employers may also face reputational damage arising from allegations of discriminatory workplace practices. For example, employees and labour unions may resort to social media to call out discriminatory workplace practices by employers.

Indonesia

While workplace discrimination is not comprehensively or specifically regulated under Indonesian law, it is addressed across several legal instruments:

Equal opportunity and equal treatment: Employees are entitled to equal opportunities in employment and equal treatment by their employers, without discrimination (Law No. 13 of 2003 on Manpower, as amended). This is the principle statutory protection against workplace discrimination in Indonesia. The elucidation explains that equal opportunity prohibits discrimination based on gender, ethnicity, race, religion, political views, and disability. Employers are also required to provide equal treatment without differentiating based on gender, ethnicity, race, skin colour, or political views.

Employees are entitled to equal opportunities in employment and equal treatment by their employers, without discrimination (Law No. 13 of 2003 on Manpower, as amended). This is the principle statutory protection against workplace discrimination in Indonesia. The elucidation explains that equal opportunity prohibits discrimination based on gender, ethnicity, race, religion, political views, and disability. Employers are also required to provide equal treatment without differentiating based on gender, ethnicity, race, skin colour, or political views. Anti-Discrimination in recruitment: Employers must not discriminate against job applicants based on age, disability, or other factors unrelated to competency (MOM Circular Letter No. M/6/HK.04/V/2025 on the Prohibition of Discrimination in the Manpower Recruitment Process).

Employers must not discriminate against job applicants based on age, disability, or other factors unrelated to competency (MOM Circular Letter No. M/6/HK.04/V/2025 on the Prohibition of Discrimination in the Manpower Recruitment Process). Disability: Persons with disability are entitled to employment without discrimination and equal pay for the same work and responsibilities as non-disabled employees. They are also entitled to proper workplace accommodation, protection form termination on the basis of disability, access to return-to work programmes following a work-related accident or illness, fair, proportionate, and dignified work placement, equal opportunities for career development, and all other statutory employment rights (Law No. 8 of 2016 on People with Disabilities). They are also entitled to opportunities to establish and develop their own businesses.

To help prevent discriminatory conduct, employers are encouraged to implement internal anti-discrimination policies, incorporate those policies into company regulations or collective labour agreements, and provide regular training.

Philippines

The Philippines has implemented a patchwork of laws that prohibit discrimination against employees based on various protected characteristics:

Sex: An employer cannot discriminate against any female employee in the terms and conditions of her employment, solely on the ground of her sex: Labour Code and the Magna Carta of Women (Republic Act No. 9710).

An employer cannot discriminate against any female employee in the terms and conditions of her employment, solely on the ground of her sex: Labour Code and the Magna Carta of Women (Republic Act No. 9710). Disability: An employer shall not discriminate against a qualified person with disability on the ground of such disability: Magna Carta for Persons with Disability (Republic Act No. 7277, as amended).

An employer shall not discriminate against a qualified person with disability on the ground of such disability: Magna Carta for Persons with Disability (Republic Act No. 7277, as amended). Union activity: Discrimination of employees for the purpose of encouraging / discouraging unionism is prohibited: Labour Code.

Discrimination of employees for the purpose of encouraging / discouraging unionism is prohibited: Labour Code. Age: Discrimination based on age is prohibited: Anti-Age Discrimination in Employment Act (Republic Act No. 10911).

Discrimination based on age is prohibited: Anti-Age Discrimination in Employment Act (Republic Act No. 10911). Mental health: Discrimination against persons with mental health conditions based on such mental health conditions is prohibited: Mental Health Act (Republic Act No. 11036).

An employee may obtain monetary awards and/or payment of damages for workplace discrimination. If the discrimination results in wrongful dismissal, the employee may be awarded reinstatement or separation pay in lieu of reinstatement, and full back wages and damages.

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