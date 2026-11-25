Tilleke & Gibbins has contributed the Thailand and Vietnam sections to Workplace Harassment in Southeast Asia, a regional legal update published by Drew Network Asia (DNA). Drawing on a recent DNA panel discussion, the publication examines the legal and practical issues surrounding workplace harassment in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Designed for employers, in-house counsel, human resources professionals, and other decision-makers, the update provides an overview of the legal protections against workplace harassment in each jurisdiction and the potential consequences for employers that fail to adequately prevent or respond to harassment. It also highlights recent and forthcoming developments, including Singapore’s Workplace Fairness Act, recent amendments to Thailand’s Criminal Code, and new penalties for workplace sexual harassment in Vietnam.

The jurisdiction-specific sections address statutory protections, employer obligations, complaint and grievance-handling mechanisms, potential civil and criminal liability, and other legal and reputational risks.

In addition to its country-by-country analysis, the publication identifies common best practices for employers across Southeast Asia. These include establishing written anti-harassment policies, identifying workplace-specific risks, implementing clear and independent grievance-handling procedures, keeping appropriate records, supporting affected employees, providing regular staff training, and periodically reviewing the effectiveness of anti-harassment measures.

The update serves as a practical reference for organizations seeking to prevent and address workplace harassment across the region while accounting for differences in local legal, regulatory, and cultural contexts. Readers seeking advice on particular circumstances are encouraged to contact the contributors listed in the publication.

The full update is available for download through the button below or directly from the DNA website.