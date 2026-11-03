ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
Thailand Further Postpones Employee Welfare Fund Contributions
Tilleke & Gibbins
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Thailand's cabinet has approved a significant delay in the implementation of mandatory contributions to the Employee Welfare Fund, pushing the start date from October 2026 to January 2027. The postponement affects both employers and employees, with initial contribution rates set at 0.25% of wages before increasing to 0.5% in 2032. This decision comes as the government seeks to alleviate financial pressures amid economic uncertainty and recent flooding impacts.
Thailand’s cabinet has approved postponing the start of employers’ and employees’ mandatory contributions to the Employee Welfare Fund (EWF) to January 1, 2027. Wage deductions for mandatory contributions had previously been scheduled to begin on October 1, 2026. The postponement is intended to ease the financial burden on employers and employees in light of continuing economic uncertainty and the impact of recent flooding.
To implement the postponement, three related draft regulations have been revised to align the commencement date for EWF contributions with the new effective date, January 1, 2027. The postponement will become legally effective only after the relevant regulations are formally enacted and published in the Government Gazette.
During the initial implementation period, from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2031, the employer and employee will each contribute 0.25% of the employee’s wages. The initial rate is intended to limit the financial impact on employers and employees in the early stage of the EWF’s implementation. From January 1, 2032, onward, the contribution rate is expected to increase to 0.5% of the employee’s wages for both parties.
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