Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Thailand Further Postpones Employee Welfare Fund Contributions

Tilleke & Gibbins
Tilleke & Gibbins
Contributor
Tilleke & Gibbins

Tilleke & Gibbins

Tilleke & Gibbins has been present in Vietnam since 1992, when it became the first foreign law firm...

View firm profile
Explore more from Tilleke & Gibbins

Thailand's cabinet has approved a significant delay in the implementation of mandatory contributions to the Employee Welfare Fund, pushing the start date from October 2026 to January 2027. The postponement affects both employers and employees, with initial contribution rates set at 0.25% of wages before increasing to 0.5% in 2032. This decision comes as the government seeks to alleviate financial pressures amid economic uncertainty and recent flooding impacts.

ThailandEmployment and HR
Pimvimol Vipamaneerut
Pimvimol Vipamaneerut
Author LinkedIn connections

Thailand’s cabinet has approved postponing the start of employers’ and employees’ mandatory contributions to the Employee Welfare Fund (EWF) to January 1, 2027. Wage deductions for mandatory contributions had previously been scheduled to begin on October 1, 2026. The postponement is intended to ease the financial burden on employers and employees in light of continuing economic uncertainty and the impact of recent flooding.

To implement the postponement, three related draft regulations have been revised to align the commencement date for EWF contributions with the new effective date, January 1, 2027. The postponement will become legally effective only after the relevant regulations are formally enacted and published in the Government Gazette.

During the initial implementation period, from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2031, the employer and employee will each contribute 0.25% of the employee’s wages. The initial rate is intended to limit the financial impact on employers and employees in the early stage of the EWF’s implementation. From January 1, 2032, onward, the contribution rate is expected to increase to 0.5% of the employee’s wages for both parties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Thailand Moves To Reform Old-Age Pension Calculations

Thailand's cabinet has approved a draft ministerial regulation that would fundamentally transform how old-age pension and gratuity benefits are calculated under the Social Security Fund. The reform introduces a career average revalued earnings model to replace the current 60-month average salary calculation, affecting both current recipients and future beneficiaries. The regulation includes transitional protections and expanded gratuity entitlements, with implementation expected within eight to ten months f
ThailandEmployment and HR
Tilleke & Gibbins
Tilleke & Gibbins
Article

Vietnam’s New Forced-Labor Import Ban: How Should Businesses Respond?

Vietnam has introduced a new prohibition on importing goods produced through forced labor under Decree No. 292/2026/ND-CP, effective September 5, 2026. While the Ministry of Home Affairs has yet to publish implementing guidance, businesses face immediate legal exposure and must establish internal controls, supply-chain safeguards, and remediation procedures to manage forced-labor risks across their operations and commercial relationships.
VietnamInternational Law
Tilleke & Gibbins
Tilleke & Gibbins
Article

Thailand Releases New Draft PDPA Guidance On Lawful Bases And Marketing

Thailand's data protection regulator has published draft guidance on lawful bases for processing personal data and marketing practices under the PDPA. The guidance introduces a five-step process for selecting lawful bases, emphasizes separating marketing consent from core services, and addresses AI-driven marketing transparency. Organizations processing personal data in Thailand face new expectations around accountability, consent management, and documentation of compliance efforts.
ThailandPrivacy
Tilleke & Gibbins
Tilleke & Gibbins
Article

Vietnam’s New Drug Registration Regulations To Reduce Administrative Burden

Vietnam's Ministry of Health has issued Circular No. 32/2026/TT-BYT, introducing significant reforms to the drug registration process that will take effect on October 1, 2026. The new regulations establish a five-year data exclusivity period for new drugs, simplify requirements for foreign legal documents, and introduce a re-examination pathway that could reduce administrative burdens for pharmaceutical companies.
VietnamFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Tilleke & Gibbins
Tilleke & Gibbins
Article

Thailand Advances National Policy Framework For Data Centers

On September 4, 2026, Thailand’s prime minister convened the first meeting of the Data Center Business Policy Committee. The committee endorsed a draft policy framework for the data center industry and tasked four subcommittees with developing the standards that would sit beneath it, shifting away from fragmented, agency-by-agency approvals toward a unified national strategy aiming to maximize economic value while managing environmental and infrastructure concerns.
ThailandMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Tilleke & Gibbins
Tilleke & Gibbins