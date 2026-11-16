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ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026

Thailand Officially Postpones Employee Welfare Fund Contributions To 1 January 2027

DLA Piper
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Thailand has postponed the commencement date for employee savings and employer contributions to the Employee Welfare Fund from October 2026 to January 2027. Employers must adjust their payroll processes and compliance preparations to align with this revised timeline published in the Royal Gazette.

ThailandEmployment and HR
Natnicha Nakhwan
Natnicha Nakhwan

On 22 October 2026, the Royal Gazette published a Royal Decree postponing the commencement of employee savings and employer contributions to the Employee Welfare Fund (EWF) from 1 October 2026 to 1 January 2027.

Employers should take note of the revised date and ensure that their payroll processes and EWF compliance preparations are aligned accordingly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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