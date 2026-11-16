ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026
Thailand Officially Postpones Employee Welfare Fund Contributions To 1 January 2027
Thailand has postponed the commencement date for employee savings and employer contributions to the Employee Welfare Fund from October 2026 to January 2027. Employers must adjust their payroll processes and compliance preparations to align with this revised timeline published in the Royal Gazette.
On 22 October 2026, the Royal Gazette published a Royal Decree postponing the commencement of employee savings and employer contributions to the Employee Welfare Fund (EWF) from 1 October 2026 to 1 January 2027.
Employers should take note of the revised date and ensure that their payroll processes and EWF compliance preparations are aligned accordingly.
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