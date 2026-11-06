ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
LegisWatch --> MAS Guidelines On AI Risk Management For Financial Institutions To Take Effect From 7 October 2027
WongPartnership LLPView firm profile
WongPartnership's financial services and technology experts examine the Monetary Authority of Singapore's new Guidelines on AI Risk Management for Financial Institutions, which take effect from October 7, 2027. The analysis covers key regulatory requirements and compliance considerations for financial institutions implementing artificial intelligence systems.
In this update, our Co-Head of Financial Services Regulatory Elaine Chan and Partners Tian Sion Yoong and Chan Jia Hui, and Head of Intellectual Property, Technology & Data Lam Chung Nian and Partner Kylie Peh, highlight the key features of the Guidelines.
To view our update, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.