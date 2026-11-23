Securitisation is not new to Singapore. More than two decades ago, the market saw several large commercial mortgage-backed securities transactions, in which property players securitised receivables and cash flows from condominium sales, shopping malls and hotels. That activity largely fell away following the global financial crisis.

In recent times, however, we have seen the emergence of more bespoke securitisation structures, tailored to particular originators and asset classes. In this update, we discuss two inaugural securitisation transactions announced within weeks of each other in October 2026 — one backed by property-secured business loans and the other by car loans — which are examples of this trend and suggest that securitisation remains a useful option in a company’s financing toolkit.

To view our update, please click here.