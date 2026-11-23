ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Securitisation Transactions In Singapore – Recent Developments
WongPartnership LLPView firm profile
Singapore's securitisation market is experiencing a resurgence with innovative, asset-specific structures emerging after years of dormancy following the global financial crisis. Two groundbreaking transactions in October 2026—one backed by property-secured business loans and another by car loans—demonstrate how companies are leveraging tailored securitisation approaches as viable financing alternatives. These developments signal a renewed interest in securitisation as a strategic tool for capita
Securitisation is not new to Singapore. More than two decades ago, the market saw several large commercial mortgage-backed securities transactions, in which property players securitised receivables and cash flows from condominium sales, shopping malls and hotels. That activity largely fell away following the global financial crisis.
In recent times, however, we have seen the emergence of more bespoke securitisation structures, tailored to particular originators and asset classes. In this update, we discuss two inaugural securitisation transactions announced within weeks of each other in October 2026 — one backed by property-secured business loans and the other by car loans — which are examples of this trend and suggest that securitisation remains a useful option in a company’s financing toolkit.
To view our update, please click here.
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