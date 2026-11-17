ARTICLE · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
LegisWatch --> MAS Enhances Safeguards For Prospecting Activities At Public Places And Telemarketing
WongPartnership LLPView firm profile
WongPartnership's financial services regulatory experts examine the Monetary Authority of Singapore's response to public feedback on enhanced safeguards for prospecting activities and telemarketing practices. The update details key modifications MAS will implement to strengthen consumer protection in financial services marketing.
In this update, our Co-Head of Financial Services Regulatory Elaine Chan, and Partners Tian Sion Yoong and Chan Jia Hui, set out the highlights of the Response, including the key changes that MAS will make to the Guidelines.
Read more here.
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