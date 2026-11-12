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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

LegisWatch --> Finance (Income Taxes) Bill 2026 Passed In Parliament

WongPartnership LLP
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WongPartnership provides an analysis of the key changes introduced by Singapore's Finance (Income Tax) Bill 2026, which has been passed in Parliament. The update examines the legislative amendments and their implications for taxpayers and businesses operating in Singapore.

SingaporeTax
Shao Tong Tan
Shao Tong Tan

On 6 October 2026, the Finance (Income Taxes) Bill 2026 (Bill), which was introduced in Parliament for first reading on 8 September 2026, was read a second time and passed. The Bill seeks, among other things, to implement the tax changes in the 2026 Budget Statement, amend the Multinational Enterprise (Minimum Tax) Act 2024 to comply with the latest Pillar Two global minimum tax rules, and introduce changes to simplify tax filing for taxpayers.

To view our update on the key changes introduced by the Bill, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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